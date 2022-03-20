MADISON
In a battle of record-setting performances, the top-ranked Neenah Rockets came out on top Saturday night.
Chevalier Emery Junior scored 19 points and J.J. Paider totaled 14 points and 18 rebounds to help Neenah take a 64-57 victory over Brookfield Central in the WIAA Division 1 state boys basketball championship game at the Kohl Center.
Paider broke the Division 1 two-game tournament record for rebounds with 32 for Neenah (29-1). He grabbed 14 in a semifinal victory over Racine Case.
The Rockets’ defense forced Central (24-6) to lean heavily on its best player, 6-7 senior guard Andrew Rohde. While Rohde totaled 34 points, eight rebounds and two assists, he took 58.7% of Central’s shots, going 13-for-27 from the field. No other Central player scored more than seven points.
Rohde set a Division 1 two-game tournament record with 55 points after scoring 21 in Central's one-point victory over Menomonee Falls on Friday.
Neenah had four double-digit scorers, with senior forward Carter Thomas totaling 15 and sophomore guard Brady Corso 10. The Rockets made 15 of their 24 shots from 2-point range (62.5%).
It was Neenah’s fourth state title and first since 1978. The Rockets lead the WIAA with 28 state appearances.
Division 2
Pewaukee 67, La Crosse Central 48—The Pirates (27-3) won their second consecutive Division 2 championship, using terrific shooting and a pair of well-timed scoring runs to shut down the Riverhawks (28-2).
Pewaukee went on an 11-0 scoring run to turn a one-point deficit into a 30-20 lead late in the first half, and then went on a 16-3 run to open a 46-30 lead with 10 minutes to play.
The Pirates shot 60% (24 of 40) from the field and 53.6% (15 of 28) from 3-point range. Brothers Ashton Janowski (a senior guard) and Nick Janowski (a sophomore guard) scored 19 points apiece, both on 6-for-10 shooting, and junior wing Milan Momcilovic added 17 points and seven rebounds.
Central got 17 points from senior guard Devon Fielding.
Division 3
Lake Country Lutheran 67, West Salem 56—Despite a subpar shooting performance from University of Wisconsin preferred walk-on recruit Luke Haertle, the Lightning (28-2) started the second half with an 18-2 scoring run to turn a two-point halftime deficit into a victory over the Panthers (27-2).
Haertl, a 6-4 senior forward averaging 22.8 ppg, shot 3-for-12 from the field and 0-for-4 from 3-point range. But he led Lake Country Lutheran with 11 rebounds and nine assists.
Ben Lubbers, a 6-6 senior center averaging 9.8 ppg, shot 11-for-17 from the field for a career-best 22 points. Senior guard Noah Howard added 16 points.
West Salem, making its first state appearance, got 23 points from 6-7 junior forward Peter Lattos.
Division 4
Manitowoc Roncalli 55, Milwaukee Science 45—The top-seeded Novas (23-6), who averaged 79 ppg and broke the 100-point mark seven times, were held to 24% shooting by an inspired defensive effort by the Jets (26-3). Science went more than 13 minutes without a field goal to start the second half and totaled 18 turnovers and 12 field goals.
Roncalli got 17 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and four blocked shots from senior forward Luke Pautz, leading four double-digit scorers. Science was led by freshmen Agape Keys Jr. and Davion Hannah with 12 points each.
Division 5
Randolph 65, Bangor 51—Senior Sam Grieger, who set a Division 5 scoring record with 41 points in a semifinal victory over Gibraltar on Friday, scored 21 points on Saturday as the Rockets (28-2) made 62% of their shots and held a 28-18 rebound advantage over the Cardinals (25-5). Senior Travis Alvin also scored 21 points for Randolph, which pulled away from a five-point halftime lead with a 13-0 run early in the second half.
Randolph now has 11 WIAA state championships, the most of any member school.
Bangor got 14 points from senior Gunner Ellenberg and 13 from junior Dustin McDonald.