THE BASICS
What: The 106th WIAA state boys basketball tournament.
When: Today (Thursday) through Saturday.
Where: Kohl Center, Madison.
Tickets: Priced at $11 per session (plus fees for online purchases), tickets can be purchased at the Kohl Center one hour before the start of each session or online at www.wiaawi.org/Tickets.
Parking: Available for purchase around the Kohl Center area. Parking will be limited before 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
TV/streaming/live statistics: All games will be broadcast on a statewide TV network that includes WKOW, Channel 27, Madison, and streamed live on the Magic of March app at bit.ly/3tibeoB. Live statistics will be available at bit.ly/34NttbT.
Format: Four teams have qualified in each of five enrollment divisions, with semifinal games on Thursday and Friday followed by five championship games Saturday.
THE SCHEDULE
THURSDAY
Division 3 semifinals—(No. 1-seeded) West Salem (26-1) vs. (4) Brillion (26-2), 1:35 p.m.; (2) Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (26-2) vs. (3) Milwaukee St. Thomas More (25-3).
Division 4 semifinals—(1) Milwaukee Science (24-3) vs. (4) Cameron (19-7), 6:35 p.m.; (2) Manitowoc Roncalli (24-3) vs. (3) Marshall, (22-6)
FRIDAY
Division 5 semifinals—(1) Randolph (26-2) vs. (4) Gibraltar (19-10), 9:05 a.m.; (2) Bangor (24-4) vs. (3) Hurley (24-4)
Division 2 semifinals—(1) Pewaukee (25-3) vs. (4) Ashwaubenon (24-4), 1:35 p.m.; (2) La Crosse Central (27-1) vs. (3) Westosha Central (25-2)
Division 1 semifinals—(1) Neenah (27-1) vs. (4) Racine Case (22-6), 6:35 p.m.; (2) Menomonee Falls (25-3) vs. (3) Brookfield Central (23-5)
SATURDAY
Championship games—Division 5, 11:05 a.m.; Division 4, About 1:05 p.m.; Division 3, About 3:05 p.m.; Division 2, 6:35 p.m.; Division 1, About 8:35 p.m.
THE LOWDOWN
DIVISION 1
Top-seeded Neenah, ranked No. 1 by The Associated Press, has qualified for a WIAA-best 28th time, and the first since 2019. Coach Lee Rabas’ Rockets lost their third game to Appleton East and have won 25 straight since, including a 62-47 win over Eau Claire Memorial in a sectional final. Chevalier Emery Jr., a 6-foot-senior guard who will play NCAA Division I ball at Merrimack University in Boston, averages 18.4 points per game; 6-7 senior forward J.J. Paider averages 10.8 rebounds per game.
Second-seeded and fourth-ranked Menomonee Falls earned its first-ever state berth with a 74-70 win over De Pere. The Phoenix, coached by Jason Hellenbeck, are led by 6-3 senior guard Seth Trimble (26.8 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 56.5% field goals), a North Carolina recruit, and 6-5 senior forward Steven Clay (19.2 ppg, 7.5 rpg).
Third-seeded and seventh-ranked Brookfield Central finished second in the Greater Metro Conference to Menomonee Falls, splitting two games with the Phoenix. Coach Dan Wandrey’s Lancers, the 2019 state champs, bounced back from a three-game losing streak to take an 11-game winning streak to state, including sectional wins over Middleton and Sun Prairie. Central is led by 6-7 senior guard Andrew Rohde (28.5 ppg, 8.1 rpg)., and 6-7 sophomore forward Jack Daugherty averages 13.9 ppg and 7.4 rpg.
Fourth-seeded Racine Case beat Classic 8 Conference champion Waukesha South 58-47 in a sectional final to earn its first state trip since 2005. The Southeast Conference champs, coached by Jake Berce, lost twice to Franklin during the regular season but avenged the loss in a sectional semifinal. Case gets 18.8 ppg from 6-1 senior guard Terryon Brumby and 17 ppg and 9.1 rpg from 6-8 senior forward Amari Jenkins.
DIVISION 2
Top-seeded Pewaukee and second-ranked, coached by David Burkemper, beat Hales Corners Whitnall and Wisconsin Lutheran to advance to state with a 13-game winning streak. Both of the Pirates’ losses came in overtime. Milan Momcilovic, a 6-8 junior wing, averages 18 ppg and 7.7 rpg as one of four Pirates averaging in double figures. He holds Division I offers from schools including Minnesota, Iowa State and Marquette. 6-4 sophomore guard Nick Janowski adds 16.7 ppg (and already has offers from USC, Iowa State, Georgia Tech and Arquettee), and 6-4 senior wing Josh Terrian averages 5.2 assists.
Second-seeded and No. 1-ranked La Crosse Central, coached by Todd Fergot, ended a run of four straight state trips in 2019, including a 2017 title. The Riverhawks’ only loss came in their fourth game, against Benilde St. Margaret’s of St. Louis Park, Minnesota. Devon Fielding, a 6-2 senior guard, averages 14.7 ppg and 6-5 senior forward Noah Compan averages 12.2 ppg and 6.6 rpg.
Third-seeded and fourth-ranked Westosha Central takes a 16-game winning streak to state. Coach James Hyllberg’s Falcons lost only to Division 1 state qualifier Racine Case and D2 top qualifier Pewaukee (a 44-point loss). Jack Rose, a 6-4 senior forward, averages 20.6 ppg and 6.7 rpg.
Fourth-seeded and seventh-ranked Ashwaubenon lost three of four in a late-season stretch but has won six in a row, including sectional wins over Oshkosh North and Glendale Nicolet. Coach Mark Tomashek’s Jaguars are led by 6-5 senior forward Marcus Tomashek (24.6 ppg, 6.8 rpg).
DIVISION 3
West Salem has earned the top seeding and No. 1 AP ranking and is making its first state trip. After a midseason loss to Eau Claire Memorial, coach Mark Wagner’s Panthers have won 15 straight, including sectional wins over Adams-Friendship and Baldwin-Woodville. Carson Koepnick, a 6-1 junior forward, averages 16.7 ppg and 6-7 junior forward Peter Lattos adds 16 ppg and 8.2 rpg.
Second-seeded and second-ranked Hartland Lake Country Lutheran takes a six-game winning streak to state after losing to Division 2 top-seeded Pewaukee and Waukesha Catholic Memorial during a late three-game stretch. Coach Mark Newman’s Lightning are led by Luke Haertle, a 6-4 senior forward (22.8 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 4.6 apg), who will play at Wisconsin next year as a preferred walk-on.
Third-seeded and fourth-ranked Milwaukee St. Thomas More successfully went to court to overturn a forfeit of its regional final against Brown Deer. Several Cavaliers players left the bench when an altercation moved from the stands to the floor, and National Federation of High School rules call for a one-game suspension for any player who leaves the bench during an altercation, whether or not they join the fray. Thomas More opted to forfeit rather than play its junior varsity against Brown Deer, but then went to court and had to win three games in three days, including a sectional final against Walworth Big Foot, to make state. Amari McCuttry, a 6-5 sophomore forward, averages 23.7 ppg and 7.5 rpg for coach John Hoch’s Cavaliers.
Brillion, the state champ in 2012, advanced with a 29-28 win over Freedom in a sectional final and is seeded fourth and ranked fifth. Coach Chad Shimek’s Lions lost to Division 4 qualifier Manitowoc Roncalli in the next-to-last game of the regular season. Jeremy Lorenz, a 6-8 junior forward, averages 19.8 points and 11.4 rebounds for Brillion and holds Division I offers from UW-Green Bay and Toledo.
DIVISION 4
Milwaukee Academy of Science takes a nine-game winning streak to its first state trip after beating Howards Grove in a sectional final. Coach Agape Keys’ Novas are seeded first and ranked second. Science lost three of their first five games by forfeit, but after that lost only to Chicago schools DePaul Prep and Hyde Park. The Novas have scored 92 or more points 13 times. Tayshawn Bridges, a 6-2 sophomore guard, averages 17.5 ppg and is ranked 23rd nationally by ESPN.com for the class of 2024.
Manitowoc Roncalli, coached by Joe Garceau, takes a 10-game winning streak to state and is seeded second and ranked sixth. Luke Pautz, a 6-4 senior forward, averages 25.1 ppg and 11.4 rpg for the Jets.
Third-seeded Marshall, coached by Dan Denniston, is back at state for the first time since 2012, seeded third. Denniston’s brothers, Noel and Mark, both have coached Pittsville to state in past years. Craig Ward, a 6-2 senior guard, averages 22.8 ppg and Reid Truschinski, a 6-5 senior forward, adds 15.6 ppg and 5.7 rpg. The Cardinals beat Onalaska Luther to advance after avenging two regular-season losses to New Glarus in a sectional semifinal.
Fourth-seeded Cameron lost its last two regular-season games but beat Unity and Durand in sectionals to make its first state trip since back-to-back berths in 2016 and 2017. Coach Troy LaValle’s Comets get 16.7 ppg from 6-foot sophomore guard Tyson Lucas.
DIVISION 5
Top-seeded and No. 1-ranked Randolph has won 10 state titles, more than any other WIAA school, and is at state for the first time since 2013. The Rockets beat Cambria-Friesland in overtime to take a 21-game winning streak to state, following back-to-back losses to Waunakee and Green Bay Notre Dame. Coach Tyler Fischer’s Rockets get 21.5 ppg and 7.4 rpg from 6-4 senior forward Sam Grieger and 18 ppg and 10.9 rpg from 6-6 senior forward Travis Alvin.
Bangor, the 2018 state champ, is seeded second and ranked sixth after taking a 79-74 overtime win over Southwestern to bring a seven-game winning streak to state. Coach Jacob Pederson’s Cardinals get 17.6 ppg from 6-0 junior guard Dustin McDonald.
Hurley beat Athens, 41-38, in a sectional final to earn its first state trip since 1949. Coach Mike Swartz’s Northstars, seeded third and ranked No. 8, get 21.3 ppg from 6-3 junior guard Eli Talsma.
Gibraltar earned its first state trip by beating Marshfield Columbus in a sectional final. Coach Justin Burress’ fourth-seeded Vikings take a seven-game winning streak to state. Sam Lindenberg, a 6-2 senior guard, averages 20.4 ppg and 5.4 rpg.