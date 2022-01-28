Sorry, an error occurred.
MADISON
The Janesville Craig boys basketball team let one slip away Thursday night.
Madison West rallied in the second half to pull out a 73-71 Big Eight Conference victory over the Cougars.
Craig (5-10, 4-7) was down by one point with 10 seconds left and forced a turnover, but was not able to get a shot off. The Regents made a free throw in the final seconds for the final margin.
The Cougars trailed by 12 in the first half but fought back to take a 37-34 halftime lead.
Sophomore Jackson Bertagnoli sparked Craig with 11 first-half points before West recovered.
“We needed to take better care of the basketball,” Craig coach Ben McCormick said. “Our live-ball turnovers led to some easy transition baskets for them.
“We had our chances but couldn’t quite get over the hump.”
Senior point guard Da’Marcus DeValk led the Cougars with 16 points. Senior Hayden Halverson added 15.
Ta’Shun Pender had a game-high 22 points for West (5-9, 4-8).
“I thought our kids played hard, but you have to credit West for making plays when they needed to,” McCormick said.
Craig will play host to Verona at 2:30 p.m. Saturday on Bob Suter Court.
WEST 73, CRAIG 71
Craig (71)—Clark 1-3-6; DeValk 5-5-16; Bertagnoli 2-5-11; McCormick 3-0-8; Shucha 0-6-6; DeGraaf 3-0-9; Halverson 5-4-15. Totals: 19-23-71.
West (73)—Williams 5-4-14; Pender 10-2-22; Jacobs 3-2-9; Gordon 2-0-4; Brown 6-4-19; Warfield 2-0-4. Totals: 28-14-71.
Halftime—Craig 35, West 32. 3-point goals—Craig 10 (DeGraaf 3, McCormick 2, Bertagnoli 2, Halverson, DeValk, Clark), West 4 (Brown 3, Jacobs). Free throws missed—Craig 5, West 14. Total fouls—Craig 20, West 23. Fouled out—DeValk, Jacobs.
