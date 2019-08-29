BRODHEAD

The Madelynn McIntyre show was back for another year Thursday afternoon in Brodhead.

The Brodhead junior cross country runner has qualified for the WIAA Division 2 state meet in each of her first two seasons, finishing 13th last year.

McIntyre ran away from the field at the season-opening Brodhead Invitational on Thursday, with her time of 20:59 being more than a minute faster than second-place finisher McKenzie Fillner of Evansville.

Brodhead coach Curt Gratz said it was a decent start for the competitive McIntyre.

“She’s a girl that has goals, and I’m sure she was just a little disappointed in where she was at time-wise today,” Gratz said. “There were some factors working against her today. It was a little warm and a little windy. But she knows where she wants to be, and that’s good. It keeps her working.

“She always pushes it, even when she’s running by herself.”

McIntyre said she had a very specific goal for her junior season.

“I want to make it back to state and I want to get in the top 10,” McIntyre said. “I just need to keep going hard and pushing myself throughout the season.”

McIntyre had a tough start to her summer after contracting a sore knee, an injury common to frequent runners.

“It was freaking me out at first,” McIntyre said. “I was just really sore. But I was able to run with an aqua-jogger in the pool, and I was able to do the workout that I was planning to do outside in the pool.”

McIntyre’s teammate, Presleigh Arnold, logged a fourth-place finish for the Cardinals with a time of 23:54.

Pacing the Beloit Turner team was senior Kyra Puleo, who finished sixth with a time of 24:27.

Turner coach Nolan Otremba, in his first season leading the cross country team, which boasts 45 runners.

“It’s great to have these kind of numbers,” Otremba said. “It wasn’t long ago we had less than 20, so it’s been great to see the growth. The challenge of it from a coaching standpoint is that you have kids of such a wide range of abilities.”

On the boys side, Riley Siltman of Evansville easily won the race with a time of 17:22.

Turner junior Cooper Moran finished in fourth place (18:40), a solid start for a runner with big goals.

Evansville won both the boys and girls races, with Edgerton placing second in the girls race and Turner placing second in the boys race.

Brodhead Invite

BOYS TEAM SCORESEvansville 32, Turner 56, Brodhead 60, Edgerton 73

TOP FINISHERSRiley Siltman (Ev) 17:22, Trevor Wilkonson (Edg) 17:39, Ryen Hazzard (Edg) 18:24, Cooper Moran (Tur) 18:40, Baden Schrab (Ev) 18:45

GIRLS TEAM SCORESEvansville 36, Edgerton 55, Brodhead 56, Turner 71

TOP FINISHERSMadelynn McIntyre (Bro) 20:59, McKenzie Fillner (Ev) 22:17, Ashley Kosmicki (Ed) 23:35, Presleigh Arnold (Bro) 23:54, Maddeline Stuart (Ev) 24:08