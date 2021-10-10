Beloit Turner's Lydia Seifarth and Clinton's Paige Damman led area runners at the Baertschi Invitational in Albany on Saturday.

Dammen, a sophomore, was fourth in the girls small school 5,000-meter race. The junior Seifarth was fourth in the girls large school 5,000-meter race.

Little Chute won the boys and girls team titles in the large school divisions, while host Albany won the girls small school team title and Poynette the boys small school title.

Janesville Parker's Logan Risseeuw was 17th in the boys large school 5,000-meter race. The Vikings finished eighth overall.

Baertschi Invitational

BOYS LARGE SCHOOL TEAM SCORES

Little Chute 71, New Glarus/Monticello 76, Mount Horeb 77, Monroe 99, Evansville 121, Platteville 157, Oregon 165, Janesville Parker 182, Deerfield/Cambridge 186, Beloit Turner 205

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

(5,000 meters)

1. Yordanos Zelinski (Ore) 16:46.0; 2. Joseph Stoddard (MH) 16:53.6; 3. Riley Huss (LC) 17:12.2; 17. Logan Risseeuw (JP) 18:30.5

BOYS SMALL SCHOOL TEAM SCORES

Poynette 57, Albany 101, Clinton 121, Holy Family 125, Iowa-Grant 129, Belleville 151, Tri State Homeschool 175, Pardeeville 188, Fennimore 212, Wauzeka-Steuben 232, Marshall 254, Brodhead/Juda 278, Orfordville Parkview 349

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

(5,000 meters)

1. Carter Scholey (Bell) 17:05.7; 2. Tucker Johnson (Poy) 17:20.9; 3. Mason Aide (IG) 17:41.5; 8. Jost Hornbostel (Clin) 18:16.9

GIRLS LARGE SCHOOL TEAM SCORES

Little Chute 55, New Glarus/Monticello 86, Oregon 89, Monroe 110, Mount Horeb 122, Platteville 125, Evansville 171, Deerfield/Cambridge 176, Beloit Turner 235

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

(5,000 meters)

1. Dasha Vorontsov (Ore) 19:50.8; 2. Ella Pahl (LC) 20:26.4; 3. Rhya Brandemuehl (MH) 20:38.5; 4. Lydia Seifarth (BT) 20:44.8; 13. Rosemary Gallagher (Ev) 21:20.7

GIRLS SMALL SCHOOL TEAM SCORES

Albany 25, Poynette 76, Brodhead/Juda 102, Iowa-Grant 102, Orfordville Parkview 129, Tri State Homeschool 132, Belleville 132

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

(5,000 meters)

1. Mckenna Broughton (Alb) 20:42.6; 2. Kope Connolly (IG) 21:10.7; 3. Ava Ahnen (Alb) 21:14.4; 4. Paige Damman (Clinton) 22:06.65; 10. Emma Maly (Clinton) 22:36.2

