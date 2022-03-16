MADISON
Although the WIAA state boys basketball tournament is returning to the Kohl Center, this year’s field will carry a heavy Milwaukee-area presence, to be sure.
Eight schools from Milwaukee, Waukesha, Racine and Kenosha counties are among the overall field of 20 qualifiers—four in each of five separate enrollment divisions.
But other parts of Wisconsin also will have chances to celebrate bringing home a “gold ball”—a state championship trophy—when the three-day, 15-game tournament unfolds today through Saturday.
The Fox River Valley/Door County peninsula, a perennial basketball hotbed, sends five qualifiers ranging from Gibraltar in Door County to Neenah in Winnebago County.
La Crosse County has three teams in the field: La Crosse Central, the alma mater of University of Wisconsin stars Johnny and Jordan Davis, along with suburban West Salem and Bangor.
Despite its schools’ season-long prominence in the state rankings, Dane County emerged with only one qualifier to its hometown tourney: Marshall in Division 4. Dodge and Columbia counties send Randolph in Division 5.
And then there are the literal outliers—Cameron, located near Rice Lake in northwestern Wisconsin, and Hurley, located straight Up North, on the border of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
Hurley, in fact, is making its first state appearance in 73 years—when it ended a run of three consecutive state trips that included a win over La Crosse Logan in the 1949 final, a consolation title in 1948 and a loss to Beloit Memorial in the 1947 final.
Of course, those appearances took place when the WIAA didn’t have separate enrollment divisions. After trying multiple divisions from 1934 to 1939, the tournament went back to a single- division format from 1940 through 1971.
This year’s Hurley state trip also will educate state high school sports fans that in early 2019, the Hurley school district cast off its famous but now politically-incorrect nickname—the Midgets—and became the Northstars.
The same is true of Menomonee Falls, which—after a lengthy, contentious debate—dropped its old nickname (shared at the time with Cleveland’s baseball team) in 2020 and became the Phoenix. And La Crosse Central, which gave up its former Red Raiders nickname and became the Riverhawks.
Through it all, the top-seeded teams in each division have emerged from different geographical regions that have only a proximity to urban areas in common. There’s Neenah in Division 1, Pewaukee (Waukesha County) in Division 2, West Salem in Division 3, Milwaukee Academy of Science in Division 4 and Randolph in Division 5.
The state tournament, as so often is the case, features plenty of frequent visitors in addition to a few newbies.
In Division 1, Neenah is making its 28th state trip, the most of any WIAA school. The Rockets have won three titles (the last in 1978) and finished second seven times. And Randolph—also known as the Rockets—comes in with the most state championships of any WIAA program, 10.
On the other hand, the Milwaukee suburb of Menomonee Falls is at WIAA state for the first time in school history, as are West Salem, Milwaukee Science, Gibraltar and Milwaukee St. Thomas More—which successfully took the WIAA to court to have a forfeit of its regional semifinal overturned, at least for now.
A late-game, bench-clearing altercation that spilled out of the stands during a regional semifinal led to the forfeit, as National Federation of High Schools rules call for a one-game suspension for any individual leaving the bench during an altercation, whether the individual joins the fray or not.
In Division 2, Southern Lakes Conference champion Westosha Central and Ashwaubenon are making their second trips to state.
This year’s state tournament also is notable because it’ll the first full-on, restrictions-free tourney since 2019. The 2020 tournament never happened, as the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic forced the WIAA to pull the plug on boys basketball before sectional finals could be played.
Last year, the Kohl Center was not made available to host the tournament, due to Dane County COVID-19 mandates. So it was split between the La Crosse Center and Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh, with attendance limited.
But this year, the spectacle of the WIAA’s signature event returns to the Kohl Center in full force. Masks will not even be required, just “strongly encouraged” by the WIAA for those not fully vaccinated.
As always, the tournament will be televised—two semifinals each in Divisions 3 and 4 today, two apiece in Divisions 1, 2 and 5 on Friday, and five championship games on Saturday. WKOW, Channel 27 in Madison, will be the local outlet. Video also can be streamed online for free using the station’s Magic of March app.