ELKHORN
Elkhorn Area High honored its 1978-79 boys basketball state championship team Friday night with a special halftime ceremony.
Players from the late Fred Suchy’s team were on hand to watch what could be one of Elkhorn’s most talented teams ever.
Unfortunately for the Elks, Westosha Central spoiled any postgame celebrations.
Jaeden Zackery scored 18 points and Dylan Anderson added 15 to lead Westosha Central to a 54-44 Southern Lakes Conference win.
Elkhorn (3-1, 0-1 SLC) suffered its first loss of the season and saw its hopes for revenge following last season’s sectional semifinal loss to Westosha fail to materialize thanks to a stagnant offense. The Elks scored only 17 points in the first half and could not seize any momentum the second.
“Defensively, I thought we played well,” Elkhorn coach Josh Skatrud said. “But offensively, we just couldn’t string together a two-, three-, four-possession run.
“We’d cut it to two, but then we’d go three, four possessions without scoring, and they’d get the lead back up to six or seven.
“I thought coming in that if we shot the ball well, we’d win. If we shot it poorly, we’d be in trouble. Well, we shot it poorly.”
Westosha (2-0, 1-0 SLC) led by three at half. The Falcons twice extended the lead to seven in the second half, but both times the Elks charged back behind the 3-ball.
Luke Umnus’ 3-pointer with 2:30 left got Elkhorn within two at 42-40, but Westosha closed the game on a 13-4 run.
The Falcons’ final 12 points came at the free-throw line, where they made 12 of 17 over the final two minutes.
Luke Umnus had 11 points to lead Elkhorn but was the only player in double figures.
“They’re very good defensively,” Skatrud said of Westosha. “They caused us to do a lot of things offensively that we didn’t want to.
“And we struggled offensively. That was the difference.”
The Elks will get another crack at solving Westosha when the teams meet Jan. 29.
WESTOSHA 54, ELKHORN 44
Westosha (54)—Zackery 7-4-18; Michelau 3-0-7; Mueller 1-1-3; Simmons 3-3-9; Anderson 3-8-15; Marcquenski 1-0-2. Totals: 18-16-54
Elkhorn (44)—Larson 2-2-7; L. Umnus 3-2-11; Davey 3-0-8; V. Umnus 2-2-7; Brown 1-3-5; Johnson 0-1-1; Hergott 2-1-5. Totals: 13-9-44
Westosha Central 20 34—54
Elkhorn 17 27—44
3-point goals—Westosha 2 (Anderson, Michelau), Elkhorn 7 (L. Umnus 3, Davey 2, Larson, V. Umnus). Free throws missed—Westosha 12, Elkhorn 7. Total fouls—Westosha 17, Elkhorn 21. Fouled out—V. Umnus, Brown
