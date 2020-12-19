Ryan Thompson’s big second half helped Evansville’s boys basketball team hold off Rock Valley Conference rival Brodhead on Friday night.
Thompson scored 14 of his game-high 19 points in the second half, and the host Blue Devils won 58-53 to move to 2-1 on the season.
Mason Miller added a dozen points for Evansville.
Owen Leifker made four of Brodhead’s 12 3-pointers on his way to 19 points.
EVANSVILLE 58, BRODHEAD 53
Brodhead (53)—Walker 1-0-3, Green 1-0-3, Engen 4-0-9, Leifker 7-1-19, Weeden 1-0-3, Anderson 2-0-6, Boegli 1-0-2, Malkow 3-0-8. Totals: 20-1-53.
Evansville (58)—Maves 2-0-6, Bahrs 1-0-2, Geske 1-0-2, Miller 5-2-12, Bisch 2-1-6, Stencel 1-3-5, Severson 3-0-6, Thompson 7-5-19. Totals: 22-11-58.
Brodhead;23;30—53
Evansville;25;33--58
3-point goals—B 12 (Leifker 4, Anderson 2, Malkow 2, Walker, Green, Engen, Weeden), E 3 (Maves 2, Bisch). Free throws missed—B 2, E 7. Total fouls—B 20, E 13.
- Edgerton 76, Big Foot 58—Senior guard Clayton Jenny went over the 1,000-point mark for his career by scoring 31 points to help the host Crimson Tide improve to 7-0 overall and 5-0 against Rock Valley rivals.
Jenny was 9 of 9 from the free-throw line on a night Edgerton was 23 of 27 overall.
Drew Hanson added 18 points for the Tide, and Connor Coombs had a dozen.
Gus Foster scored 20 points in the loss for the Chiefs (1-4), while Tyler Wilson had 18.
EDGERTON 76, BIG FOOT 58
Big Foot (58)—Torrez 1-1-3, Schmitz 1-1-4, Gerdes 2-0-6, Hertel 3-0-7, Foster 9-1-20, Wilson 7-4-18. Totals: 23-7-58.
Edgerton (76)—Knauf 1-5-7, Jenny 11-9-31, D. Hanson 7-3-18, Coombs 3-5-12, McKillips 1-0-3, Fox 2-1-5. Totals: 25-23-76.
Walworth Big Foot;25;33—58
Edgerton;34;42—76
3-point goals—BF 5 (Gerdes 2, Schmitz, Foster, Hertel), E 3 (Hanson, Coombs, McKillips). Free throws missed—BF 8, E 4. Total fouls—BF 24, E 20. Fouled out—Schmitz, Fox.
- Jefferson 78, Clinton 52—Haygen Miller made five of the Eagles 11 3-pointers for 17 points and Braden McGraw scored 26 to take the Eagles to 2-4.
Carter Klein had 13 points for the Cougars.
JEFFERSON 78, CLINTON 52
Clinton (52)—Mullooly 0-2-2, Pe. Bingham 3-1-8, Peterson 3-2-8, Feggerstad 1-0-2, Mueller 2-0-4, Villanueva 2-0-4, Klein 6-0-13, P. Bingham 4-2-11. Totals 21-7-52.
Jefferson (78)—Miller 6-0-17, McGraw 11-2-26, Neitzel 1-1-3, Lenz 2-3-9, Erickson 1-0-2, Martin 4-2-10, Phillips 1-0-3, Hoffman 1-0-3, Steves 1-0-2, Devine 0-3-3. Totals: 28-11-78.
Clinton;30;22—52
Jefferson;47;31—78
3-point goals—C 3 (Pe. Bingham, Klein, P. Bingham), J 11 (Miller 5, McGraw 2, Lenz 2, Phillips, Hoffman). Free throws missed—C 12, J 6. Total fouls—C 16, J 17.
- Delavan-Darien 64, Badger 59—Luke Freitag made all five of the host Comets’ 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 31 points and Erik Cesarz added 23 as Delavan-Darien picked up a Southern Lakes Conference victory.
Ty McGreevy scored 20 and Elijah Giovingo 13 for the Badgers.
DELAVAN-DARIEN 64, BADGER 59
Badger (59)—McGreevy 8-2-20, Giovingo 5-3-13, McCarron 1-2-4, Zukowski 2-1-6, Huber 1-0-2, Deleskiewicz 3-3-9, Slayton 1-2-5. Totals: 21-13-59.
Delavan-Darien (64)—McCann 0-1-1, Freitag 10-6-31, Mortlock 1-0-2, Jordan 1-0-2, Lumkes 1-3-5, Cesarz 9-5-23. Totals: 22-15-64.
Lake Geneva Badger;29;30—59
Delavan-Darien;32;32—64
3-point goals—B 4 (McGreevy 2, Zukowski, Slayton), DD 5 (Freitag 5). Free throws missed—B 5, DD 10.
- Burlington 83, Elkhorn 69—Joey Berezowitz scored 13 of his 22 points in the second half where the host Demons pulled away. They led by five at the break.
Jordan Johnson scored 35 points in the loss for the Elks (0-2).
BURLINGTON 83, ELKHORN 69
Elkhorn (69)—Johnson 12-8-35, Davey 3-0-6, Hall 1-0-2, Christensen 1-0-3, Franz 4-0-12, Stebnitz 2-1-5, Nickelsen 3-0-6. Totals: 26-9-69.
Burlington (83)—Berezowitz 5-10-22, Lukenbill 6-4-16, Hackbarth 1-0-2, Safar 7-1-6, Kornely 6-3-17, Roffers 1-0-3, Kniep 3-1-7. Totals: 29-19-83.
Elkhorn;35;34—69
Burlington;40;43--83
3-point goals—E 8 (Franz 4, Johnson 3, Christensen), B 6 (Berezowitz 2, Kornely 2, Safar, Roffers). Free throws missed—E 5, B 7. Total fouls—E 20, B 14. Fouled out—Franz.
Girls
- Turner 55, Williams Bay 34—Olivia Tinder scored 14 points to go over the 1,000-point mark for her career.
Tinder scored all of her points in a first half where Turner built a 21-point lead and then never looked back.
TURNER 55, WILLIAMS BAY 34
Williams Bay (34)—Higgins 3-1-7, Nolan 6-01-3, McClenattan 0-1-1, Robbins 1-0-2, Bronson 1-5-8, Olson 1-0-3. Totals: 12-7-34.
Turner (55)—Adams 2-2-6, Wilson 2-1-5, Fitzgerald 0-2-2, Pr. Hasse 1-2-5, Martin 2-1-5, Fernandez 1-2-4, Klossner 2-1-6, Tinder 5-4-14, Pe. Hasse 4-0-8. Totals: 19-15-55.
Williams Bay;16;18—34
Beloit Turner;37;18—55
3-point goals—WB 3 (Nolan, Bronson, Olson), T 2 (Pr. Hasse, Klossner). Free throws missed—WB 5, T 8. Total fouls—WB 19, T 14. Fouled out—Olson.
- Elkhorn 44, Burlington 34—Dillyn Ivey scored 15 points and the host Elks built a 21-13 lead by halftime and held on from there in a Southern Lakes Conference game Friday night.
ELKHORN 44, BURLINGTON 34
Burlington (34)—Kruase 4-2-12, Reesman 2-0-4, Preusker 0-1-1, Warner 0-2-2, Busch 0-2-2, Clapp 2-0-6, Stoughton 3-1-7. Totals: 11-8-34.
Elkhorn (44)—Larson 0-2-2, Jacobs 1-0-2, Harding 2-1-5, Tuescher 1-0-2, Runnells 1-0-2, Ivey 6-3-15, Harlan 2-0-4, Grochowski 3-0-6, Champeny 3-0-6. Totals: 19-6-44.
Burlington;13;21—34
Elkhorn;21;23—44
3-point goals—B 4 (Krause 2, Clapp 2), E 0. Free throws missed—B 5, E 10. Total fouls—B 18, E 15.
- Palmyra-Eagle 46, Parkview 40--Jenna Olin’s game-high 14 points were not enough as Palmyra-Eagle topped Parkview on the road in a Trailways South game Friday.
Olin’s 14 led all scorers, while Palmyra-Eagle senior guard Ally Fredrick scored a team-high 12 points for the Panthers.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 46, PARKVIEW 40
Palmyra-Eagle — Frederick 4 3-8 12, Czeshinski 2 2-3 7, Koss 1 0-0 2, Koutsky 1 2-7 4, Kysely 2 0-0 4, Coswert 1 1-2 4, Ma. Netteisheim 2 1-2 5, Mo. Netteisheim 3 2-3 8. Totals 16 11-25 46.
Parkview — Burrell 1 2-7 5, Meyers 1 0-2 2, Mielke 3 0-0 7, Cox 1 2-2 4, Ballmer 0 1-2 1, Olin 5 2-2 14, Marcellus 1 5-8 7. Totals 12 12-23 40.
Palmyra-Eagle;21;26—46
Parkview;16;24—40
3-point goals: PE 3 (Fredrick, Czeshinski, Cowsert), P 4 (Burrell, Mielke, Olin 2) . Total fouls: PE 23, P 23.