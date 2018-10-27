Janesville Craig's boys and girls cross country teams had productive days at the WIAA Division 1 state meet Saturday.
Craig's girls team finished eighth overall, while sophomore Bryan Bloomquist was 10th in the boys race, earning him a spot on the medals stand.
Neenah won the boys Division 1 team title, while Muskego cruised to the title in the girls D1 race.
Bloomquist, who was the top freshmen finisher at state last year, turned in the fastest time by a sophomore this year. He finished in 15:55.3 on the 5,000-meter course, with Homestead's Drew Bosley repeating as state champion in 15:20.1.
Bloomquist's time of 15:55.3 was the fastest time ever run by a Craig sophomore at the state meet, and he had the fourth fastest time of any underclassmen in the state field.
"Anytime you go to the awards stand, it's impressive," Craig co-coach Brandon Miles said. "We're excited to see what he does in the next two years."
Craig's Aaron Leverson was 67th overall.
The Cougar girls got a 30th-place finish from Clare Hulick en route to the top-10 finish. Madalyn Arrowood, Cambria Thompson, Ivy White and Emily rounded out Craig's lineup.
"I'm absolutely satisfied with the way the girls raced," Miles said. "They all improved off their times from last year('s state meet.)
"We had some adversity when Lauren Shanks caught a cold and was sick, and we had to put an alternate in there. Shanks was one of our top scorers all year."
Janesville Parker senior Brooke Graesslin was 98th.
In the Division 2 boys race, Evansville's Riley Stiltman had the top area finish as he crossed the line in 15th place.
Brodhead/Juda's Madalyn McIntyre was 13th for the top area finish in the Division 2 girls race.
WIAA state cross country meet
Boys
Division 1
TEAM SCORES
Neenah 122, Middleton 131, Germantown 162, Madison West 165, Stevens Point 169, Oconomowoc 181, Hamilton 132, Whitefish Bay 256, Hudson 264, Green Bay Preble 272, Slinger 278, Sun Prairie 280, Brookfield East 285, Arrowhead 288, West Bend West 321, De Pere 346, Eau Claire Memorial 351, Muskego 425, West Allis Hale 443, Kenosha Indian Trail 464
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
(5,000 meters)
1. Drew Bosley (Homestead) 15:20.1; 2. Rowen Ellenberg (Kimberly) 15:30.9; 3. Matthew Meinke (Neenah) 15:33.9; 10. Bryan Bloomquist (Craig) 15:55.3; 67. Aaron Leverson (Craig) 15:45.7
Division 2
TEAM SCORES
Valders 98, Notre Dame 114, East Troy 138, Wisconsin Lutheran 157, McFarland 158, Jefferson 167, Shorewood 172, La Crosse Logan 207, Platteville 215, Grafton 253, Freedom 268, Winneconne 289, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 302, Osceola 311, New London 314, St. Croix Central 325
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
(5,000 meters)
1. Henry Chapman (East Troy) 15:59.3; 2. Andrew Pahnke (McFarland) 16:11.7; 3. Cole Michaelson (Bloomer) 16:24.8; 15. Riley Stiltman (Evansville) 16:48.1; 47. Trenten Zahn (Whitewater) 17:19.2
Division 3
TEAM SCORES
Aquinas 90, Rosholt 111, Brillion 140, Darlington 147, Lake Country Lutheran 165, Luther 171, Kohler 173, McDonnell Central 214, Assumption 241, Boscobel 242, Kenosha St. Joseph 246, Coleman 281, Bonduel 300, Clear Lake 313, Unity 318, Grantsburg 327
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
(5,000 meters)
1. David Vannucchi (Valders) 15:43.9; 2. Adam Rzentkowski (Rosholt) 16:15.2; 3. Isaac Wegner (Durand) 16:18.1
Girls
Division 1
TEAM SCORES
Muskego 49, Sun Prairie 103, Onalaska 112, Madison West 121, Waukesha West 173, Milwaukee King 201, Divine Savior 267, Janesville Craig 274, Arrowhead 280, Madison Memorial 305, Stevens Point 322, Brookfield Central 324, Appleton North 326, De Pere 330, Fond du Lac 357, Kimberly 363, Hudson 376, Brookfield East 396, Kenosha Indian Trail 459, West Bend West 556.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
(5,000 meters)
1. Genevieve Nashold (Madison West) 18:10.0; 2. Kate Sperka Muskego) 18:26. 5; 3. Brooke Edwardson (Kimberly) 18:29.9
Craig--30. Clare Hulick 19:24.8; 73. Madalyn Arrowood 20:09.1; 107. Cambria Thompson 20:28.0; 109. Ivy White 20:29.8; 127. Emily Austin 20:43.4
Janesville Parker--98. Brooke Graesslin 20:23.0
Division 2
TEAM SCORES
Medford 106, Freedom 115, Notre Dame 118, Plymouth 133, Shorewood 135, Winneconne 196, Jefferson 201, Lakeland 209, Wisconsin Dells 230, Hayward 241, Lake Mills 253, Grafton 256, Osceola 259, Martin Luther 272, Platteville 297, Mount Horeb 337
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
(5,000 meters)
1. Leah Kralovetz (Denmark) 17:46.7; 2. Dana Feyen (GET) 18:19.2; 3. Kayci Martensen (Southwestern) 18:31.6; 13. Madelynn McIntyre (Brodhead/Juda) 19:31.8; 51. McKenzie Fillner (Evansville) 20:36.1
Division 3
TEAM SCORES
Lancaster 74, Auburndale 91, Dodgeland 147, Rosholt 147, Oostburg 151, Marshall 199, Boscobel 214, Cashton 231, Cedar Grove 243, Weyauwega-Fremont 250, Bonduel 251, Durand 264, Glenwood City 266, McDonell Central 281, Cameron 296, Phillips 350
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
(5,000 meters)
1. Marissa Ellenbecke (Edgar) 19:06.4; 2. Meygan Benzing Dodgeland) 19:12.5; 3. Madison Sand (Durand) 19:18.4
