JANESVILLE
Matt Bredesen believes his Janesville Parker boys basketball team should have had the last look in Tuesday's Big Eight Conference game against Madison West.
Instead, it was the Regents who got a final opportunity in a tie game and made the most of it.
Elliot Berry's driving bank shot with just under 6 seconds left lifted West to a 65-63 victory in a game where the Regents coughed up a 16-point halftime lead but scored 11 of the game's final 12 points.
The game was tied at 63 for more than two minutes, including when Parker had a chance to inbound the ball in front of its own bench with 14 seconds left. The pass carried Brady Biba toward the sideline, and he was whistled out of bounds.
"I was right there, and he was not out of bounds," Bredesen said. "But it shouldn't have come down to whether or not a heel was in or out of bounds. It should have come down to us having the ball at the end and being strong with it."
West (9-11, 7-9 Big Eight) brought the ball up the floor and found Berry--who was 1 of 6 from the field for two points at that moment--on the wing. Berry drove through Parker defenders and lofted a shot over an outstretched hand, off the glass and in.
"I just think we got caught up in the moment a little bit of the last call," Bredesen said. "Unfortunately, we allowed a player to go to the rim and he scored."
The Vikings (4-15, 2-13) got the ball in but were immediately trapped as time expired.
It was a bitter ending to a resilient effort for Parker.
West scored the first 11 points in the game and was up 22-6 eight minutes in. But Regents senior forward Dayne Armwald--the Big Eight's leading scorer--sat most of the rest of the half with foul trouble, and the Vikings chipped away.
They scored the final 11 points of the half and trailed just 32-29 at the break. Parker took its first lead, 35-34, on a free throw by Biba--the team's lone senior--just over two minutes out of halftime. Biba scored 12 of his team-high 16 points in the second half.
After trading the lead six more times in quick succession, Parker snared it and did not trail from the 12:30 mark until the game-winning basket was made.
West tied it, 54-54, with 8:05 left but trailed 62-54 with four minutes left. The Regents then got aggressive in their full-court press to make a 9-1 run. Parker turned the ball over on each of its final six possessions.
"We battled really hard, and again it's just learning how to win," Bredesen said. "We had a little trouble getting the ball in-bounds at the end. Missed a few free throws we need to make. It's not one thing; basketball is about the little things."
Armwald nearly got to his scoring average, finishing with 22 points but needing 21 shot attempts to get there.
Junior Brenden Weis scored 14 points for the Vikings, while Braxton Conners added 11.
"We did a lot of good things," Bredesen said. "I can't fault the effort."
Parker hosts Beloit Memorial in a makeup game Thursday night.
WEST 65, PARKER 63
West (65)--Jacobs 5-0-10, Davis 1-2-5, Berry 2-0-4, Richmond 1-2-5, McGrath 2-0-4, Hughes 2-1-6, Armwald 10-1-22, Thompson 3-0-6, Anderson 1-0-3. Totals: 27-6-65.
Parker (63)--Thompson 1-0-2, DeLong 2-2-6, Conners 5-0-11, Biba 7-2-16, Bess 2-0-5, Hartwig 4-1-9, Weis 4-5-14. Totals: 25-10-63.
Madison West;32;33--65
Janesville Parker;29;34--63
3-point goals--West 5 (Davis, Richmond, Hughes, Armwald, Anderson), Parker 3 (Conners, Bess, Weis). Free throws missed--West 0, Parker 5. Total fouls--West 17, Parker 12.