Madison West ran away from its competition in the boys and girls Big Eight Conference cross country meet Saturday, taking the team titles in both races with 49 and 60 points, respectively.

Zaira Malloy-Salgado of Middleton won the girls 5-kilometer race in a time of 19:18.3. In the boys race, Mateo Alvarado Venegas of Sun Prairie West won in 16:10.5.

Abi Anderson of Janesville Craig runs in Saturday’s Big Eight Conference cross country meet. Anderson finished eighth in the girls race in a time of 20:33.4 to earn all-conference honors.
