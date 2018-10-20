Janesville Craig will be well represented at next Saturday's WIAA Division 1 state cross country meet.
At Saturday's Kettle Moraine Sectional, Craig's Bryan Bloomquist won the boys 5,000-meter race and teammate Aaron Leverson was fourth to also qualify.
The Craig girls finished second to state powerhouse Sun Prairie to also automatically qualify for the state meet in Wisconsin Rapids.
Janesville Parker's Brooke Graesslin was 10th and earned a spot at the state meet.
Oconomowoc won the boys team title, with Sun Prairie second. Craig was fourth and Parker ninth.
Bloomquist, who had the fastest time at state last year for a freshman, won the sectional title with a time of 16:03.6.
"Bryan's goal all week was to win the sectional title and he was able to do that," Craig co-head coach coach Brandon Miles said. "And Aaron ran a great race, and to finish fourth overall as a senior and to get to the chance to compete at state is really neat.
"It was a tough hilly course today with 23 miles per hour winds, but our kids pushed hard."
The Craig girls will be making a second straight trip to state. Led by top-10 finishes from Clare Hulick and Madalyn Arrowood, the Cougars easily finished second behind top-ranked Sun Prairie.
"It's so exciting because your goal all season long is to get to state," Craig co-head coach Jessica Lawton said. "I'm super proud of everyone up and down the lineup because they all contributed today.
"Some of these girls will be running at state for the second straight year, and we're hoping they can continue to have the success they've had all season."
Joining Hulick and Arrowood at state for Craig will be Lauren Shanks, Ellie Lorenz, Emily Austin, Ivy White and Ema Frick.
Graesslin, a senior, qualified for state for the first time by being one of the top five finishers not on Sun Prairie's or Craig's team.
Division 1
Kettle Moraine Sectional
BOYS TEAM SCORES
Oconomowoc 38, Sun Prairie 56, Madison La Follette 68, Janesville Craig 86, Kettle Moraine 180, Stoughton 200, Milton 215, Elkhorn 227, Janesville Parker 232, Oregon 256, Fort Atkinson 297, Beloit Memorial 301
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
(5,000 meters)
1. Bryan Bloomquist (JC) 16:03.6; 2. Alex Vance (Oc) 16:17.4; 3. Ash Francis (SP) 16:34.0; 4. Aaron Leverson (JC) 16:38.6; 5. Michael Kluz (Oc) 16:40.1; 6. Adam Tess (SP) 16:49.6; 7. Chris Wolfe (ML) 16:50.6; 9. Nick Hellrood (ML) 17:07.2; 10. Christian Jaeger (ML) 17:08.7
--Oconomowoc, Sun Prairie, Bloomquist, Leverson, Wolfe, Hellrood and Jaeger advance to state meet
OTHER AREA TOP RESULTS
Craig--22. Corbin Kettle 17:37.1;25. Ethan Thompson 17:45.1
Parker--27. Peyton Meyer 17:46.9
Milton--20. Devin Woodcock 17:35.9
Elkhorn--29. Drew Davey 17:49.4
GIRLS TEAM SCORES
Sun Prairie 28, Janesville Craig 64, Stoughton 94, Oconomowoc 139, Kettle Moraine 163, Oregon 171, Madison La Follette 197, Fort Atkinson 209, Milton 215, Janesville Parker 215, Elkhorn 304
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
(5,000 meters)
1. Kate Kopotic (SP) 18:54.2; 2. Maddie Thompson (SP) 19:05.8; 3. Hannah Ray (SP) 19:36.0; 4. Jenna Lovejoy (FA) 19:41.6; 5. Clare Hulick (JC) 19:51.6; 6. Margaret Ross (St) 19:58.0; 7. Madalyn Arrowood (JC) 20:00.5; 8. Lauren Beauchaine (Or) 20:03.0; 10. Brooke Graesslin (JP) 20:15.8; 11. Ava Craven (KM) 20:17.7
--Sun Prairie, Craig, Lovejoy, Ross, Beauchaine, Graesslin and Craven advance to state meet
OTHER TOP AREA RESULTS
Craig--12. Lauren Shanks 20:18.2; 18. Ellie Lorenz 20:34.9; 22. Emily Austin 20:44.2
Parker--28. Catie Gage 20:56.6
Milton--15. Samantha Henry 20:22.7
Elkhorn--42. Gwen Richardson 21:47.9
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse