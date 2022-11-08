JVG_221109_ALLCONFRV01
Brodhead’s Abbie Dix, center, was named as the Rock Valley Conference volleyball player of the year. With the help of five other Cardinals named to the all-conference roster, Brodhead made a sectional championship appearance.

A little more than a week after their run to a sectional championship match, the Rock Valley Conference picked three Brodhead Cardinals to its all-conference volleyball first team, including conference player of the year Abbie Dix.

Brodhead’s middle hitter played a pivotal role for the Cardinals on their way to claiming a regional title and coming within a set of a berth to the state tournament.

