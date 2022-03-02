BELOIT
It didn’t take long for March to get mad.
In a jam-packed gymnasium filled with a bipartisan crowd Tuesday night, the Beloit Turner boys basketball team rallied from a seven-point second half deficit to defeat Edgerton 52-46 in a WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal.
The Trojans (16-8), seeded sixth, advanced to play at third-seeded Lodi (16-7) in a regional semifinal Friday night.
A pair of free throws by Konner Giddley gave Turner the lead for good with 1 minute, 57 seconds to play, and Avonte Repta went 4-for-4 from the line to seal the deal as Turner eliminated the Crimson Tide from the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season.
Giddley fought through foul trouble to lead the Trojans (16-8) with 16 points. Sophomore point guard Zay Howard finished with 11.
Leyton McKillips and Connor Coombs each scored 16 points to lead the Crimson Tide,
Giddley was sitting on the bench when McKillips hit back-to-back 3-point shots to give Edgerton its largest lead at 40-33 with 10 minutes to play.
Turner coach Ken Watkins turned to the bench, pointed at Giddley and told him to check in immediately.
“I wasn’t going to have us lose the game with him on the bench,” Watkins said. “If he fouled out, he fouled out. But I didn’t want that lead to get insurmountable before he even got back in.”
The move paid immediate dividends, as the Trojans scored six consecutive points to cut the lead to 40-39.
Coombs, a Beloit College commit, tied the game with 2:10 to play before Giddley’s go-ahead free throws.
“When I checked back, I just knew I couldn’t be aggressive and I had to play (Coombs) smart,” Giddley said. “I couldn’t make any dumb fouls, and I still wanted to get to the basket on offense.”
The Trojans started with a 6-0 lead, which turned out to be their biggest lead of the night before the final score. Edgerton took a 21-19 halftime lead as turnovers plagued the Trojans in the first half.
The Crimson Tide (10-15) missed four free throws down the stretch, a fact that Edgerton coach Darryl Fox lamented.
“The missed free throws hurt, no question,” Fox said. “And we had some untimely turnovers in there, too. But you’ve got to give Turner credit. They took advantage of our mistakes and made plays of their own.”
Howard said the Trojans entered the second half with a more aggressive mindset.
“We got up and down more,” Howard said. “And we forced some turnovers and played with more energy in general. We just have to play like that from the start Friday night, and I’m really confident we can play Lodi tough.”
Watkins said Lodi does present some matchup problems.
“They are a really good team, and we’re going to have to play a great game to beat them,” Watkins said. “They’ve got some size inside, and they’ve got a kid on the outside that’s a great scorer that can shoot the lights out. But our kids always play extremely hard, and I’d expect the same thing Friday night.”
TURNER 52, EDGERTON 46
Edgerton (46)—Kisting 1-0-2, Zellmer 1-0-3, Coombs 6-3-16, Hanson-2 1-5, McKillips 6-0-16, Fox 1-0-2, Appel 1-0-2. Totals: 18-4-46.
Turner (52)—Howard 5-1-11, Giddley 6-2-16, Galvin 1-0-2, Lauterbach 2-3-7, Hoppe 1-3-5, Erickson 0-1-1, Repta 0-4-4, Hobson 3-0-6. Totals: 18-14-52.
Halftime—Edgerton 21, Turner 19. 3-point goals—Edgerton 6 (McKillips 4, Zellmer, Coombs), Turner 2 (Giddley 2). Free throws missed—Edgerton 6, Turner 12. Total fouls—Turner 16, Edgerton 20.