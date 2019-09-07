Janesville Craig's girls and boys cross country teams picked up plenty of hardware Saturday at the Blackshirt Challenge.

The girls team dominated their competition at Waukesha's Minooka Park. With its top five runners all finishing 12th or better, Craig won the team title with 37 points. Watertown was a distant second with 37.

The Craig boys, led by a second-place finish by Bryan Bloomquist, came in second-place overall behind Mukwonago.

"It was an impressive day for both teams," Craig co-head coach Jessica Lawton said. "We had some great performances and some great times for this early in the season.

"The girls really ran well. Six of them picked up a medal, and our freshmen boys also did a really nice job."

Maddy Arrowood paced the Cougar girls with a fourth-place finish. Clare Hulick was sixth, Ivy White seventh, Lauren Shanks ninth and Emily Austin 11th.

Bloomquist continued his strong start to the season. The junior was second in the 5,000-meter race with a time of 16:32.

"That's a good time considering we're only in the early part of September," Lawton said of Bloomquist.

Blackshirt Challenge

BOYS TEAM SCORES

Mukwonago 65, Janesville Craig 91, Kettle Moraine 121, Watertown 134, Catholic Memorial 152, Waukesha South 156, Living Word Lutheran 188, Lake Country Lutheran 196, Burlington 200, Brookfield Academy 218, Home School Eagles 235, The Prairie School 318, Shoreland Lutheran 378, Heritage Christian 399

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

(5,000 meters)

1. Nathaniel Osborne (Brookfield Academy) 16:21; 2. Byran Bloomquist (Craig) 16:32; 3. Joel Wolf (Mukwonago) 17:04

Craig results--10. Matt Dillon 18:10; 12. Gabriel Coleman 18:17; 34. Cole Riley 19:07.33; 38. Kadin Wojcik 19:10

GIRLS TEAM SCORES

Janesville Craig 37, Watertown 77, Kettle Moraine 86, South Milwaukee 90, Waukesha South 101, Lake Country Lutheran 204, Catholic Memorial 214, Shoreland Lutheran 223, Living Word Lutheran 235, The Prairie School 256, Burlingotn 257

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

(5,000 meters)

1. Tara Braun (Kettle Moraine) 20:28; 2. Katie Keller (South Milwaukee) 20:42; Ava Craven (Kettle Moraine) 20:55

Craig results--4. Maddy Arrowood 21:01; 6. Clare Hulick 21:17; 8. Ivy White 21:21; 10. Lauren Shanks 21:39; 12. Emily Austin 21:55.