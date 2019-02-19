Wilmot's scoring depth bettered Lake Geneva Badger's dynamic duo in Southern Lakes Conference boys basketball on Tuesday night.
Badger's Grant DuMez and Kale Rodgers combined for 51 points, but Wilmot's balanced scoring overcame that in a 79-70 victory over the visiting Badgers.
DuMez scored 25 of his 28 points in the second half, and Rodgers hit five 3-pointers en route to a 23-point performance.
But the Panthers (9-4 in the Southern Lakes, 16-5 overall) overcame that as Kevin Brenner scored 21 to lead a quartet of double-figure scorers.
Badger fell to 3-10, 4-17.
WILMOT 79, BADGER 70
Badger (70)--McGreevy, 3-1-8; Rodgers, 9-0-23; DuMez, 11-2-28; Bishop, 1-0-3; Johnston, 1-0-2; Faul, 1-0-2; Popenhagen, 2-0-4. Totals: 28-3-70.
Wilmot (79)--Lindsay, 2-0-5; Lamberson, 4-0-9; Watson, 4-5-13; Brenner, 7-6-21; Glass, 3-2-10;Sandman, 4-0-11; Moravecte, 1-0-3; Coleman, 3-0-7. Totals: 28-8-79.
Badger;28;42--70
Wilmot;44;35--79
Three-point goals--Badger 11 (McGreevy, Rodgers 5, DuMez 4, Bishop), Wilmot 10 (Lindsay, Lamberson, Brenner, Glass 2, Sandman 3, Maravectz, Coleman). Free throws missed--Badger 2, Wilmot 8. Total fouls--Badger 19, Wilmot 10. Fouled out--Bishop.
