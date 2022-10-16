Madison West ran away from its competition in the boys and girls Big Eight Conference cross country meet Saturday, taking the team titles in both races with 49 and 60 points, respectively.
Zaira Malloy-Salgado of Middleton won the girls 5-kilometer race in a time of 19:18.3. In the boys race, Mateo Alvarado Venegas of Sun Prairie West won in 16:10.5.
Abi Anderson of Janesville Craig was the top city performer in both races, finishing eighth in the girls field in 20:33.4. Anderson’s performance earned herself all-conference status.
“The Big 8 is the toughest cross country conference in the state,” Craig coach Brandon Miles said. “For context, the top two teams at the state meet on the girls side last year were our conference’s top two teams. We knew this going in and love the opportunity to compete with the best. Overall, as coaches, we were very happy with our efforts top to bottom.”
Jake Austin was Craig’s top boys finisher, taking 22nd in 17:34.7.
“We were just as happy with our boys’ effort. We are a very senior-heavy varsity squad, so those guys wanted to get out hard and leave it all out there, which they did on a difficult course,” Miles said. “We ran this same course last year for conference and times were far lower this year across the board. That’s a testament to the year round work these athletes put in.”
Tavyne Schnuck led Parker’s boys team with a time of 18:52.5. The Vikings fielded just two runners in the girls race.
BIG 8 CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
at Sun Prairie West
Girls
TEAM RESULTS
Madison West 49, Middleton 75, Verona Area 76, Sun Prairie West 126, Sun Prairie East 129, Madison East 147, Janesville Craig 150, Madison Memorial 183, Madison La Follette 239.
Janesville Parker (inc.)—61. Liv Olson 27:09.6. 62. Elizabeth Larsen 29:53.4.
Boys
TEAM RESULTS
Madison West 60, Middleton 61, Verona Area 72, Madison La Follette 125, Sun Prairie East 140, Madison East 145, Janesville Craig 165, Sun Prairie West 178, Madison Memorial 206, Janesville Parker 320, Beloit Memorial 330.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS
1. Mateo Alvarado Venegas (SPW), 16:10.5; 2. Nico Castellanos (MLF), 16:12.9; 3. Zach Temple (MW), 16:21.4; Blake Oleson (VA), 16:38.6; 5. Joe Schwartz (MID), 16:42.9; 6. Dean Montour (MID), 16:43.4; 7. Ryan Cassidy (VA), 16:48.0; 8. Aj Ketarkus (MM), 16:48.6; 9. Finnian Stringer (ME), 16:51.8; 10. Will Whiteis (MID), 16:52.2.
JANESVILLE FINISHERS
7. Janesville Craig (165)—22. Jack Austin, 17:34.7. 32. Jack Myre 18:03.9. 33. Jose Gomez-Soto 18:06.2. 35. Damian Soto 18:10.6. 43. Matthew McBride 18:29.5.
10. Janesville Parker (320)—52. Tavyne Schnuck 18:52.5. 61. Madex Norman 19:14.2. 66. Noah Herbst 20:27.7. 70. Bo Jorgenson 21:57.3. 71. Tracker Dunn 22:49.1.
