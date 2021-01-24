01STOCK_BASKETBALL
Clayton Jenny scored 24 points while Konner Knauf, Drew Hanson and Connor Coombs added 16 apiece as the Edgerton boys basketball team improved to 15-2 on Friday with an 86-52 victory over visiting Brodhead.

Owen Leifker scored 14 for the Cardinals.

EDGERTON 86, BRODHEAD 52

Brodhead;32;20—52

Edgerton;52;34—*6

BRODHEAD (fg ft-fta pts) — Walker 1 0-0 2, Knuth 3 0-0 6, Engen 4 3-4 11, Leifker 6 0-0 14, Anderson 3 0-0 6, Malkow 4 0-0 9, Vendra 1 2-4 4. Totals 22 5-8 52.

EDGERTON — Knauf 7 2-3 16, Jenny 8 4-4 24, D. Hanson 5 4-4 16, Coombs 5 2-2 16, A. Hanson 1 4-6 6, Krause 1 0-0 2, Fox 2 0-0 4, Norland 1 0-0 2.

3-point goals: B 3 (Leifker 2, Malkow 1); E 10 (Jenny 4, Coombs 4, D. Hanson 2). Total fouls: B 16; E 11.

  • Whitewater 68, Big Foot 57—Carter Brown made five 3-pointers on his way to 23 points to lead the Whippets to a road win Friday.

Sam Brown added three 3s and 18 points, and Jake Martin scored 14.

Gus Foster scored 19 for a Big Foot team missing multiple players due to COVID protocols.

WHITEWATER 68, BIG FOOT 57

Whitewater;30;38

Walworth Big Foot;25;32—57

WHITEWATER—Martin 7 0-0 14, Grosinske 2 0-2 4, Zimdars 2 2-3 7, C. Brown 6 6-9 23, S. Brown 6 3-4 18, Wence 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 11-18 68.

BIG FOOT—Greco 5 0-0 13, Torrez 3 1-2 10, A. Schmitz 5 0-0 13, Foster 8 2-2 19, Pennimann 0 2-4 2. Totals: 21 5-8 57.

3 point goals: W 9 (C. Brown 5, S. Brown 3, Zimdars), BF 10 (Greco 3, Torrez 3, Schmitz 3, Foster). Total fouls: W 10, BF 16.

  • Columbus 74, Big Foot 67—Foster scored 26 points, but the Chiefs fell for a second straight day Saturday.

COLUMBUS 74, WALWORTH BIG FOOT 67

Walworth Big Foot;38;29—67

Columbus;34;40—74

BIG FOOT—Greco 5 0-0 12, Torrez 2 3-5 8, A. Schmitz 4 1-2 12, Foster 8 10-16 26, J. Schmitz 2 1-2 7, Penniman 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 15-25 67.

COLUMBUS — Carthen 4 1-2 11, Uttech 5 0-2 10, Co. Brunell 3 8-8 14, Cotter 4 2-4 10, Schroeder 4 2-2 10, Ca. Brunell 4 1-2 10, Fritz 3 0-1 7, Selk 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 14-21 74.

3-point goals: WBF 8 (Schmitz 3, Greco 2, J. Schmitz 2, Torrez 1); C 4 (Carthen 2, Ca. Brunel 1, Fritz 1). Total fouls: WBF 19; C 23. Fouled out: A. Schmitz, Foster, J. Schmitz; Carthen, Cotter.

  • Milton 50, Edgewood 47—The host Red Hawks built a seven-point lead by halftime but survived a second-half charge by the Crusaders.

Jack Campion scored 21 points to lead Milton (8-1).

MILTON 50, MADISON EDGEWOOD 47

Madison Edgewood;23;24—47

Milton;30;20—50

EDGEWOOD—Trudgeon 2 0-0 6, Krantz 3 0-0 8, Newton 2 2-2 6, Jimenez 0 1-2 1, Regnier 2 0-0 6, Klipstine 0 1-2 1, Jimenez 2 2-3 6, Deang 1 0-0 2, Nwankwo 3 1-2 7. Totals 15 7-11 43.

MILTON — Campion 8 4-4 21, Burrows 4 1-1 9, Bothun 1 0-1 3, Widener 2 0-0 5, Burdette 2 0-0 6, Ratzburg 3 0-0 6. Totals 20 5-6 50.

3-point goals: ME 6 (Trudgeon 2, Krantz 2, Regnier 2); Mil 5 (Burdette 2, Campion 1, Bothun 1, Widener 1). Total fouls: ME 14; Mil 17.

  • Wilmot 75, Elkhorn 64—The Elks made 13 3-pointers, including six from Austin Bestul (18 points) and four from Drew Davey (20), but they could not snag a road win Friday.

WILMOT 75, ELKHORN 64

Elkhorn;37;27—64

Wilmot;41;34—75

ELKHORN—Davey 8 0-0 20, Bestul 6 0-0 18, Ettem 3 5-6 11, Franz 4 0-0 10, Reed 1 0-0 3, Stebnitz 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 5-6 64.

WILMOT—Hoy 9 0-1 22, Cummings 1 0-0 2, Glass 9 0-0 21, Sandman 8 5-5 25, Corona 1 0-0 2, Turner 1 0-0 3. Totals: 29 5-6 75.

3-point goals: E 13 (Bestul 6, Davey 4, Franz 2, Reed), W 12 (Hoyt 4, Sandman 4, Glass 3, Turner). Total fouls: E 13, W 11.

  • Elkhorn 63, Union Grove 54—The Elks bounced back Saturday, getting 33 points from Jordan Johnson in a home win.

ELKHORN 63, UNION GROVE 54

Union Grove;19;35—54

Elkhorn;23;40—63

UNION GROVE—Domagalski 0 2-2 2, Barber 0 1-2 1, Pfeffer 4 0-0 11, Delagrave 3 6-7 12, Skalecki 6 3-4 17, Ketterhagen 1 0-2 3, Johnson 4 0-1 8. Totals: 18 12-18 54.

ELKHORN—Johnson 10 10-13 33, Davey 0 3-4 3, Bestul 4 0-2 11, Ettem 4 2-2 10, Christensen 1 1-2 4, Franz 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 16-23 63.

3-point goals: UG 6 (Pfeffer 3, Skalecki 2, Ketterhagen), E 7 (Johnson 3, Bestul 3, Christensen). Total fouls: UG 15, E 14. Fouled out: Ettem.

  • Evansville 48, Turner 46—The visiting Blue Devils held off the Trojans on Friday to improve to 13-2 on the season.

EVANSVILLE 48, TURNER 46

EVANSVILLE—Bahrs 1 0-0 2, Geske 1 0-0 3, Miller 4 3-4 12, Bisch 1 2-2 4, Stencel 3 5-8 11, Heinzelmann 0 0-2 0, Severson 3 1-1 7, Thompson 2 4-8 9. Totals: 15 15-25 48.

TURNER—Coombs 2 0-0 6, Burrows 4 2-3 13, Giddley 1 3-3 6, Cain 3 4-4 10, Dillard 4 0-0 11. Totals: 14 9-10 46.

3-point goals: E 3 (Geske, Miller, Thompson), T 9 (Burrows 3, Dillard 3, Combs 2, Giddley). Total fouls: E 9, T 26. Fouled out: Cain.

  • East Troy 89, Clinton 29—Dayne Lindow scored 25 points to lead the visiting Trojans over the winless Cougars.

EAST TROY 89, CLINTON 29

East Troy;48;41—89

Clinton;14;15—29

EAST TROY—Dessart 1 0-0 2, Schaefer 1 0-0 3, Nixon 6 6-7 18, Terpstra 3 4-4 11, DePuydt 1 2-2- 5, Lindow 9 4-4 25, Aleckson 1 0-0 2, Cummings 8 3-4 23. Totals: 30 1-21 89.

CLINTON—Mullooly 1 0-0 2, Pey. Bingham 1 0-0 2, Peterson 5 1-2 11, Mueller 1 0-0 3, Villanueva 1 0-0 3, Klein 2 0-1 5, Pei. Bingham 1 0-0 3. Totals: 12 1-3 29.

3-point goals: ET 10 (Cummings 4, Lindow 3, Schaefer, Terpstra, DePuydt), C 4 (Mueller, Villanueva, Klein, Pei. Bingham). Total fouls: ET 12, C 14.

  • Waterford 62, Delavan-Darien 54—Erik Cesarz scored 27 points, but it was not enough for the host Comets, who fell behind by 10 at half.

Delavan-Darien also lost, 49-46, at Williams Bay on Saturday.

Box scores from the games were not made available.

  • Union Grove 53, Badger 44—Alex Johnson scored 14 points to lead the host Broncos over the Badgers on Friday.

UNION GROVE 53, BADGER 44

Lake Geneva Badger;18;26—44

Union Grove;27;26—53

BADGER—McGreevy 4 1-2 12, Giovingo 4 1-2 10, McCarron 4 0-0 9, Huber 1 0-0 3, Deleskiewicz 1 1-6 3, Slayton 2 2-4 6. Totals: 16 6-16 44.

UNION GROVE—Domagalski 2 0-0 5, Barber 1 0-1 2, Pfeffer 3 2-2 11, Delagrave 4 0-0 9, Skalecki 3 2-2 8, Ketterhagen 1 2-2 4, Johnson 7 0-0 14. Totals: 21 6-7 53.

3-point goals: B 6 (McGreevy 3, Giovingo, McCarron, Huber), UG 5 (Pfeffer 3, Delagrave, Domagalski). Total fouls: B 15, UG 11. Fouled out—Giovingo.

GIRLS

  • Edgerton 70, Evansville 31—Kate Gunderson scored 23 points Saturday to lead the Crimson Tide, who led by 31 by halftime and improved to 16-3 this season.

EDGERTON 70, EVANSVILLE 31

Evansville;13;18—31

Edgerton;44;26—70

EVANSVILLE—Hazard 0 1-2 1, Hermanson 0 1-2 1, Klahn 1 0-0 3, Tofte 2 0-0 4, Dobbs 1 0-0 2, Brandenburg 1 4-4 6, Messling 6 0-0 14. Totals 11 6-8 31.

EDGERTON — Rebman 4 3-3 11, Blum 4 0-0 12, Scharlau 0 1-2 1, Gunderson 7 3-3 23, Punzel 0 1-2 1, Delgado 0 1-2 1, Fox 4 2-2 11, Rusch 3 4-4 10. Totals 22 15-18 70.

3-point goals: Ev 3 (Messling 2, Klahn 1); Ed 11 (Gunderson 6, Blum 4, Fox 1). Total fouls: Ev 17; Ed 13.

  • Whitewater 50, Cambridge 42—Kacie Carollo scored 27 points to lead the host Whippets to a home win Saturday.

WHITEWATER 50, CAMBRIDGE 42

Cambridge;17;25—42

Whitewater;19;31—50

CAMBRIDGE—Roidt 3 0-0 6, Holzhueter 9 3-5 24, Stenklyft 1 0-0 2, Schmude 0 0-1 0, FFreeland 4 2-5 10. Totals: 17 5-11 42.

WHITEWATER—Skindingsrude 1 0-0 3, Kilar 3 1-2 8, Carollo 9 8-10 27, DePorter 0 1-2 1, Juoni 1 2-2 5, Truesdale 2 0-1 4, Linos 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 12-17 50.

3-point goals: C 3 (Holzhueter 3), W 4 (Skindingsrude, Kilar, Carollo, Juoni). Total fouls: C 17, W 15. Foueld out: Kilar.

  • Elkhorn 47, Wilmot 45—Dillyn Ivey scored 19 points and the host Elks made a four-point halftime lead hold up Friday night.

ELKHORN 47, WILMOT 45

Wilmot;24;21—45

Elkhorn;28;19—47

WILMOT—Raymond 5 1-1 12, Peterson 0 1-4 1, Ma. Johnson 2 0-0 5, Mc. Johnson 7 1-3 17, Christiansen 1 3-6 5, Pittman 2 0-0 5. Totals: 17 6-14 45.

ELKHORN—Anzalone 1 0-1 2, Larson 2 0-0 5, Tuescher 1 1-2 3, Ivey 9 1-2 19, Grochowski 5 3-4 13, Champeny 2 0-2 5. Totals: 20 5-11 47.

3-point goals: W 5 (Mc. Johnson 2, Ma. Johnson, Raymond, Pittman), E 2 (Larson, Champeny). Total fouls: W 12, E 12.

  • Union Grove 50, Elkhorn 33—On Saturday, the Elks got 18 points from Ivey but could not beat the first-place Broncos.

UNION GROVE 50, ELKHORN 33

Union Grove;22;28—50

Elkhorn;10;23—33

UNION GROVE—Domagalski 2 2-4 7, Colovette 1 2-2 4, Spang 1 3-4 6, Torhorst 0 3-5 3, Slattery 5 1-1 11, Ludvigsen 1 0-0 3, Rampulla 2 0-0 4, Pettit 5 1-2 12. Totals: 17 12-18 50.

ELKHORN—Arnold 1 0-0 2, Harding 1 0-0 3, Tuescher 0 0-2 0, Ivey 7 4-4 18, Horton 1 0-0 2, Grochowski 4 0-0 8. Totals: 14 4-6 33.

3-point goals: UG 4 (Domagalski, Spang, Ludvigsen , Pettit), E 1 (Harding). Total fouls: UG 8, E 13.

  • Badger 60, Union Grove 58 (OT)—The Badgers avenged their only Southern Lakes Conference loss Friday by evening the season series with the host Broncos. Badger is now 10-1 in league play, while Union Grove is 12-1.

A full box score was not made available.

  • Badger 53, Burlington 34—The Badgers stayed right on the Broncos’ tails by winning again Saturday at home.

BADGER 53, BURLINGTON 34

Burlington;14;20—34

Lake Geneva Badger;

BURLINGTON—Krause 1 1-2 3, Reesman 1 0-0 2, Pernian 3 0-2 8, Tehera 1 0-0 2, Warner 2 0-0 4, Clapp 0-0 9, Stoughton 2 2-3 6. Totals: 13 3-7 34.

BADGER—Todd 4 3-3 12, Welch 4 5-7 14, Johnson 1 0-1 2, Nurnburg 0 0-1 0, Yakubov 4 1-1 9, Pollard 0 2-2 2, Wright 0 1-4 1, Fahey 2 0-0 4, Schulz 4 2-2 11. Totals: 19 14-20 55.

3-point goals: Bur 5 (Clapp 3, Pernian 2), Bad 3 (Todd, Welch, Schulz). Total fouls: Bur 17, Bad 15.

  • Waterford 75, Delavan-Darien 41—The host Wolverines built a 15-point lead by halftime and pulled away from there Friday. Rylee Crull scored 26 points in the loss for the Comets.

Williams Bay 42, Delavan-Darien 41—The Comets lost a close on Saturday, getting 19 more points from Crull in a one-point road loss.

WILLIAMS BAY 42, DELAVAN-DARIEN 41

Delavan-Darien;14;27—41

Williams Bay;25;17—42

DELAVAN-DARIEN—A. Gonzalez 3 0-0 7, O’Grady 0 2-3 2, Crull 7 5-8 19, E. Gonzalez 3 2-6 8, Quartucci 1 3-8 5. Totals: 14 12-25 41.

WILLIAMS BAY—Higgins 4 1-2 9, Nolan 7 0-3 14, McClenathan 1 0-1 2, Cates 2 0-0 4, Rollbing 2 00 4, Bronson 2 2-2 8, Olson 0 1-2 1. Totals: 18 4-10 42.

3-point goals: DD 1 (A. Gonzalez), WB 2 (Bronson 2). Total fouls: DD 16, WB 19.

