Bryan Bloomquist continues to impress for Janesville Craig’s boys cross country team.
The sophomore, who was the top freshmen finisher at state last season, finished third Saturday at the Big Eight Conference Meet. Bloomquist finished the 5,000-meter course with a time of 16:08.95. Cale Easton of Middleton won the race in 15:49.47.
Craig coach Brandon Miles said trail conditions at Madison’s Lake Farm Park were far from ideal.
“It was in rough shape from the mud and the trails falling apart,” he said. “That slowed things down and made things challenging for the athletes.
“Thankfully, we came out healthy and still achieved some pretty decent times.”
Top-ranked Middleton easily won the boys team title with 35. Madison West was second with 59. Craig was sixth and Janesville Parker ninth.
On the girls side, Madalyn Arrowood finished ninth to lead Craig to a third-place finish.
Sun Prairie won the team title with 35 and West was second with 58. Parker finished sixth.
Genevieve Nashold of West was the individual champion in the 5,000-meter race with a time of 18:16.0. Sun Prairie’s Kate Kopotic was second.
Arrowood, Clare Hulick, Ellie Lorenz, Ivy White and Lauren Shanks all finished in the top 25 for Craig.
Brooke Graesslin was 14th and Catie Gage 17th to pace Parker.
Aaron Leverson was 13th for the Craig boys, while Peyton Meyer finished 42nd to lead Parker.
Craig and Parker will compete Saturday at the WIAA Division 1 Kettle Moraine Sectional at Nagawaukee Park.
Big Eight Conference Meet
BOYS TEAM SCORES
Middleton 35, Madison West 59, Sun Prairie 104, Madison La Follette 132, Madison East 134, Janesville Craig 139, Verona 148, Madison Memorial 171, Janesville Parker 269, Beloit Memorial 299
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
(5,000 meters)
1. Cale Easton (Midd) 15:49.47; 2. Roman Ystenes (Midd) 16:00.97; 3. Bryan Bloomquist (JC) 16:08.95; 4. Ash Francis (SP) 16:11.55; 5. Max Loetscher (ME) 16:16.12; 6. Zachary Leffel (Midd) 16:22.65; 7. Julian Gary (MW) 16:23.1
OTHER CITY RESULTS
Craig—13. Aaron Leverson 16:32.94; 33. Ethan Thompson 17:18.45; 39. Zander Arena 17:34.33; 51. Corbin Kettle 17:59.02
Parker—42. Peyton Meyer 17:40.35; 47. Aidan Schuh 17:53.01; 55. Nathan Warda 18:07.89; 62. Logan Risseeuw 19:19.99; 63. Carlos Miquel 19:26.51
GIRLS TEAM SCORES
Sun Prairie 35, Madison West 58, Janesville Craig 76, Madison Memorial 102, Middleton 116, Janesville Parker 176, Verona 186, Madison La Follette 195, Madison East 248
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
(5,000 meters)
1. Genevieve Nashold (MW) 18:16.0; 2. Kate Kopotic (SP) 18:40.7; 3. Lauren Pansegrau (Midd) 18:49.2; 4. Maddie Thompson (SP) 18:50.0; 5. Hannah Ray (SP0 19:12.9; 6. Kristina Rohrer (MW) 19:20.5; 7. Andi Bowman (MW) 19:21.8
CITY RESULTS
Craig—9. Madalyn Arrowood 19:37.3; 11. Clare Hulick 19:53.7; 13. Ellie Lorenz 19:56.2; 21. Ivy White 20:16.3; 22. Lauren Shanks 20:16.4
Parker—14. Brooke Graesslin 19:57.5; 17. Catie Gage 20:09.7; 46. Rachel Howell 21:51.0; 49. Brooke Schroeder 22:14.3; 50. Lexie Schroeder 22:16.2
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse