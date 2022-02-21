The field is set for WIAA state boys basketball tournament regionals and sectionals.
For the first time, a computer algorithm created the seedings that filled the brackets and set the pairings—based on a formula that quantified a team’s record and the quality of its opponents.
In past years, coaches would get together and vote on seedings, but many believed that process had grown too political to remain effective. Prior to that, pairings were assigned at least one year ahead of time—a process made all but impossible when the WIAA expanded its tournament to four divisions and later its current five-division alignment.
No area team was seeded first in its sectional or half-sectional, though Badger East Conference champion Milton was seeded second (behind Westosha Central) in the lower half of its Division 2 sectional. In fact, aside from Milton, no area team was seeded higher than sixth.
A look at area assignments:
Division 1
Sectional 3
*** Janesville Parker earned a No. 7 seeding and will play host to Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon in a March 4 regional semifinal.
*** Janesville Craig was seeded No. 12 and—in a rematch of a first-round WIAA football playoff game from last fall—will hit the road to meet No. 5 Mukwonago in a March 4 regional semifinal.
*** Lake Geneva Badger was seeded 16th and must compete in a regional quarterfinal at home against Milwaukee Reagan on March 1. The winner will visit top-seeded Waukesha South on March 4.
Division 2
Sectional 3
*** Milton earned the No. 2 seeding in the lower bracket of its sectional and will play a regional semifinal at home March 4 against either No. 7 Elkhorn or No. 10 Wilmot. The Elks and Panthers will meet on March 1 in a regional quarterfinal. Elkhorn was a state semifinalist in 2019.
*** Delavan-Darien was seeded ninth in the lower half of its sectional and will visit No. 8 Waterford in a regional quarterfinal on March 1. The winner will visit top-seeded Westosha Central on March 4.
Division 3
Sectional 3
*** Beloit Turner was seeded sixth in the upper half of its sectional and opens with a regional quarterfinal at home against No. 11 Edgerton on March 1. The winner will visit third-seeded Lodi on March 4.
*** Evansville earned the No. 7 seeding and will play host to No. 10 Prairie du Chien on March 1, with the winner playing March 4 at second-seeded Columbus.
*** Clinton earned the No. 12 seeding and will visit No. 5 Platteville on March 1, with the winner advancing to play at No. 4 Madison Edgewood on March 4.
Sectional 4
*** Walworth Big Foot holds the No. 6 seeding in the lower half of the sectional and will play host to No. 11 Racine Lutheran on March 1. The winner will play at No. 3 Lakeside Lutheran on March 4.
*** 12th-seeded Whitewater will visit No. 5 St. Francis on March 1, with the winner playing either No. 13 Jefferson or No. 4 Racine St. Catherine’s on March 4, at the home of the highest-seeded qualifier.
Division 4
Sectional 3
*** Brodhead was seeded sixth in the lower bracket of its sectional and will play host to No. 11 Orfordville Parkview on March 1. The winner will travel to No. 3 Marshall on March 4.