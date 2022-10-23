For the first time since 2009, both of the Craig girls and boys cross country teams qualified for the WIAA state meet in a Division 1 sectional meet in Stoughton on Saturday.
In the week leading up to the race, Craig’s runners were determined to finish in the top two places at sectionals as a team, their coach said.
“All week they kept asking questions and thinking about strategy for how they could potentially move up and qualify,” Brandon Miles said. “This group of young men was so determined to meet their goal and they ran the most inspirational team race I can ever remember seeing. Runners two through six stuck together in a pack and slowly moved up throughout the entire race.”
The boys team took second place with a score of 82. Jack Austin led the Cougars, finishing 12th with a time of 17:37.80. Jose Gomez-Soto (17:51.20), Matthew McBride (17:59.00), Jack Myre (18:02.00) and Damian Soto (18:10.10) rounded out the varsity finishers for Craig. Tyler Hegle (18:14.40) finished in the top 25.
“(The group) hunted down opposing runners all race to put themselves in a position to be successful,” Miles said. “This is a group of five seniors, and to watch them achieve such an amazing accomplishment through hard work and determination is what makes this sport so unique. We couldn't be more proud as a program.”
Craig’s girls team also placed second with 79 points. Kera Riley (20:44.10) and Abi Anderson (20:45.30) were Craig's top finishers, taking fifth and sixth place in the girls varsity race.
“We've been dealing with some nagging injuries and they pushed through phenomenally. Abi Austin, racing for the first time since September, ran an outstanding race as our fourth girl and Liza Burke, who ran JV for much of the season, stepped up huge in the moment to finish as our fifth girl,” said Miles.
Miles thought the weather—unseasonably warm for a late October morning—played a factor in his teams’ success.
“The times were fairly slow today, across the state. I've never seen this nice of weather for sectionals,” said Miles. “I think what happened is teams got out too fast the first half of the race. Athletes aren't used to the weather. And I think those teams struggled a lot. The second half of the race and teams that got out a little bit more measured really started rolling up on them.”
Craig will compete at the state cross country championships next Saturday.
WIAA DIVISION 1 STOUGHTON SECTIONAL
At Stoughton
Boys
TEAM RESULTS
Oconomowoc 25, Craig 82, Sun Prairie East 107, Madison La Follette 117, Sun Prairie West 131, Stoughton 154, Fort Atkinson 156, Oregon 237, Milton 259, Elkhorn Area 268, Beloit Memorial 316, Parker 331.
TOP FIVE INDIVIDUALS
1. Hayden Triebold (O) 16:04.40; 2. Mateo Alvarado Venegas (SPW) 16:12.40; 3. Zachariah Vance (O) 16:35.50; 4. Ben Stricker (FA) 16:58.60; 5. Jayden Sayles (O) 17:03.50.
AREA FINISHERS
12. Jack Austin (JC) 17:37.80; 15. Jose Gomez-Soto (JC) 17:51.20; 16. Matthew McBride (JC) 17:59.00; 19. Jack Myre (JC) 18:02.00; 20. Damian Soto (JC) 18:10.10; 22. Tyler Hegle (JC) 18:14.40; 24. Tyler Rateike (MIL) 18:19.50; 40. Jonathan Flowers (MIL) 18:58.60; 46. Tavyne Schnuck (JP) 19:24.60; 49. Leo Burke (JC) 19:41.70.
Girls
TEAM RESULTS
Oconomowoc 66, Craig 79, Oregon 91, Sun Prairie East 92, Sun Prairie West 96, Stoughton 117, Fort Atkinson 123, Madison La Follette 206, Milton 269.
TOP FIVE INDIVIDUALS
1. Dasha Vorontsov (OR) 19:13.40; 2. Mary Worden (FA) 19:35.50; 3. Mallory Reiser (ST) 19:49.30; 4. JoJo Knauss (SPW) 20:39.50; 5. Kera Riley (JC) 20:44.10.
OTHER AREA FINISHERS
6. Abi Anderson (JC) 20:45.30; 12. Addison Fagan (JC) 21:25.10; 21. Abi Austin (JC) 22:05.70; 38. Liza Burke (JC) 23:18.70; 47. Clara Jauch (MIL) 24:09.20.
- Clinton's boys running to state—The Cougars took second with 69 points at the Racine St. Catherine's Sectional in Division 2 on Saturday to qualify for the state meet.
They trailed Lakeside Lutheran, which tallied 33 points. Lakeside's Cameron Weiland won the boys 5K with a time of 16:47.20.
Whitewater took fifth in the boys team race with 140 points, and Nate Holden (17:27.92) and Jack Hefty (18:00.44) qualified for state as individuals.
Watertown Luther Prep girls team finished first with 66 points. Lakeside Lutheran finished second with 71 points. Clinton's girls team was fourth at the meet with 105 points, while Whitewater was fifth with 124.
Emmerson Drobac of Deerfield/Cambridge won the girls race in 19:38.04, while three area finishers took second and third: Jessi Salimes of Edgerton in 20:09.53 and Paige Dammen of Clinton in 20:21.17.
WIAA DIVISION 2 RACINE ST. CATHERINE'S SECTIONAL
At UW-Parkside
Boys
TEAM RESULTS
Lakeside Lutheran 33, Clinton 69, Watertown Luther Prep 90, Lake Country Lutheran 139, Whitewater 140, Lake Mills 154, Deerfield/Cambridge 210, Shoreland Lutheran 220, Big Foot 243, Beloit Turner 262, Delavan-Darien 301, Edgerton 311, Jefferson 326, East Troy 326, Racine St. Catherine’s Incomplete.
TOP FIVE INDIVIDUALS
1. Cameron Weiland (LL) 16:47.40; 2. Mark Garcia (LL) 17:06.06; 3. Arnold Rupnow (LL) 17:08.12; 4. Nate Holden (WH) 17:27.92; 5. Martin Kimmel (D/C) 17:31.94.
OTHER AREA FINISHERS
7. Jack Hefty (WH) 18:00.44; 8. Quinn McCabe (CL) 18:07.94; 94; 12. Dylan Yurs (CL) 18:18.38; 13. Reagan Flickinger (CL) 18:30.20; 14. Oliver Melson (CL) 18:34.31; 22. Nathan Shallenberger (CL) 19:14.57; 23. Isai Gomez (CL) 19:15.98; 28. Henry Miller (ED) 19:36.08; 29. CJ Tomomitsu (WH) 19:36.41; 30. Clayton Flies (BF) 19:41.51; 35. Bradley Galvin (BF) 19:58.01; 36. Miles Nickelsburg (WH) 20:02.52; 44. Benno Backhaus (ED) 20:19.43; 46. Nathaniel Ligman (CL) 20:24.08; Aaron Johnson (JF) 20:30.68.
Girls
TEAM RESULTS
Watertown Luther Prep 66, Lakeside Lutheran 71, Shoreland Lutheran 92, Clinton 105, Whitewater 124, Deerfield/Cambridge 143, Lake Mills 144, Jefferson 192, Lake Country Lutheran 196, East Troy 216, Beloit Turner Incomplete, Delavan-Darien Incomplete, Edgerton Incomplete.
TOP FIVE INDIVIDUALS
1. Emmerson Drobac (D/C) 19:38.04; 2. Jessi Salimes (ED) 20:09.53; 3. Paige Damman (CL) 20:21.17; 4; Jemma Habben (WLP) 20:29.09; 5. McKenna Michel (D/C) 20:38.18.
AREA FINISHERS
2. Jessi Salimes (ED) 20:09.53; 3. Paige Damman (CL) 20:21.17; 4; 7. Alaina Sorg (DD) 20:59.21; 11. Gracee Langer (ED) 22:11.07; 12. Jocelyn Ramirez (JF) 22:12.72; 17. Emma Maly (CL) 22:39.92; 19. Ava Mueller (CL) 22:51.03; 24. Mady Hefty (WH) 23:16.22; 26. Athena Soto (WH) 23:28.49; 27. Nola Coburn (WH) 23:38.88; 28. Mirella Zielke (ED) 23:39.06; 29. Jackie Franco (WH) 23:40.35; 40. Caelyn Caputo (WH) 24:22.52; 41. Lylah Peters (CL) 24:27.71; 44. Natalie Bell (CL) 24:32.21.