Madison West’s boys basketball team ran its winning streak to four games Friday night.
Dayne Armwald scored 20 points to lead the Regents to a 65-49 Big Eight Conference win over visiting Janesville Parker.
West (4-6, 2-4) led by eight at half and stretched the margin to double digits early in the second.
Parker (2-8, 1-6), which lost its sixth straight, played without two starters.
“We were down a little bit, especially offensively,” Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. “That limited us, and West did a nice job defensively.
“They’re very athletic, and Armwald is a real nice player.”
Brenden Weis had 15 points to lead Parker, while Matthew Hartwig added 12.
“We just need to get healthy,” Bredesen said. “We haven’t been at full strength since our first game, when we beat Verona.”
Parker hosts Madison Memorial on Thursday.
WEST 65, PARKER 49Parker (49)—Vernon 1; Connors 9; Biba 6; Bess 3; Hartwig 12; Naber 3; Weis 15. Totals: 16-16-49
West (65)—Jacobs 19; Davis 2; Bowman 8; Barry 2; Richmond 2; McGrath 4; Anderson 3; Hanson 1; Hughes 5; Armwald 20. Totals: 24-11-62
Janesville Parker 18 31—49
Madison West 26 39—65
3-point goals—Parker 1 (Connors), West 6 (Jacobs 3, Bohlman, Anderson, Hughes). Total fouls—Parker 19, West 17. Fouled out—Vernon