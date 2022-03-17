MADISON
Kohl Center, meet Luke Haertle. Luke Haertle, meet the Kohl Center.
Haertle, a 6-foot-4 forward for the Hartland Lake Country Lutheran boys basketball team, made quite an impression Thursday afternoon in leading his Lightning to a 70-43 victory over Milwaukee St. Thomas More in a WIAA Division 3 state semifinal.
Haertle will attend Wisconsin in the fall and will play basketball as a preferred walk-on.
The senior scored 35 points, shooting 12-for-21 from the field and 9-for-10 from the free-throw line, and also led the Lightning—last year’s state runners-up—with 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Noah Howard added 17 points for Lake Country Lutheran.
Thomas More, which beat Walworth Big Foot in a sectional final after going to court to gain reinstatement into the tournament field last week, got 12 points and 10 rebounds from sophomore forward Sekou Konneh and 11 points from Amari McCottry.
LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 70,
ST. THOMAS MORE 43
St. Thomas More (25-4)—Oleson 1-5 0-0 3, McCottry 5-13 1-1 11, Reindl 3-11 1-3 8, Ko0nneh 5-12 2-3 12, Malison 0-0 1-2 1, Carrasquillo 1-1 0-0 2, Felske 0-2 0-0 0, Clary 0-0 2-2 2, Cunningham 1-2 0-0 3, Goyco 0-0 1-2 1, Brown 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-48 8-13 43.
Lake Country Lutheran (27-2)—Howard 7-13 0-0 17, Haertle 12-21 9-10 35, Heicher 1-3 0-0 3, Lubbers 0-2 1-2 1, Schneider 2-3 0-0 5, Hans 1-6 0-0 2, Leibham 1-1 0-0 2, Benes 0-1 0-0 0, Marriott 0-2 1-2 1, Low 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 26-56 11-14 70.
Halftime—LCL 34, STM 19. 3-point goals—STM 3-18 (Oleson 1-4, Reindl 1-6, Cunningham 1-2, McCottry 0-3, Konneh 0-1, Felske 0-2), LCL 7-19 (Howard 3-5, Haertle 2-5, Heicher 1-3, Schneider 1-2, Hans 0-4). Rebounds—STM 27 (Konneh 10), LCL 37 (Haertle 11). Total fouls—STM 13, LCL 12. Fouled out—McCottry.
West Salem 71, Brillion 61—The top-seeded Panthers (23-1), making their first state appearance, survived a record-setting performance from Jeremy Lorenz to hold off the Lions (26-2) in the other Division 3 semifinal.
Lorenz blocked a state tournament division record nine shots. The 6-8 junior forward also scored 22 points and added 14 rebounds and three assists.
West Salem countered with a 26-point, eight-rebound performance from 6-1 junior guard Carson Koepnick. Brett McConkey totaled 14 points and 14 rebounds and Peter Lattos added 10 points as the Panthers took a 30-21 halftime lead and held on by making 18 of 22 free throws in the second half.
WEST SALEM 71, BRILLION 61
West Salem (23-1)—Hehli 2-12 0-0 5, Koepnick 11-20 1-2 26, McConkey 2-8 0-0 4, Lattos 4-7 1-4 10, McConkey 4-10 5-12 14, Kennedy 1-7 7-8 9, Henderson 1-7 0-0 3. Totals 25-71 14-26 71.
Brillion (26-2)—Braun 2-11 3-4 7, Behnke 4-6 5-5 13, Holly 2-6 3-5 7, Geiger 3-6 2-2 9, Lorenz 8-18 0-3 22, Dash 1-2 0-0 3, Kaderabek 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-50 19-24 61.
Halftime—WS 30, B 21. 3-point goals—WS 7-29 (Koepnick 3-7, Hehli 1-7, Lattos 1-2, McConkey 1-5, Henderson 1-5, Kennedy 0-3), B 2-11 (Geiger 1-1, Dash 1-2, Lorenz 0-3, Holly 0-2, Braun 0-2, Behnke 0-1). Rebounds—WS 48 (McConkey 14, Lattos 12), B 36 (Lorenz 14, Behnke 9). Total fouls—WS 23, B 23. Fouled out—Hehli, Lattos, Geiger.
Division 4
Manitowoc Roncalli 50, Marshall 43—The Jets (25-3) finished the game with a 14-0 scoring run, making their final five field goals, to knock out the Cardinals (22-7).
Roncalli’s 14-0 run over the last 3 minutes, 6 seconds was part of a 19-2 run that lasted 7:10. Marshall had five turnovers in the last 7:36 and didn’t score for the last 4:13.
Luke Pautz, a 6-4 senior forward, totaled 20 points and 14 rebounds for Roncalli. Marshall got 14 points from senior Craig Ward, 11 from senior guard Cole Denniston and 10 from senior forward Reid Truschinski.
RONCALLI 50, MARSHALL 43
Manitowoc Roncalli (25-3)—Fischer 3-5 0-0 8, Yanda 3-5 1-3 8, Pautz 7-21 6-7 20, Stangel 3-6 1-2 9, Witczak 1-4 0-0 3, Simmer 0-1 0-0 0, Kubsch 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 18-43 8-12 50.
Marshall (22-7)—Lutz 1-3 0-0 2, Frank 1-5 0-0 2, Ward 5-11 3-6 14, Denniston 4-8 0-0 11, Truschinski 5-9 0-0 10, Miggins 1-3 2-2 4. Total;s 17-39 5-8 43.
Halftime—Mar 26, MR 19. 3-point goals—MR 6-18 (Fischer 2-4, Stangl 2-4, Witczak 1-2, Yanda 1-1, Pautz 0-6, Simmer 0-1), Mar 4-16 (Denniston 3-6, Ward 1-5, Lutz 0-2, Frank 0-2, Miggins 0-1). Rebounds—MR 22 (Pautz 14), Mar 27 (Ward 8). Total fouls—MR 9, Mar 10.
Milwaukee Science 86, Cameron 59—The Novas (23-5) advanced to the final in their first state appearance, posting four double-figure scorers led by Nacir Beamon with 17 points. Davion Hannah added 14 points and 12 rebounds, Tayshawn Bridges had 11 points and Jaquawn Overton-Allen added 10 for Science, which took a 48-30 halftime lead.
Cameron got 23 points from Tyson Lucas, 19 points from Grant Paetzold and 15 rebounds from Brady Quinn.
MILWAUKEE SCIENCE 86,
CAMERON 59
Milwaukee Academy of Science (23-5)—Keys Jr. 1-3 0-0 3, Bridges 5-17 1-2 11, Beamon 7-12 3-4 17, Clinton Jr. 1-4 1-2 3, Hannah 6-10 2-3 14, Brown 1-3 5-8 7, Batemon 2-6 0-0 6, Jackson 2-6 2-3 6, Harrell 1-4 0-0 3, Harris 2-3 0-0 4, Overton-Allen 4-5 0-0 10, Hurst 0-1 0-0 0, McHenry 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 33-77 14-22 86.
Cameron (19-8)—Parker 3-13 0-0 7, Lucas 8-22, 4-4 23, Warner 0-1 1-4 1, Paetzold 7-15 5-7 19, Quinn 1-3 4-11 6, Murray 0-1 0-0 0, Anderson 0-2 0-0 0, Sevals 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 20-58 14-26 59.
Halftime—MS 48, C 30. 3-point goals—MS 6-22 (Batemon 2-6, Overton-Allen 2-3, Keys 1-2, Harrell 1-3, Bridges 0-6, Beamon 0-1, Hurst 0-1), C 5-22 (Lucas 3-13, Parker 1-7, Sevals 1-1, Paetzold 0-1). Rebounds—MS 49 (Hannah 12), C 41 (Quinn 15). Total fouls—MS 20, C 15.