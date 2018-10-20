The Rock Valley Conference had a strong showing at the WIAA Division 2 River Valley Sectional cross country meet Saturday.

Led by Brodhead/Juda's Madelynn McIntyre's second-place finish, three area runners advanced to nest Saturday's state meet.

McIntyre, a senior, ran a time of 20:04.9 on the 5,000-meter course, with Southwestern/Cuba City's Kayci Martensen winning with a time of 18:20.2. Evansville's McKenzie also qualified for state by finishing seventh.

On the boys side, Evansville's Riley Siltman was seventh and also qualified.

Division 2

River Valley Sectional

BOYS TEAM SCORES

McFarland 72, Platteville 84, Madison Edgewood 88, Dodgeville/Mineral Point 106, Mount Horeb 129, Monroe 178, Wisconsin Heights 209, Evansville 214, River Valley 269, Edgerton 278, Brodhead/Juda 285, Southwestern/Cuba City 338, Prairie du Chien 454, Richland Center-Ithaca 455

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

(5,000 meters)

1. Andrew Pahnke (McF) 16:30.8; 2. Eli Kemna (McF) 16:52.1; 3. Christian Patzka (WH) 16:55.7; 4. Henry Keith (D/MP) 16:58.7; 5. Jace Serres (Pl) 17:03.0; 6. Patrick Fasick (McF) 17:05.0; 7. Riley Siltman (Ev) 17:06.3; 8. Matt Gilles (ME) 17:09.1; 9. Leo Richardson (ME) 17:17.1

--McFarland, Platteville, Patzka, Keith, Siltman, Gilles, Richardson advance to state meet

OTHER AREA TOP RESULTS

Edgerton--17. Ryan Hazzard 17:50.0; 24. Trevor Wilkinson 18:02.6

Brodhead/Juda--37. Jacob Staffon 18:25.7

GIRLS TEAM SCORES

Mount Horeb 66, Platteville 97, McFarland 124, Evansville 129, Prairie du Chien 143, Wisconsin Heights 202, Madison Edgewood 217, Brodhead/Juda 217, Edgerton 218, River Valley 228, Southwestern/Cuba City 285, Monroe 300, New Glarus/Monticello 374, Richland Center 412

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

(5,000 meters)

1. Kayci Martensen (S/CC) 18:20.2; 2. Madelynn McIntyre (B/J) 20:04.9; 3. Megan Katzung (PDC) 20:24.3; 4. Amber Huser (PDC) 20:29.4; 5. Anna Ollendick (MH) 20:36.4; 6. Harmony Bell (Pl) 20:39.4; 7. McKenzie Fillner (Ev) 20:43.8

Mount Horeb, Platteville, Martensen, McIntyre, Katzung, Huser and Fillner advance to state meet

OTHER TOP AREA RESULTS

Evansville--10. Madeline Stuart 21:09.2; 24. Sydney Hazard 21:52.5

Brodhead/Juda--35. Nicole Kamholz 22:20.4

Edgerton--21. Ruby Scheildt 21:35.3

