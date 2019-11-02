Evansville’s Riley Siltman is a state medalist.

The Blue Devils junior capped his impressive season with a fourth-place finish in the Division 2 boys race at the WIAA state cross country meet Saturday at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.

Shorewood’s Lucas Florsheim won the D2 title in 15:58.8. Siltman took fourth in 16:22.7. He was in ninth after the first mile but moved up to fourth by the end of the second and held his position from there.

Siltman took 15th at state as a sophomore.

In the Division 1 girls race, Janesville Craig took 16th as a team.

Craig co-coach Jessica Lawton said the girls were aiming to finish anywhere between 12th and 20th.

“They got here three years in a row,” Lawton said. “And they all got to finish together.”

The Cougars were led by senior Ellie Lorenz, who ran the 5,000-meter course in 19:53.9. The team’s other counting runners were: senior Maddy Arrowood (20:27.3), sophomore Rylee Coleman (20:42.7), junior Clare Hulick (20:43.8) and senior Gabby Petruzzello (20:46.3). Seniors Lauren Shanks (20:58.8) and Ivy White (21:45.8) were the Cougars’ other two runners.

Muskego won the D1 girls state championship with 72 points, 39 better than Onalaska. Sun Prairie was third (134), and Craig finished with 376 points.

Onalaska’s Kora Malecek won the D1 girls race in 17:44.6.

In the Division 1 boys race, Janesville Craig junior Bryan Bloomquist was 25th in 16:20.2. He was neck-and-neck with the leaders after the first mile.

“He was planning for a podium finish,” Lawton said. “He ran a pretty good race, but that is not what happened. At state, you just never know.”

One of the unpredictable aspects was the weather.

“During warmups, it was clear skies,” Lawton said. “Then it got crazy windy and colder.”

Hortonville senior Jake Krause won the race in 15:34.2, beating Slinger junior Cael Grotenhaus by more than eight seconds.

In Division 2, Brodhead/Juda junior Madelynn McIntyre, running at state for the third consecutive year, finished 21st in 19:49.7. Kayci Martensen, of Southwestern/Benton/Cuba City, won in 18:19.9.

Whitewater sophomore Gio Anello was 25th in the Division 2 boys race in 17:00.8.

Lake Geneva Badger sophomore Logan Wade was 163rd in the D1 boys race (18:01.3).

WIAA state cross country meet

Saturday, at Wisconsin Rapids

DIVISION 1 GIRLS TEAM SCORES

Muskego 72, Onalaska 111, Sun Prairie 134, Middleton 147, Arrowhead 218, Appleton North 227, Whitefish Bay 238, Waukesha West 241, Madison West 246, Brookfield Central 267, Homestead 282, Stevens Point 290, Eau Claire Memorial 293, Kimberly 324, De Pere 340, Janesville Craig 376, Fond du Lac 392, Slinger 454, Greendale 474, Racine Case 528

DIVISION 1 GIRLS TOP FIVE

Kora Malacek (Ona) 17:44.6, Lauren Pansegrau (Mid) 18:14.2, Roisin Willis (SPoint) 18:20.9, Kate Sperka (Musk) 18:26.2, Riley Collett (FdL) 18:26.7.

AREA D1 RESULTS

Craig—63. Ellie Lorenz 19:53.9, 112. Maddy Arrowood 20:27.3, 128. Rylee Coleman 20:42.7, 129. Clare Hulick 20:43.8, 132. Gabby Petruzzello 20:46.3.

DIVISION 2 GIRLS TOP TEAMS

Shorewood 61, Osceola 102, Freedom 149, Medford 152, Xavier 188, Winneconne 189

DIVISION 2 GIRLS TOP FIVE

Kayci Martensen (Southwestern/Benton/Cuba City) 18:19.9, Anna Gallagher (Two Rivers) 18:50.6, Molly Desotell (Notre Dam) 18:57.0, Bella Lozier (Sho) 19:00.8, Rachel Ulrich (Osc) 19:10.2.

AREA D2 RESULTS

21. Madelynn McIntyre (Brodhead/Juda) 19:49.7.

DIVISION 1 BOYS TOP TEAMS

Middleton 104, Stevens Point 116, Hortonville 179, Madison West 182, Oconomowoc 183, Arrowhead 191

DIVISION 1 BOYS TOP FIVE

Jake Krause (Hortonville) 15:34.2, Cael Grotenhuis (Slinger) 15:42.5, Gavin Kuhlenbeck (Hamilton) 15:43.9, Joshua Truchon (West Allis Hale) 15:45.8, Nicholas Holmes (Nicolet) 15:48.3

D1 BOYS AREA RESULTS

25. Bryan Bloomquist (Craig) 16:20.2; 163. Logan Wade (Badger) 18:01.3.

DIVISION 2 BOYS TOP TEAMS

Valders 78, Notre Dame 108, Freedom 116, La Crosse Logan 133, Shorewood 174

DIVISION 2 BOYS TOP FIVE

Lucas Florsheim (Sho) 15:58.8, Leo Richardson (Edgewood) 16:11.9, Zach Slevin (LCL) 16:16.6, Riley Siltman (Evansville), 16:22.7, Jack Brolin (Edgewood) 16:33.2.

OTHER D2 AREA BOYS FINISHER

25. Gio Anello (Whitewater), 17:00.8.