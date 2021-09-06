Rylee Coleman led Janesville Craig's boys and girls cross country teams at the Blackshirt Challenge on Saturday.
The senior finished seventh in the girls 5,000-meter race to lead the Cougars to a fourth-place finish overall.
Craig's boys team finished seventh.
Brookfield Central won the girls team title with 34, while Mukwonago was the boys team winner with 45.
Coleman, who was second in the 800 at the WIAA Division 1 state track meet last spring, finished with a time of 21:18.
"We had some runners that were out due to some aches and pains, and that hurt us, but we had several competitors step up to fill in the gaps," Craig co-head coach Brandon Miles said. "We're a pretty young team on both squads and times are improving rapidly as the athletes continue working hard."
Matthew McBride finished 23rd overall to lead the Craig boys in the 5,000-meter race.
Craig competes at the Arrowhead Invitational on Thursday.
Blackshirt Challenge
GIRLS TEAM SCORES
Brookfield Central 34, Kettle Moraine 56, Port Washington 84, Janesville Craig 115, Waukesha South 116, Brookfield Academy 170, Watertown 191, Burlington 212, South Milwaukee 250, Home School Eagles 280
Mukwonago 45, Kettle Moraine 77, Port Washington 85, Brookfield Central 108, Waukesha South 127, Watertown 158, Janesville Craig 209, Brookfield Academy 243, Shoreland Lutheran 296, The Prairie School 304, Burlington308, South Milwaukee 309, Heritage Christian 341, Home School Eagles 357