JANESVILLE
A year ago, Bryan Bloomquist went from being a relative unknown in the high school cross country world to being the top freshman finisher at the state meet.
This year has featured much fewer surprises for the Janesville Craig sophomore.
Bloomquist leads area individual qualifiers into Saturday’s WIAA state meet in Wisconsin Rapids, where he’s aiming to medal by finishing in the top 10 of the Division 1 boys race.
“Find the top five guys and try to stick onto them and make it in the top five,” Bloomquist said.
He is coming off winning a sectional title at Kettle Moraine this past weekend, winning a race where he went to the lead early on and never looked back.
Bloomquist finished 22nd at state as a freshman.
“Last year I just looked at every race as a different race and got kind of stressed out about it,” Bloomquist said. “Now I know how to run the races, and it’s more just about the strategic aspect. But now I just look at every race as another race. And it’s a lot of fun.”
Mequon Homestead’s Drew Bosley, who won state a year ago and won the Midwest Invitational in Janesville earlier this season, will be the prohibitive favorite in a race chock full of talented seniors.
Bloomquist said he hopes to put up the top time for a non-senior.
Graesslin, Leverson going out in style
Janesville Parker’s Brooke Graesslin and Craig’s Aaron Leverson saw injuries and illness perhaps keep them from running at state earlier in their careers.
The seniors hope to make the most out of their first and only trips to Wisconsin Rapids this weekend.
Graesslin suffered a torn ACL in her knee her freshman year in basketball. She returned to cross country late in the season her sophomore year and just missed qualifying for state a year ago as a junior. She’ll end her career in style.
“I’m just really happy to be going to state,” Graesslin said. “My goal is to go up there and run the best race I can. I know it’s not considered a fast course, so I’m not too worried about my time.”
Graesslin, whose best time for 5,000 meters is 19:57, said she should know where she stacks up against the field early in the race.
“I usually try to start fast,” Graesslin said. “If I can do that and stay up toward the front, you never know what can happen.”
Leverson had hoped to join Bloomquist at state a year ago, but mononucleosis kept him from reaching his peak at the end of the year.
A sectional champion in track and field as a junior, he is coming off the best cross country race of his high school career, finishing fourth at sectionals.
“I had mono last year, so this is a little redemption,” Leverson said. “All the training led up to that one race (at sectionals). And I think a lot of it was a little chip on my shoulder from last year and knowing it would be my last race if I didn’t qualify for state.”
Brodhead/Juda’s McIntyre leads D2 area runners
Brodhead/Juda sophomore Madelynn McIntyre is the only area Division 2 runner returning to compete at state.
McIntyre was 19th in the D2 girls race as a freshman and finished second at the River Valley Sectional on Saturday.
Evansville and Whitewater each have a pair of first-time state runners.
Whitewater senior Nicole Tomomitsu and sophomore Trenten Zahn qualified individually in the girls and boys races, respectively, out of the Whitewater Sectional.
Evansville junior McKenzie Fillner and sophomore Riley Siltman qualified in the girls and boys races, respectively, at River Valley.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse