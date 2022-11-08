A little more than a week after their run to a sectional championship match, the Rock Valley Conference picked three Brodhead Cardinals to its all-conference volleyball first team, including conference player of the year Abbie Dix.
Brodhead’s middle hitter played a pivotal role for the Cardinals on their way to claiming a regional title and coming within a set of a berth to the state tournament.
In the sectional final match, she led Brodhead with 14 kills and 14 digs in the five-set loss to Randolph.
Despite their loss, this accomplishment highlights Dix’s stellar career with Brodhead in her senior season. Dix—along with five other Cardinals players named to the all-conference roster (two more on the first team, one second team and two honorable mentions)—appreciate the time they’ve had together on the court.
“It’s so special,” Dix said after the sectional final. “I love playing (with them) for all four years throughout high school. Every team has been so amazing. I love this team and I’m going to miss them.”
Joining Dix on the conference’s first team are senior setter Alexis Kammerer and senior middle hitter Kirsten Fish for Brodhead. Junior middle hitter/outside hitter Addison Yates was named to the second team. Seniors McKenna Young and Kaidynce Bevars were named as honorable mentions.
Other area players on the all-conference first team were senior outside hitter Kindyl Kilar of Whitewater, senior outside hitter Shannon Rusch of Edgerton and senior setter/right side hitter Skye McDermott of Evansville.
On the second team, senior libero Caleigh Young of Whitewater and senior outside hitter Sydney Wilson of Big Foot were honored. Other area players named to the second team were middle hitter Maria Messling of Evansville and senior middle hitter Sami Johnson of Edgerton were named.
Volleyball honorable mention
Big Foot—Abby Hildebrandt, Olivia Patek.
Clinton—Jayden Nortier, Allie Bell.
Edgerton—Jillian Sharlau, Talim Kjendlie.
Evansville—Taija Louis, Ava Brandenburg.
Whitewater—Jenna Pope, Cali Kopecky.
Boys soccer
Edgerton’s Westley Hankes was named the Rock Valley Conference boys soccer player of the year. Hankes led the way for Edgerton in their historic 2022 season.
Hankes set the Crimson Tide single-season goals record with 27. Edgerton as a team set a school record with its winningest season at 12-2-4. The Crimson Tide also won a Rock Valley Conference championship for the first time in team history.
As the No. 5 seed, Edgerton fell to the fourth-seeded McFarland 3-1 in a Division 3 regional final. After their tremendous season and playoff run, Hankes and seven other Crimson Tide players were honored by the Rock Valley Conference.
Junior midfielder Kacper Durski, senior defender Riley Ottman and sophomore goalie Kiavid Diaz were named to the conference’s first team.
Sophomore midfielder Alex Diaz and junior defender Isaac Zielke were named to the second team. Junior Tyler Fandry and freshman Aron Baena were listed as honorable mentions.
Sophomore forward Drew Walker and senior midfielder Thomas Schuppner of Evansville were named to the first team after leading Evansville to a regional championship. Two Big Foot players were named: junior forward Hudson Torrez and senior defender Kaeden Weberpal.
Evansville’s senior forward Wesley LeRoy was named to the conference’s second team after scoring two goals in the Blue Devils’ regional final win. Senior defender Porter Gleed and sophomore defender Mason Hurtley were also named to the second team for the Blue Devils. Senior forward David Hernandez and sophomore midfielder Yeison Santos were named on the team for Big Foot.
Boys soccer honorable mention
Big Foot—Grayson Grunow, Kasen Lopez.
Whitewater—Henry Mortimer, Chris Cortes.
Evansville—Austin Hunt, Brennan Huff.
ROCK VALLEY CONFERENCE GIRLS GOLF ALL CONFERENCE SECOND TEAM
Rylie Cook (Edgerton)
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY ALL CONFERENCE FIRST TEAM
Paige Damman (Clinton), Jessi Salimes (Edgerton), Gracee Langer (Edgerton), Rosemary Gallagher (Evansville), Jer’Novia Hermanson (Evansville), Kalena Riemer (Brodhead/Juda).
SECOND TEAM
Athena Soto (Whitewater), Mady Hefty (Whitewater), Emma Maly (Clinton), Nola Coburn (Whitewater), Ava Mueller (Clinton).
THIRD TEAM
Madi Brown (Brodhead/Juda), Alyssa Tofte (Evansville), Lylah Peters (Clinton), Irene Gallagher (Evansville), Saffron Blume (Evansville), Mirella Zielke (Edgerton), Kelsey Deegan (Evansville).
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY ALL CONFERENCE FIRST TEAM
Jack Hefty (Whitewater), Quinn McCabe (Clinton), Nate Holden (Whitewater), Oliver Melson (Clinton), Reagan Flickinger (Clinton), Dylan Yurs (Clinton).
SECOND TEAM
Kaden Fridley (Edgerton), Nathan Engen (Brodhead/Juda), Henry Miller (Edgerton).
THIRD TEAM
Clayton Flies (Big Foot), Nathan Shallenberger (Clinton), Benno Backhaus (Edgerton), Miles Nickelburg (Whitewater), Cody Sullivan (Clinton), Dillon Elliott (Evansville), Nathaniel Ligman (Clinton), Gavin Pinnow (Brodhead/Juda).
GIRLS TENNISALL CONFERENCE FIRST TEAM, SINGLES
Jameson Gregory (Big Foot)
SECOND TEAM, SINGLES
Emilia Houwers (Whitewater)
FIRST TEAM, DOUBLES
Sylvia Fox/Ashley Ulset (Edgerton)
SECOND TEAM, DOUBLES
Zoe Lien/Isabella Edgington (Edgerton)