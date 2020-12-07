Janesville Parker’s boys basketball team earned a split in a pair of nonconference games over the weekend.
The Vikings won 75-47 at New Glarus on Friday night but lost 57-56 at East Troy on Saturday.
In Friday’s game, Brenden Weis and Robert DeLong combined for 42 points for Parker (1-2), which played well on both ends of the court in the first half, opening up a 40-11 lead.
“Our energy level was much better tonight,” Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. “The starters played well, and we got good contributions from our bench. Kaden Vernon‘s length off the bench was a big plus for us.
“And it was a chance for us to play against another strong program that we wouldn’t normally see. I‘m pretty sure New Glarus was ranked in their division in the preseason poll.”
Weis led Parker with 24 points and DeLong added 18.
On Saturday, Ryan Nixon scored 19 points to lead the Trojans to a 57-56 win.
Parker (1-2) cut the lead to one with 1.9 seconds left on Weis’ free throw, but a putback by Matthew Hartwig on an offensive rebound off Weis’ second free throw rolled out at the buzzer.
“We had our chances, that’s for sure,” Bredesen said. “Hartwig got knocked to the floor on the last shot, but nothing was called.
“I’m proud of the way we battled back, though. We were down seven with five minutes left but had a chance to win it at the end. The first half neither team had much energy after playing last night, but the second half both teams played pretty well. East Troy has been a very good program for a long time.”
Jacob Nabor had 18 points to lead Parker and Weis added 16.
Parker hosts Palmya-Eagle on Tuesday.
PARKER 75, NEW GLARUS 47Parker (75)—Vernon 2-0-4; Thompson 2-0-5; DeLong 8-2-18; Connora 2-0-5; O’Leary 1-0-3; Hartwig 2-2-6; Nabor 4-2-10; Weis 10-3-24. Totals: 31-9-75
New Glarus (47)—Streiff 1-0-2; Martinson 1-0-2; Meland 5-6-16; Schuett 1-0-2; Siegenthaler 2-0-6; Bubenzer 0-1-1; Strock 3-0-6; Fabre 1-1-3; Tollackson 2-0-5; Walter 1-2-4. Totals: 16-10-47
Janesville Parker 40 35—75
New Glarus 11 36—47
3-point goals—Parker 3 (O’Leary, Thompson, Weis) New Glarus 3 (Siegenthaler 2, Tollackson). Free throws missed—Parker 4, New Glarus 6. Total foul—Parker 15, New Glarus 13.
EAST TROY 57, PARKER 56Parker (56)—Thompson 2-1-5; DeLong 1-1-3; Connors 2-0-4; Hartwig 5-0-10; Nabor 5-8-18; Weis 4-8-16. Totals: 19-18-56
East Troy (57)—Dessart 2-0-4; Schaefer 1-3-5; Nixon 7-5-19; Terpstra 2-4-9; Lindau 2-0-6; Cummings 5-6-16. Totals: 19-18-57
Janesville Parker 23 33—56
East Troy 18 39—57
3-point goals—East Troy 3 (Lindau 2, Terpstra). Free throws missed—Parker 5, East Troy 12. Total fouls—Parker 24, East Troy 20.
Parker girls fall at Reedsburg
Janesville Parker girls basketball coach Jennah Hartwig is hopeful better days are ahead.
The Vikings lost their third game this week Saturday afternoon as host Reedsburg rolled to a 70-29 nonconference win.
Parker (0-3) fell behind by 32 points by halftime and could not recover. The Vikings again dressed only six players due to grades, injuries and an athletic code violation.
“Reedsburg reminds me of Middleton,” Hartwig said. “They play fast-paced with lots of pressure in the full court.
“I thought we played tougher in the second half and made better decisions with the basketball.”
Alli Rosga led Parker with 12 points.
Parker plays at Baraboo on Thursday.
REEDSBURG 70, PARKER 29Parker (29)—Rosga 3-5-12; Ayers 3-2-8; Simmons 1-0-2; Luek 0-3-3: Miller 2-0-4. Totals: 9-10-29
Reedsburg (70)—Olson 2-0-4; Cunningham 1-0-3; T. Cherney 5-0-12; S. Cherney 5-1-11; Dietz 2-0-5; Mah. Wieman 8-5-22; Benish 4-0-12. Totals: 27-6-70
Janesville Parker 15 14—29
Reedsburg 47 23—70
3-point goals—Parker 1 (Rosga), Reedsburg 9 (Benish 4, T. Cherney 2, Dietz, Cunningham, Wieman). Free throws missed—Parker 5, Reedsburg 2. Total fouls—Parker 10, Reedsburg 15
Brodhead, Edgerton boys win
Brodhead 64, Jefferson 40—Owen Leifker scored 12 of his 22 points in the first half, when the visiting Cardinals doubled up the Eagles 32-16 to set the tone in a boys basketball game Friday.
Chase Harnack and Josiah Engen added 10 points apiece for Brodhead.
BRODHEAD 64, JEFFERSON 40Brodhead (64)—Harnack 4-0-10; Green 1-1-4, Knuth 0-1-1, Engen 3-3-10, Leifker 8-5-22, Weeden 2-0-5, Anderson 1-0-3, Malkow 4-1-9. Totals: 23-11-64.
Jefferson (40)—Miller 2-1-7, Neitzel 2-0-6, Gehl 0-1-1, Martin 3-1-8, Phillips 1-0-3, Hoffman 4-1-10, Steres 0-2-2, Devine 1-1-3. Totals: 13-7-40.
Brodhead 32 32—64
Jefferson 16 24—40
3-point goals—B 6 (Harnack 2, Green, Engen, Leifker, Weeden), J 6 (Miller 2, Neitzel 2, Martin, Phillips, Hoffman). Free throws missed—B 9, J 15. Total fouls—B 19, J 17. Fouled out—Anderson, Steres.
Edgerton 77, Turner 45—The visiting Crimson Tide raced out to a 31-13 lead by halftime and never looked back Friday in a rematch of a WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal from March.
Clayton Jenny scored 26 points, while Peyton Fox and Connor Coombs each added 14 for Edgerton.
Donavhan Cain scored 19 to lead Turner.
EDGERTON 77, TURNER 45Edgerton (77)—Knauf 4, Krause 2, Jenny 26, Hanson 12, Coombs 14, Fox 14, Norland 5.
Turner (45)—Karish 2, Howard 3, Burrows 2, Heldt 2, Hanson 8, Lauterbach 1, Giddley 6, Cain 19, Hoppe 2.
Edgerton 31 46—77
Beloit Turner 13 32—45
Westosha 68, Badger 42—The host Badgers fell behind by 11 by halftime and could not recover from there in a Southern Lakes Conference game Friday.
WESTOSHA 68, BADGER 42Westosha (68)—Griffin 2-7-12, Menarek 2-0-4, Garth 7-1-15, Sippy 2-0-5, Kinzler 1-0-2, Varty 1-0-2, Mulhollon 3-1-7, Rose 6-3-19, Simmons 1-0-2. Totals: 25-12-68.
Badger (42)—McGreevy 5-2-12, Giovingo 2-4-8, McCarron 1-0-2, Zukwinski 0-2-2, Siezkunicz 01—1, Deleskiewicz 1-0-2, Dkylon 5-0-13, Kluge 1-0-2. Totals: 15-9-42.
Westosha Central 29 39—68
Lake Geneva Badger 18 24—42
3-point goals—W 6 (Rose 4, Griffin, Sippy), B 3 (Skyton 3). Free throws missed—W 7, B 5. Total fouls—W 13, B 14.
Cardinals open with victory
Brodhead 57, Turner 38—Kiarra Moe scored 12 of her game-high 14 points in a second half where the host Cardinals pulled away Saturday night.
The game was tied 19-19 at halftime but Brodhead outscored Turner 38-19 the rest of the way.
Addie Yates and Madisyn Kail added 10 points apiece for Brodhead.
BRODHEAD 57, TURNER 38Turner (38)—Wilson 2-0-4, Fitzgerald 3-0-6, Pre. Hasse 2-2-7, Houge 1-0-2, Fernandez 1-3-5, Hossner 2-0-5, Tinder 1-0-3, Pey. Hasse 3-0-6. Totals: 15-5-38.
Brodhead (57)—Yates 3-2-10, Bevars 1-0-2, McNeece 1-1-3, Oliver 2-0-5, Kail 4-2-10, Steinman 0-1-1, Kammerer 2-0-5, Moe 5-3-14, Dix 3-1-7. Totals: 21-10-57.
Beloit Turner 19 19—38
Brodhead 19 38—57
3-point goals—BT 3 (Pr. Hasse, Hossner, Tinder), Bro 5 (Yates 2, Oliver, Kammerer, Moe). Free throws missed—BT 11, Bro 9. Total fouls—BT 19, Bro 20.
Badger 48, Westosha 42—Macie Todd scored 16 points as the Badgers improved to 3-0 on Friday night thanks to this Southern Lakes Conference win.
BADGER 48, WESTOSHA 42Badger (48)—Todd 6-4-16, Welch 3-5-12, Yakubov 0-2-2, Wright 1-0-3, Fahey 3-0-6, Schulz 3-2-9. Totals: 16-13-48.
Westosha (42)—Reynolds 4-0-9, Viirre 5-2-12, Adams 1-0-3, Rynberg 0-2-2, Spencer 4-0-12, Haubrich 1-0-2, Anderson 1-0-2. Totals: 17-4-42.
Lake Geneva Badger 26 22—48
Westosha Central 18 24—42
3-point goals—B 3 (Welch, Wright, Schulz), W 6 (Spencer 4, Reynolds, Adams). Free throws missed—B 21, W 7.
Parkview 31, Williams Bay 28—The Parkview girls picked up their first victory of the season Friday. A full box score was not provided.