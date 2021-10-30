Lake Geneva Badger's boys cross country team capped off an impressive season in style Saturday.
The Badgers, led by senior Demetrius Farmakis, finished fifth at the WIAA Division 1 state meet in Wisconsin Rapids.
Onalaska won the team title with 89 points, with Homestead second with 94. Badger had 169 for its fifth-place finish.
Neenah's Austin Henderson won the 5,000-meter race with a time of 15:40.3.
Farmakis finished 14th overall with a time of 16:11.8.
Badger's other state runners were seniors Dominic Alonzo, Angel Toribio and Evan Wruk, Brody Kluge, Nolan Cassidy and Nathaniel Rafe.
Elkhorn Area senior Drew Davey finished 48th.
At the Division 2 boys state meet, Clinton finished 16th overall. The Cougars were led by freshman Reagan Flickinger, who was 53rd in the 5,000-meter race in 17:39.9.
Other state competitors for Clinton were juniors Quinn McCabe and Josh Hornbostel, seniors Hunter Greel and Nate Brandl, along with freshmen Oliver Melson and Dylan Yurs.
Shorewood won the team title with 54 points and had the individual winner with junior Nathan Cumberbatch, who finished in 16:06.4.
Also at the Division 2 boys state meet, Whitewater freshman Jack Hefty was 117th and Walworth Big Foot senior Gus Foster was 120th.
At the girls Division 2 state meet, Beloit Turner junior Lydia Seifarth was 35th, Edgerton junior Jessi Salimes was 90th, Clinton sophomore Paige Damman was 99th and Delavan-Darien freshman Alaina Sorg 111th in the 5,000-meter race.
The Dodgeville/Mineral Point co-op team won the D2 girls team title, with Kayci Martensen of Southwestern/Benton/Cuba City the 5,000-meter race winner in 18:10.0.
At the Division 1 state girls meet, Badger freshman Molly Deering was the top individual area finisher, placing 28th overall with a time of 19:50.3. Milton senior Mara Talabec was 44th and Janesville Craig senior Rylee Coleman was 88th.
Middleton senior Lauren Pansegrau won her second straight D1 title to lead the Cardinals to the team title. The University of Michigan recruit won the 5,000-meter race in 17:44.7.
