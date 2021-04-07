Janesville Craig’s girls cross country team enjoyed a new course at Optimist Park on Wednesday.
The Cougars claimed two of the top three spots and placed all five runners in the top 11 to win a home quadrangular meet with 33 points. Verona was second with 39.
Junior Rylee Coleman led the way with a second-place finish in 22:14 over the five-kilometer course. She was beat only by Verona senior Anna Knueve (21:26).
Senior Emily Austin (22:31) was third for the Cougars, while Kendal Richard (23:18) was eighth, Kera Riley (23:26) was ninth and Ema Frick (23:39) was 11th.
Verona won the boys team race with 43 points, topping Sun Prairie (50), Craig (61) and Parker (106).
Craig freshman Noah Martinson had the city’s best finish, taking fourth in 17:29.
Craig cross country quad
At Optimist Park5,000 metersGIRLS TEAM SCORESJanesville Craig 33, Verona 39, Sun Prairie 61, Janesville Parker incomplete
TOP GIRLS FINISHERSAnna Knueve (Ver) 21:26, Rylee Coleman (JC) 22:14, Emily Austin (JC) 22:31, Kayleigh Knauss (SP) 22:32, Sotera Bouda (V) 22:55, 8, Kendal Richard (JC) 23:18, 9. Kera Riley (JC) 23:26.
BOYS TEAM SCORESVerona 43, Sun Prairie 50, Janesville Craig 61, Janesville Parker 106
TOP BOYS FINISHERSAidan Manning (V) 16:21, Mateo Alvarado Venejas (SP) 16:52, Joe Freng (SP) 17:23, Noah Martinson (JC) 17:29, Blake Oleson (V) 17:29, 8. Gabe Coleman (JC) 18:01