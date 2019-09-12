The Janesville Craig girls finished seventh and the Cougar boys were 13th in the challenging Arrowhead Invitational cross country meet at Hartland on Thursday.

“We’re pretty happy with the results,” Craig co-coach Jessica Lawton said. “This is a quality meet.”

The Craig girls were seventh in a 20-team field. The Cougar boys were 12th out of 16 teams.

Maddy Arrowood led the Craig girls with a 28th-place finish. She completed the 5,000-meter course in 20:22.9. Middleton’s Lauren Pansegrau won the meet in 17:57.0.

Bryan Bloomquist was the top Craig boys finisher. He completed the 5,000-meter course in 16:32.3.

Oconomowoc’s Alexander Vance was the top finisher in 15:37. Middleton won the team title with 50 points.

ARROWHEAD INVITATIONAL BOYS TEAM RESULTS

Middleton, 50; Arrowhead, 85; Oconomowoc, 129; Brookfield East, 142; Germantown, 146; Kenosha Indian Trail, 189; Whitefish Bay, 193; Marquette, 198; Homestead, 263; Hamilton, 266; Mukwonago, 319; Janesville Craig, 320; Pewaukee, 328; West Bend West, 362; Catholic Memorial, 369; Kettle Moraine, 399.

TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS

1. Alexander Vance (Oconomowoc), 15:37.0; 2. Gavin Kuhlenbeck (Hamilton), 15:48.2; 3. Nicholas Holmes (Nicolet), 15:54.7; 4. Ben Schnoor (Germantown), 15:59.9; 5. Charlie Wesley (Arrowhead), 16:06.7; 6. Roman Ystenes (Middleton), 16:09.5; 7. Joel Wolf (Mukwonago), 16:12.9; 8. Egan Johnson (Middleton), 16:14.7; 9. Sam Gomon (Arrowhead), 16:18.1; 10. Jimmy Koel (Germantown), 16:18.2.

Craig runners—13. Bryan Bloomquish, 16:32.3; 57. Gabriel Coleman, 17:35.2; 66. Matt Killon, 17:41.7; 100. Kadin Wojcik, 18:30.102. Cole Riley, 18:36.5.

GIRLS TEAM RESULTS

Whitefish Bay, 66; Middleton, 69; Homestead, 105; Madison Memorial, 149; Arrowhead, 168; Shorewood, 194; Janesville Craig, 202; Germantown, 248; Oconomowoc, 278; Divine Savior Holy Angel, 281; Hamilton, 294; Pewaukee, 310; Kettle Moraine, 386; Brookfield East, 392; Kenosha Indian Trail, 396; Franklin, 435; Catholic Memorial, 490; Nicolet, 498; Waukesha South, 518; West Ben West, 570.

TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS

1. Lauren Pansegrau (Middleton), 17:57.0; 2. Bridget Flannery (Whitefish Bay), 19:05.2; 3. Sophie Scopp (DSHA), 19:09.6; 4. Leane Willemse (Homestead), 19:13.5; 5. Annika Cutforth (Madison Memorial), 19:18.6; 6/ Kealan McNally (Whiefish Bay), 19:24.2; 7. Bella Lozier (Shorewood), 19:24.4; 8. Annika Elliott 19:25.5; 9. Kiara Malloy-Saiga (Middleton), 19:31.9; 10. Olivia Huck (Brookfield East), 19:34.7.

Craig runners—28. Madalyn Arrowood, 20:22.9; 35. Ivy White, 20:33.2; 40. Lauren Shanks, 20:38.9; 47. Clare Hulick, 20:47.2; 52. Ellie Lorenz, 20:49.6.