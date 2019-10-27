Brodhead/Juda’s Madelynn McIntyre and Evansville’s Riley Siltman both finished second Saturday at the WIAA Division 2 River Valley Sectional to lead area cross country runners advancing to the state meet.

Lake Geneva Badger’s Logan Wade finished 12th at the Division 1 Kenosha Bradford Sectional to advance as an additional qualifier, while Whitewater’s Gio Anello was 10th at the D2 Whitewater Sectional to also gain state entry as an extra qualifier.

McIntyre, a junior, finished second in the 5,000-meter girls race with a time of 19:30.8.

Kayci Martensen of Southwestern/Cuba City won in 18:28.5.

Evansville senior McKenzie Fillner just missed a state berth, finishing seventh in the race.

The junior Siltman ran the 5,000-meter boys race in 16:42.5 to finish second behind Madison Edgewood’s Leo Richardson (16:08.3).

Edgerton senior Ryen Hazzard was sixth overall and finished one spot away from qualifying for state.

At the Division 3 Boscobel Sectional, Trailways Large Conference champion Orfordville Parkview finished 12th. The Vikings’ Zander Wilson was the team’s top finisher at 18th overall.