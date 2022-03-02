Behind the big finish of Jake Christiansen, the Wilmot boys basketball team did something Tuesday night it hadn’t done during the regular season: Beat Elkhorn.
Christiansen scored eight of his 11 points in the second half, making four of five free throws, to help the Panthers hold off Elkhorn 49-46 in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal.
Jackson Ticha scored eight of his 13 points in the first half for Wilmot (5-20), which lost by 10 and two points to the Elks during the Southern Lakes Conference season.
Elkhorn (11-14) got 15 points from Carter Kammes, 10 from Tyler Etten and nine from Drew Davey.
WILMOT 49, ELKHORN 46
Wilmot (49)—Ticha 4-3-13, Frisby 6-0-12, Christiansen 3-5-11, Zimmerman 4-0-8, Corona 1-0-3. Totals 19-8-49.
Elkhorn (46)—Davey 3-2-9, Christensen 1-0-3, Etten 4-2-10, Paddock 3-2-9, Kammes 6-1-15. Totals 17-7-46.
Halftime—Elkhorn 19, Wilmot 17. 3-point goals—Wilmot 3 (Ticha 2, Corona), Elkhorn 5 (Kammes 2, Davey, Christensen, Paddock). Free throws missed—Wilmot 5, Elkhorn 8. Total fouls—Wilmot 17, Elkhorn 13. Fouled out—Corona.
Delavan-Darien 61, Waterford 59—The ninth-seeded Comets pulled off an opening-round upset thanks to 15 points from Erik Cesarz and 12 from R.J. Jordan in a Division 2 regional quarterfinal.
Delavan-Darien (11-14) will play at top-seeded and state-ranked Westosha Central on Friday night.
DELAVAN-DARIEN 61, WATERFORD 59
Delavan-Darien (61)—Beles 4-0-10; O’Dell 1-1-3; Mortlock 1-0-2; Morris 3-0-9; Janssen 1-1-4; Jordan 3-6-12; Lumkes 1-1-3; Cesarz 7-1-15. Totals: 21-13-61.
Waterford (59)—Finegan 5-0-13; Martinson 5-4-17; Chart 2-0-5; Thom 3-0-6; Oppenorth 5-1-12; Kunes 2-0-6. Totals: 23-5-59.
Halftime—Delavan-Darien 33, Waterford 28. Three-point goals—Delavan-Darien 6 (Morris 3, Beles 2, Janssen), Waterford 8 (Finegan 3, Martinson 3, Chart, Oppenorth). Free throws missed—Delavan-Darien 3, Waterford 4. Total fouls—Delavan-Darien 11, Waterford 15.
Division 1
Lake Geneva Badger 64, Milwaukee Reagan 42—Host Badger (8-17) went on a 38-21 scoring run in the second half to pull away against the Huskies (8-17) and set up a Friday visit to top-seeded Waukesha South.
Ty McGreevy made five 3-point baskets and totaled 21 points to lead the Badgers, Bradley Lyon scored 18 points before fouling out and Max Zukowski added 12. Harleem Trammell scored 16 for Reagan.
BADGER 64, MILW. REAGAN 42
Milwaukee Reagan (42)—Trammell 5-5-16, Halbrooks 1-0-3, Gee 1-0-3, Salinas 1-0-2, Thompson 5-4-14, Hauser 2-0-4. Totals 15-9-42.
Badger (64)—McGreevy 8-0-21, Lyon 6-6-18, Maloney 2-1-6, Zukowski 3-5-12, Cataldo 0-2-2, Scheideman 1-0-2, Buntrock 0-3-3. Totals 20-17-64.
Halftime—Badger 26, Reagan 21. 3-point goals—Badger 7 (McGreevy 5, Maloney, Zukowski), Reagan 3 (Trammell, Halbrooks, Gee). Free throws missed—Badger 3, Reagan 6. Total fouls—Badger 14, Reagan 20. Fouled out—Lyon.
Division 3
Evansville 60, Prairie du Chien 53—In the Division 3 Richland Center sectional, terrific free-throw shooting made all the difference as the host Blue Devils (15-8) wiped out a 21-17 halftime deficit and held off the Blackhawks (8-17).
Evansville made 20 of 25 free throws on the night. The Blue Devils’ Stephen Kopecky scored 24 points, making 11 of 14 free throws, and added 13 rebounds. Also for Evansville, Mason Miller went 9-for-10 from the line and totaled 20 points.
Prairie du Chien—which made all seven of its free throws—got 14 points from Justice Olmstead.
EVANSVILLE 60, PRAIRIE DU CHIEN 51
Prairie du Chien (51)—Oldenberg 2-4-9, Scott 1-0-3, Amundson 4-1-9, McCullick 1-0-2, Mallat 3-0-7, Thompson 1-0-2, Harris 2-0-5, Olmstead 6-2-14. Totals 20-7-51.
Evansville (60)—Bahrs 2-0-5, Geske 1-0-2, Miller 4-9-20, A. Maves 1-0-2, Heinzelman 1-0-2, Howlett 2-0-5, Kopecky 6-11-24. Totals 17-20-60.
Halftime—Prairie du Chien 21, Evansville 17. 3-point goals—Prairie du Chien 4 (Oldenberg, Scott, Mallat, Harris), Evansville 6 (Miller 3, Bahrs, Howlett, Kopecky). Free throws missed—Prairie du Chien 0, Evansville 5. Total fouls—Prairie du Chien 18, Evansville 10. Fouled out—Amundson.
Platteville 69, Clinton 62—The 12th-seeded Cougars (4-21) rallied from a 15-point deficit to nearly clip the host Hillmen (14-11), but a game-tying 3-point shot rattled out with 15 seconds left and fifth-seeded Platteville held on to win.
The Cougars trailed 31-29 at halftime before Platteville went on a run. For Clinton, Peyton Bingham finished with 13 points and Peircen Bingham and Abel Espinoza each scored 10.
Platteville got 29 points from Jesse Martin.
PLATTEVILLE 69, CLINTON 62
Clinton (62)—Espinoza 4-1-10, Pey Bingham 5-1-13, Weisensel 2-0-4, Pei Bingham 5-0-12, Gill 4-0-8, Feggestad 2-0-6, Flickinger 4-0-9. Totals: 26-2-62.
Platteville (69)—Martin 10-9-29, Tashner 2-2-8, Dingman 2-0-6, Heer 2-0-6, Dev Dingman 8-2-18, McClain 1-0-2. Totals: 25 13-69.
Halftime—Platteville 31, Clinton 29. 3-point goals—Clinton 8 (Pey Bingham 2, Feggestad 2, Pei. Bingham 2. Flickinger, Espinoza). Platteville 6 (Tashner 2, Der Dingman 2, Heer 2). Free throws missed—Clinton 0, Platteville 9. Total fouls—Platteville 9, Clinton 14.
Whitewater 60, St. Francis 56—A trip to the Lake Michigan shore led to a satisfying victory for the Whippets (5-20) over the Mariners (14-11) as part of the Division 3 Whitewater sectional.
Jonathan Aron poured in 25 points and Wyatt Nickels added 13 to carry Whitewater into a Friday regional final at Racine St. Catherine’s. St. Francis got 24 points from Shavaree Hicks.
WHITEWATER 60, ST. FRANCIS 56
Whitewater (60)—Crowley 3-2-9, Wence 1-4-7, Aron 12-0-25, Brown 2-1-6, Nickels 3-5-13. Totals 21-12-60.
St. Francis (56)—Hicks 10-1-24, Ellenson 5-1-13, Scott 1-1-3, Atkins 2-0-4, Nabih 3-0-6, Slade 1-0-2, Borneman 1-0-2. Totals 23-3-54.
Halftime—Whitewater 34, St. Francis 32. 3-point goals—Whitewater 6 (Nickels 2, Crowley, Wence, Aron, Brown), St. Francis 3 (Ellenson 2, Hicks). Free throws missed—Whitewater 7, St. Francis 4.
Walworth Big Foot 55, Racine Lutheran 31—The host Chiefs (15-10), seeded sixth, broke away from a 29-23 halftime lead by holding the Crusaders (6-19) to eight points in the second half.
Gus Foster racked up 24 points and 17 rebounds to lead Big Foot, and Tyler Wilson added 11 points. The Chiefs shot 60% from the field (18-for-30).
Big Foot will visit third-seeded Lakeside Lutheran (16-8) in Lake Mills on Friday.
Eric Ibarra led Lutheran with 11 points. The Crusaders did not attempt a free throw as Big Foot committed only seven fouls.
BIG FOOT 55, LUTHERAN 31
Racine Lutheran (31)—Ibarra 5-0-11, Zawicki 1-0-2, Rossa 3-0-7, Ramsey 3-0-7, Jansen 1-0-2, Loomis 1-0-2. Totals 14-0-31.
Big Foot (55)—Torrez 2-3-7, Gerdes 2-0-6, Penniman 1-0-2, Schmitz 2-0-5, Foster 10-3-24, Wilson 5-1-11. Totals 22-7-55.
Halftime—Big Foot 29, Racine Lutheran 23. 3-point goals—Racine Lutheran 3 (Ibarra, Rossa, Ramsey), Big Foot 4 (Gerdes 2, Schmitz, Foster). Free throws missed—Racine Lutheran 0, Big Foot 4. Total fouls—Racine Lutheran 12, Big Foot 7.