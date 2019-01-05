01STOCK_PARKER_VIKING

Sophomore guard Brenden Weis hit a 3-point shot at the buzzer to give the Janesville Parker High boys basketball team a 50-47 win over Columbus at the Showcase Classic at Waunkee on Saturday night.

Parker coach Matt Bredesen said the last-second play was not designed for Weis to shoot.

“It was set up for (Tremar) Curry,” Bredesen said. “But he was double-teamed, and he kicked it to Weis, who was wide open.”

Curry led the Vikings with 22 points. Weis finished with 13.

The Vikings (2-9) play at Beloit memorial on Thursday.

PARKER 50, COLUMBUS 47

Parker (50)—Dahlke, 2-0-4; Lippens, 1-0-2; Biba, 2-0-4; Weis, 4-3-13; Curry, 9-3-22; Hartwig, 2-1-5. Totals: 20-7-50.

Columbus (47)—Bieker, 2-0-6; Kahl, 1-1-3; Zahn, 1-1-5; Casper, 3-9-15; Emler, 6-5-18. Totals: 13-15-47.

Parker;19;31—50

Columbus;26;21-47

Three-point goals—Parker 3 (Weis 2, Curry), Columbus 4 (Bieker 2, Zahn,Emler). Free throws missed—Parker 8, Columbus 5. Total fouls—Parker 25, Columbus 11.

