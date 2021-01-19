JANESVILLE
DeForest High’s boys basketball team was expected to contend for a Badger North Conference title this season.
The Norskies were 19-6 last season and advanced to a Division 2 sectional title game before the coronavirus pandemic ended the season prematurely. COVID concerns delayed the start of the season for DeForest, and its schedule consists of all nonconference games on the road due to strict guidelines in Dane County.
On Tuesday night, Janesville Parker found out DeForest was as good as advertised.
Max Weisbrod scored 25 points to lead the visiting Norskies to a 69-65 nonconference win.
DeForest (4-2) went on a 10-2 run midway through the second half to take control.
The Norskies then made seven free throws in the final 62 seconds to secure the win.
Parker (11-5) went cold from the field over the final 10 minutes and was outscored 17-2 from the free-throw line.
“I felt like what really killed us tonight was that we gave up way too many offensive rebounds, and they seemed to get every loose ball,” Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. “I felt like they were a lot more aggressive than we were that way.
“And obviously, Max is very good. The ability he has to shoot over people is different than anything we’ve seen all season. He makes DeForest a very good team, and we knew that coming in.”
Parker started slow and trailed 14-6 with 12:04 left in the half. The Vikings hung tough and eventually tied the game, 30-30, at half.
Jacob Naber, who led Parker with 20 points, scored on the first possession of the second half to give the Vikings their first lead of the game at 32-30.
The lead see-sawed back and forth until Nolan Hawk sparked the 10-2 DeForest run with two 3-pointers.
The Vikings cut the lead to three, 54-51, on Robert DeLong’s jumper with 11:03 remaining but got no closer than three the rest of the way.
Naber continues to shine for the Vikings. The 6-foot-7 junior had 15 points in the second half to keep his team close. He had two monster dunks in the first half.
“In general, he’s really progressed nicely,” Bredesen said of Naber. “We just have to keep that progression going forward.”
Brenden Weis added 15 points for Parker, which plays at Watertown Luther Prep on Thursday.
DEFOREST 69, PARKER 65
DeForest (69)—Hawk 3-3-11; Grundahl 0-1-1; Weisbrod 7-6-25; Jansen 6-0-12; Fredrickson 1-0-3; Hausser 0-1-1; Magli 3-4-10; Hartig 2-2-6. Totals: 22-17-69
Parker (65)—Vernon 1-0-2; DeLong 6-0-12; Conners 2-0-5; Hartwig 5-0-11; Naber 9-2-20; Weis 6-0-15. Totals: 29-2-65
DeForest 30 39—69
Janesville Parker 30 35—65
3-point goals—DeForest 8 (Weisbrod 5, Hawk 2, Fredrickson), Parker 5 (Weis 3, Conners, Hartwig). Free throws missed—DeForest 5, Parker 2. Total fouls—DeForest 9, Parker 16. Fouled out—Conners