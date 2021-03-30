JANESVILLE
The last time Janesville Craig High had a cross country season, Caitlyn Dickman chose to focus her efforts on show choir.
But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit about a year ago, Dickman decided to turn back to the sport she participated in in middle school.
"I took running up as a fun thing to do, especially with COVID," Dickman said. "And I met such amazing people that I decided to join the team."
Dickman is as excited as ever that she made that decision. In her first ever varsity race Tuesday, Dickman won a triangular hosted by Janesville Parker at Rockport Park.
Dickman covered the 5,000-meter course in 23 minutes, 1 second, and the Cougars swept the top five spots individually.
"I just wanted to run to get to know people, and now I've fallen in love with it," Dickman said. "I don't know how I did that (won). This was my first race, and I was not expecting that.
"That was way faster than what I was expecting. When I ran in middle school, my fastest mile was like 7:52. My first mile today was 6 something.
"This sport is a great sport to make friends and feel like a family. I'd encourage other people to just go out there and run."
Bloomquist wins boys race
Craig senior Bryan Bloomquist waited a long time to get the feeling of a race day again.
Bloomquist, a three-time WIAA state cross country meet qualifier, cruised to the victory in the Cougars' first race of the alternate fall season Tuesday.
"COVID went on and on and on, and we missed our cross country season, and I was like, are you kidding me?" Bloomquist said. "This is my favorite sport. Just to get a chance to run, even though we only have three or four meets, I'm thrilled."
Bloomquist turned in a time of 16:58 and beat Janesville Parker senior Aidan Schuh by 17 seconds.
Craig beat Parker 21-34 and Beloit 17-38. Parker beat Beloit 20-35.
Happy to be racing
Janesville's runners and coaches all said Tuesday just happy they were to be back on the race course after going a year and a half between seasons.
Schuh was the headliner for the Parker boys, who had eight runners in the field.
"We have a really strong junior class that we'll be looking to to support our team," Parker boys coach Paul Hartwig said. "Aidan, we're looking for him to possibly qualify for state after being close last year.
"They'd been anxious and waiting a long time to race."
The Parker girls have just three runners currently competing, but head coach Mark Little said they are focusing on their individual goals.
"You've just got to have fun with it," Little said. "They've all been putting in quite a bit of work."
The WIAA announced recently that it will hold a postseason for cross country for the nearly 60 teams competing in the alternate fall.
The Craig girls have qualified for the state cross country meet for three consecutive years. The Cougars' entrants Tuesday included plenty of new faces, with a couple of the top returners currently out as they work their way back from minor injuries.
Dickman was followed by Kera Riley (23:44), Emma Frick (23:59), Cambria Thompson (24:23) and Alexa Schram (24:24).
"I was very happy with the attitudes and efforts; everyone was really positive," Craig co-head coach Jessica Lawton said. "It felt like a race, and our girls came to race. It was fun to see the competition and see them put in that effort."
On the boys side, behind Bloomquist, Craig was aided by a third-place finish from Gabe Coleman (17:31) and a fourth from freshman Noah Martinson (17:52).
"To put up that time after just two weeks of training is amazing," Craig co-coach Brandon Miles said.
"I see other programs that have kind of small teams, and we're really fortunate to have all our guys out and healthy," Bloomquist said. "It's going to be a short season, and we didn't have much of a preseason, but I'm just happy to be out here with these guys."
Parker hosts Milton for a meet Saturday at Rockport Park. Craig will host a quadrangular meet April 7 at Palmer Park.
Janesville Parker Triangular
At Rockport Park
GIRLS TEAM SCORES
Janesville Craig 15, Janesville Parker incomplete, Beloit Memorial incomplete.
TOP INDIVIDUALS
1, Dickman, JC, 23:01; 2, Riley, JC, 23:44; 3, Frick, JC, 23:59; 4, Thompson, JC, 24:23; 5, Schram, JC, 24:24; 6, Schroeder, JP, 24:43; 7, Gutierrez, BM, 26:41.
TEAM SCORES
Janesville Craig 21, Janesville Parker 34; Janesville Craig 17, Beloit Memorial 38; Janesville Parker 20, Beloit Memorial 35.
TOP INDIVIDUALS
1, Bloomquist, JC, 16:58; 2, Schuh, JP, 17:15; 3, Coleman, JC, 17:31; 4, Martinson, JC, 17:52; 5, James, BM, 18:29; 6, Risseeuw, JP, 18:42; 7, Wojcik, JC, 19:19; 8, Weir, JC, 19:20; 9, McBride, JC, 19:25; 10, Soto, JC, 19:51.