Clayton Jenny scored 24 points while Konner Knauf, Drew Hanson and Connor Coombs added 16 apiece as the Edgerton boys basketball team improved to 15-2 on Friday with an 86-52 victory over visiting Brodhead.
Owen Leifker scored 14 for the Cardinals.
EDGERTON 86, BRODHEAD 52
Brodhead;32;20—52
Edgerton;52;34—*6
BRODHEAD (fg ft-fta pts) — Walker 1 0-0 2, Knuth 3 0-0 6, Engen 4 3-4 11, Leifker 6 0-0 14, Anderson 3 0-0 6, Malkow 4 0-0 9, Vendra 1 2-4 4. Totals 22 5-8 52.
EDGERTON — Knauf 7 2-3 16, Jenny 8 4-4 24, D. Hanson 5 4-4 16, Coombs 5 2-2 16, A. Hanson 1 4-6 6, Krause 1 0-0 2, Fox 2 0-0 4, Norland 1 0-0 2.
3-point goals: B 3 (Leifker 2, Malkow 1); E 10 (Jenny 4, Coombs 4, D. Hanson 2). Total fouls: B 16; E 11.
- Whitewater 68, Big Foot 57—Carter Brown made five 3-pointers on his way to 23 points to lead the Whippets to a road win Friday.
Sam Brown added three 3s and 18 points, and Jake Martin scored 14.
Gus Foster scored 19 for a Big Foot team missing multiple players due to COVID protocols.
WHITEWATER 68, BIG FOOT 57
Whitewater;30;38
Walworth Big Foot;25;32—57
WHITEWATER—Martin 7 0-0 14, Grosinske 2 0-2 4, Zimdars 2 2-3 7, C. Brown 6 6-9 23, S. Brown 6 3-4 18, Wence 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 11-18 68.
BIG FOOT—Greco 5 0-0 13, Torrez 3 1-2 10, A. Schmitz 5 0-0 13, Foster 8 2-2 19, Pennimann 0 2-4 2. Totals: 21 5-8 57.
3 point goals: W 9 (C. Brown 5, S. Brown 3, Zimdars), BF 10 (Greco 3, Torrez 3, Schmitz 3, Foster). Total fouls: W 10, BF 16.
- Columbus 74, Big Foot 67—Foster scored 26 points, but the Chiefs fell for a second straight day Saturday.
COLUMBUS 74, WALWORTH BIG FOOT 67
Walworth Big Foot;38;29—67
Columbus;34;40—74
BIG FOOT—Greco 5 0-0 12, Torrez 2 3-5 8, A. Schmitz 4 1-2 12, Foster 8 10-16 26, J. Schmitz 2 1-2 7, Penniman 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 15-25 67.
COLUMBUS — Carthen 4 1-2 11, Uttech 5 0-2 10, Co. Brunell 3 8-8 14, Cotter 4 2-4 10, Schroeder 4 2-2 10, Ca. Brunell 4 1-2 10, Fritz 3 0-1 7, Selk 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 14-21 74.
3-point goals: WBF 8 (Schmitz 3, Greco 2, J. Schmitz 2, Torrez 1); C 4 (Carthen 2, Ca. Brunel 1, Fritz 1). Total fouls: WBF 19; C 23. Fouled out: A. Schmitz, Foster, J. Schmitz; Carthen, Cotter.
- Milton 50, Edgewood 47—The host Red Hawks built a seven-point lead by halftime but survived a second-half charge by the Crusaders.
Jack Campion scored 21 points to lead Milton (8-1).
MILTON 50, MADISON EDGEWOOD 47
Madison Edgewood;23;24—47
Milton;30;20—50
EDGEWOOD—Trudgeon 2 0-0 6, Krantz 3 0-0 8, Newton 2 2-2 6, Jimenez 0 1-2 1, Regnier 2 0-0 6, Klipstine 0 1-2 1, Jimenez 2 2-3 6, Deang 1 0-0 2, Nwankwo 3 1-2 7. Totals 15 7-11 43.
MILTON — Campion 8 4-4 21, Burrows 4 1-1 9, Bothun 1 0-1 3, Widener 2 0-0 5, Burdette 2 0-0 6, Ratzburg 3 0-0 6. Totals 20 5-6 50.
3-point goals: ME 6 (Trudgeon 2, Krantz 2, Regnier 2); Mil 5 (Burdette 2, Campion 1, Bothun 1, Widener 1). Total fouls: ME 14; Mil 17.
- Wilmot 75, Elkhorn 64—The Elks made 13 3-pointers, including six from Austin Bestul (18 points) and four from Drew Davey (20), but they could not snag a road win Friday.
WILMOT 75, ELKHORN 64
Elkhorn;37;27—64
Wilmot;41;34—75
ELKHORN—Davey 8 0-0 20, Bestul 6 0-0 18, Ettem 3 5-6 11, Franz 4 0-0 10, Reed 1 0-0 3, Stebnitz 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 5-6 64.
WILMOT—Hoy 9 0-1 22, Cummings 1 0-0 2, Glass 9 0-0 21, Sandman 8 5-5 25, Corona 1 0-0 2, Turner 1 0-0 3. Totals: 29 5-6 75.
3-point goals: E 13 (Bestul 6, Davey 4, Franz 2, Reed), W 12 (Hoyt 4, Sandman 4, Glass 3, Turner). Total fouls: E 13, W 11.
- Elkhorn 63, Union Grove 54—The Elks bounced back Saturday, getting 33 points from Jordan Johnson in a home win.
ELKHORN 63, UNION GROVE 54
Union Grove;19;35—54
Elkhorn;23;40—63
UNION GROVE—Domagalski 0 2-2 2, Barber 0 1-2 1, Pfeffer 4 0-0 11, Delagrave 3 6-7 12, Skalecki 6 3-4 17, Ketterhagen 1 0-2 3, Johnson 4 0-1 8. Totals: 18 12-18 54.
ELKHORN—Johnson 10 10-13 33, Davey 0 3-4 3, Bestul 4 0-2 11, Ettem 4 2-2 10, Christensen 1 1-2 4, Franz 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 16-23 63.
3-point goals: UG 6 (Pfeffer 3, Skalecki 2, Ketterhagen), E 7 (Johnson 3, Bestul 3, Christensen). Total fouls: UG 15, E 14. Fouled out: Ettem.
- Evansville 48, Turner 46—The visiting Blue Devils held off the Trojans on Friday to improve to 13-2 on the season.
EVANSVILLE 48, TURNER 46
EVANSVILLE—Bahrs 1 0-0 2, Geske 1 0-0 3, Miller 4 3-4 12, Bisch 1 2-2 4, Stencel 3 5-8 11, Heinzelmann 0 0-2 0, Severson 3 1-1 7, Thompson 2 4-8 9. Totals: 15 15-25 48.
TURNER—Coombs 2 0-0 6, Burrows 4 2-3 13, Giddley 1 3-3 6, Cain 3 4-4 10, Dillard 4 0-0 11. Totals: 14 9-10 46.
3-point goals: E 3 (Geske, Miller, Thompson), T 9 (Burrows 3, Dillard 3, Combs 2, Giddley). Total fouls: E 9, T 26. Fouled out: Cain.
- East Troy 89, Clinton 29—Dayne Lindow scored 25 points to lead the visiting Trojans over the winless Cougars.
EAST TROY 89, CLINTON 29
East Troy;48;41—89
Clinton;14;15—29
EAST TROY—Dessart 1 0-0 2, Schaefer 1 0-0 3, Nixon 6 6-7 18, Terpstra 3 4-4 11, DePuydt 1 2-2- 5, Lindow 9 4-4 25, Aleckson 1 0-0 2, Cummings 8 3-4 23. Totals: 30 1-21 89.
CLINTON—Mullooly 1 0-0 2, Pey. Bingham 1 0-0 2, Peterson 5 1-2 11, Mueller 1 0-0 3, Villanueva 1 0-0 3, Klein 2 0-1 5, Pei. Bingham 1 0-0 3. Totals: 12 1-3 29.
3-point goals: ET 10 (Cummings 4, Lindow 3, Schaefer, Terpstra, DePuydt), C 4 (Mueller, Villanueva, Klein, Pei. Bingham). Total fouls: ET 12, C 14.
- Waterford 62, Delavan-Darien 54—Erik Cesarz scored 27 points, but it was not enough for the host Comets, who fell behind by 10 at half.
Delavan-Darien also lost, 49-46, at Williams Bay on Saturday.
Box scores from the games were not made available.
- Union Grove 53, Badger 44—Alex Johnson scored 14 points to lead the host Broncos over the Badgers on Friday.
UNION GROVE 53, BADGER 44
Lake Geneva Badger;18;26—44
Union Grove;27;26—53
BADGER—McGreevy 4 1-2 12, Giovingo 4 1-2 10, McCarron 4 0-0 9, Huber 1 0-0 3, Deleskiewicz 1 1-6 3, Slayton 2 2-4 6. Totals: 16 6-16 44.
UNION GROVE—Domagalski 2 0-0 5, Barber 1 0-1 2, Pfeffer 3 2-2 11, Delagrave 4 0-0 9, Skalecki 3 2-2 8, Ketterhagen 1 2-2 4, Johnson 7 0-0 14. Totals: 21 6-7 53.
3-point goals: B 6 (McGreevy 3, Giovingo, McCarron, Huber), UG 5 (Pfeffer 3, Delagrave, Domagalski). Total fouls: B 15, UG 11. Fouled out—Giovingo.
GIRLS
- Edgerton 70, Evansville 31—Kate Gunderson scored 23 points Saturday to lead the Crimson Tide, who led by 31 by halftime and improved to 16-3 this season.
EDGERTON 70, EVANSVILLE 31
Evansville;13;18—31
Edgerton;44;26—70
EVANSVILLE—Hazard 0 1-2 1, Hermanson 0 1-2 1, Klahn 1 0-0 3, Tofte 2 0-0 4, Dobbs 1 0-0 2, Brandenburg 1 4-4 6, Messling 6 0-0 14. Totals 11 6-8 31.
EDGERTON — Rebman 4 3-3 11, Blum 4 0-0 12, Scharlau 0 1-2 1, Gunderson 7 3-3 23, Punzel 0 1-2 1, Delgado 0 1-2 1, Fox 4 2-2 11, Rusch 3 4-4 10. Totals 22 15-18 70.
3-point goals: Ev 3 (Messling 2, Klahn 1); Ed 11 (Gunderson 6, Blum 4, Fox 1). Total fouls: Ev 17; Ed 13.
- Whitewater 50, Cambridge 42—Kacie Carollo scored 27 points to lead the host Whippets to a home win Saturday.
WHITEWATER 50, CAMBRIDGE 42
Cambridge;17;25—42
Whitewater;19;31—50
CAMBRIDGE—Roidt 3 0-0 6, Holzhueter 9 3-5 24, Stenklyft 1 0-0 2, Schmude 0 0-1 0, FFreeland 4 2-5 10. Totals: 17 5-11 42.
WHITEWATER—Skindingsrude 1 0-0 3, Kilar 3 1-2 8, Carollo 9 8-10 27, DePorter 0 1-2 1, Juoni 1 2-2 5, Truesdale 2 0-1 4, Linos 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 12-17 50.
3-point goals: C 3 (Holzhueter 3), W 4 (Skindingsrude, Kilar, Carollo, Juoni). Total fouls: C 17, W 15. Foueld out: Kilar.
- Elkhorn 47, Wilmot 45—Dillyn Ivey scored 19 points and the host Elks made a four-point halftime lead hold up Friday night.
ELKHORN 47, WILMOT 45
Wilmot;24;21—45
Elkhorn;28;19—47
WILMOT—Raymond 5 1-1 12, Peterson 0 1-4 1, Ma. Johnson 2 0-0 5, Mc. Johnson 7 1-3 17, Christiansen 1 3-6 5, Pittman 2 0-0 5. Totals: 17 6-14 45.
ELKHORN—Anzalone 1 0-1 2, Larson 2 0-0 5, Tuescher 1 1-2 3, Ivey 9 1-2 19, Grochowski 5 3-4 13, Champeny 2 0-2 5. Totals: 20 5-11 47.
3-point goals: W 5 (Mc. Johnson 2, Ma. Johnson, Raymond, Pittman), E 2 (Larson, Champeny). Total fouls: W 12, E 12.
- Union Grove 50, Elkhorn 33—On Saturday, the Elks got 18 points from Ivey but could not beat the first-place Broncos.
UNION GROVE 50, ELKHORN 33
Union Grove;22;28—50
Elkhorn;10;23—33
UNION GROVE—Domagalski 2 2-4 7, Colovette 1 2-2 4, Spang 1 3-4 6, Torhorst 0 3-5 3, Slattery 5 1-1 11, Ludvigsen 1 0-0 3, Rampulla 2 0-0 4, Pettit 5 1-2 12. Totals: 17 12-18 50.
ELKHORN—Arnold 1 0-0 2, Harding 1 0-0 3, Tuescher 0 0-2 0, Ivey 7 4-4 18, Horton 1 0-0 2, Grochowski 4 0-0 8. Totals: 14 4-6 33.
3-point goals: UG 4 (Domagalski, Spang, Ludvigsen , Pettit), E 1 (Harding). Total fouls: UG 8, E 13.
- Badger 60, Union Grove 58 (OT)—The Badgers avenged their only Southern Lakes Conference loss Friday by evening the season series with the host Broncos. Badger is now 10-1 in league play, while Union Grove is 12-1.
A full box score was not made available.
- Badger 53, Burlington 34—The Badgers stayed right on the Broncos’ tails by winning again Saturday at home.
BADGER 53, BURLINGTON 34
Burlington;14;20—34
Lake Geneva Badger;
BURLINGTON—Krause 1 1-2 3, Reesman 1 0-0 2, Pernian 3 0-2 8, Tehera 1 0-0 2, Warner 2 0-0 4, Clapp 0-0 9, Stoughton 2 2-3 6. Totals: 13 3-7 34.
BADGER—Todd 4 3-3 12, Welch 4 5-7 14, Johnson 1 0-1 2, Nurnburg 0 0-1 0, Yakubov 4 1-1 9, Pollard 0 2-2 2, Wright 0 1-4 1, Fahey 2 0-0 4, Schulz 4 2-2 11. Totals: 19 14-20 55.
3-point goals: Bur 5 (Clapp 3, Pernian 2), Bad 3 (Todd, Welch, Schulz). Total fouls: Bur 17, Bad 15.
- Waterford 75, Delavan-Darien 41—The host Wolverines built a 15-point lead by halftime and pulled away from there Friday. Rylee Crull scored 26 points in the loss for the Comets.
Williams Bay 42, Delavan-Darien 41—The Comets lost a close on Saturday, getting 19 more points from Crull in a one-point road loss.
WILLIAMS BAY 42, DELAVAN-DARIEN 41
Delavan-Darien;14;27—41
Williams Bay;25;17—42
DELAVAN-DARIEN—A. Gonzalez 3 0-0 7, O’Grady 0 2-3 2, Crull 7 5-8 19, E. Gonzalez 3 2-6 8, Quartucci 1 3-8 5. Totals: 14 12-25 41.
WILLIAMS BAY—Higgins 4 1-2 9, Nolan 7 0-3 14, McClenathan 1 0-1 2, Cates 2 0-0 4, Rollbing 2 00 4, Bronson 2 2-2 8, Olson 0 1-2 1. Totals: 18 4-10 42.
3-point goals: DD 1 (A. Gonzalez), WB 2 (Bronson 2). Total fouls: DD 16, WB 19.