CLINTON
The conditions could hardly have been worse for the opening cross country meet of the alternate fall season.
The wind was whipping across the course in the back of Clinton High School.
The rain, a steady downpour. The competitors, soaked to the bone.
In other words, pretty much the opposite of what one might expect in a traditional cross country opener, where blazing hot temperatures typically provide the biggest obstacle.
But like most prep athletes these days, both runners and coaches alike were more than happy to get a Tuesday afternoon drenching.
"The bottom line is we were out here competing," Beloit Turner coach Nolan Otremba said. "And nobody knew if we were going to be able to do that. Especially for our seniors, it was great to see, even if the weather wasn't ideal."
The conditions certainly didn't seem to bother Clinton sophomore Quinn McCabe, who easily outdistanced competitors from Turner, Belleville and Jefferson to win with a time of 18:01, a solid 18 seconds ahead of Carter Scholey of Belleville.
McCabe said the conditions didn't play a big role in the outcome of the meet.
"I think it affected the times because of the rain and the wind and because the footing was a little bit softer," McCabe said. "But I don't think it affected position very much. The race was pretty open for the most part. There were a lot of large gaps, so I don't think it made a big difference."
McCabe said he entered the race with little expectations.
"This was the first cross country race I've gotten to run in 18 months or so," McCabe said. "I just wanted to see how the race would go and then just go with it. Around the half-mile mark, I was feeling good so I wanted to see if I could open up a gap."
The unique season will indeed have a culminating event, as announced recently by the WIAA. It comes with a bit of a catch, however: It's right in the middle of track and field season.
"It's going to be a really short cross country season, and I want to really keep building for track," McCabe said. "My goal is to make it to the state meet for cross country and see what happens from there."
Coach Shayna Mueller, in her first season guiding the Cougars, said McCabe's start was impressive, but hardly surprising.
"He's the hardest-working kid on the team," Mueller said. "He's put in the miles over the winter and spring, and what he did today was proof of that. He's going to put together a great season."
Turner's top boy was Cooper Moran, who finished in fourth place with a 19:48, while Clinton's Hunter Greer also finished in the top 10, placing eighth (20:40).
Jefferson won the team race with 36 points, followed by Turner's 51.
The girls race was won by Belleville's Lainey Winkers with a time of 24:27. Teammate Tayler Yapp was right behind her with a 24:27.
The top local finisher was Clinton's Ashley Duffy, who placed fifth with a time of 24:58.
Turner was led by Lacy Combs, who ran a 26:35 for 10th place.
Jefferson came out on top of the team totals with 31, easily besting second-place Belleville's 70.