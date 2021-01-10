Edgerton's boys basketball team made it a perfect dozen Friday night.
The Crimson Tide got 31 points from senior guard Clayton Jenny, and they improved to 12-0 when they beat visiting Whitewater 59-40 in a game between Rock Valley Conference foes.
Jenny was 9 of 10 from the free-throw line and scored at least 30 points in a game for the sixth time this season.
Connor Coombs added 11 points for Edgerton.
Jake Martin scored 14 points to lead Whitewater (0-5).
EDGERTON 59, WHITEWATER 40
Whitewater (40)--Martin 6-2-14, Grosinske 3-0-8, Zimdars 3-0-6, Aron 1-0-2, S. Brown 2-0-4, C. Brown 0-1-1, Nickels 2-0-5. Totals: 17-3-40.
Edgerton (59)--Knauf 2-0-4, Jenny 11-9-31, D. Hanson 2-0-4, Coombs 4-0-11, Krause 1-0-2, Fox 2-0-4, Norland 1-1-3. Totals: 23-10-59.
Whitewater;17;23--40
Edgerton;30;29--59
3-point goals--W 3 (Grosinske 2, Nickels), E 3 (Coombs 3). Free throws missed--W 2, E 2. Total fouls--W 14, E 12.
- Evansville 55, Jefferson 51--Ryan Thompson scored 12 of his team-high 16 points in a first half when the Blue Devils grabbed a 34-27 lead, and they held on from there.
Mason Miller and Jackson Stencel each added 11 points for Evansville (6-2).
The Blue Devils overcame eight 3-pointers made by the Eagles (2-9). Haygen Miller made four of those 3s on the way to a game-high 23 points.
EVANSVILLE 55, JEFFERSON 51
Evansville (55)--Maves 2-2-6, Geske 2-0-5, Miller 4-1-11, Stencel 4-3-11, Severson 1-4-6, Thompson 7-0-16. Totals: 20-10-55.
Jefferson (51)--Miller 9-1-23, McGraw 3-0-7, Jones 1-0-3, Neitzel 5-0-12, Martin 1-0-2, Hoffman 2-0-4. Totals: 21-1-51.
Evansville;34;21--55
Jefferson;27;24--51
3-point goals--E 5 (Miller 2, Thompson 2, Geske), J 8 (Miller 4, Neitzel 2, McGraw, Jones). Free throws missed--E 3, J 4. Total fouls--E 12, J 15.
- Big Foot 74, Clinton 33--Hudson Torrez made three of the visiting Chiefs' 10 3-pointers as they improved to 4-5 on Friday night.
Gus Foster added 14 points and Tyler Wilson a dozen for Big Foot.
Chase Peterson had nine for the Cougars.
BIG FOOT 74, CLINTON 33
Big Foot (74)--Greco 4-1-10, Demco 3-0-8, Torrez 6-1-16, A. Schmitz 3-0-8, Gerdes 1-0-3, Hertel 0-1-1, Foster 4-5-14, Wilson 5-2-12, J. Schmitz 0-2-2. Totals: 26-12-74.
Clinton (33)--Aceves 1-1-3, Peterson 4-1-9, Feggestad 1-2-5, Mueller 1-0-2, Klein 2-2-7, Bingham 3-1-7. Totals: 12-7-33.
Walworth Big Foot;35;39--74
Clinton;18;15--33
3-point goals--BF 10 (Torrez 3, Demco 2, A. Schmitz 2, Greco, Gerdes, Foster), C 2 (Feggestad, Klein). Free throws missed--BF 9, C 5. Total fouls--BF 13, C 20.
- Academy of Science 66, Big Foot 50--The Chiefs were back in action Saturday, when Donald McHenry scored 32 points to lead Milwaukee Academy of Science to a victory.
Foster scored 21 points for the Chiefs.
ACADEMY OF SCIENCE 66, BIG FOOT 50
Science (66)--McHenry 12-4-32, Herrell 5-0-14, McHenry 2-0-4, Baskerville 0-3-3, White 3-0-6, Harrell 0-1-1, Stoffel 1-0-2, Williams 1-0-2, White 1-0-2. Totals: 25-8-66.
Big Foot (50)--Greco 1-2-4, Torrez 1-0-2, A. Schmitz 1-1-4, Gerdes 3-1-10, Hertel 1-0-2, Foster 7-6-21, Wilson 2-0-4, J. Schmitz 1-0-2, Bailey 0-1-1. Totals: 20-11-50.
Milwaukee Science;33;33--66
Walworth Big Foot;26;24--50
3-point goals--MAS 8 (McHenry 4, Herrell 4), BF 5 (Gerdes 3, A. Schmitz, Foster). Free throws missed--MAS 4, BF 9. Total fouls--MAS 24, BF 17.
- Milton 76, Oshkosh North 72--Sam Burdette made eight 3-pointers for the visiting Red Hawks, who improved to 3-0 Saturday since opening their season at the beginning of the week.
Burdette finished with 30 points, and Jack Campion had 16 for Milton, which had used big second halves to win its first two games but scored 43 in the first half this time.
MILTON 76, OSHKOSH NORTH 72
Milton (76)--Campion 6 2-3 16; Jordahl 1 0-0 3; Burrows 3 0-1 6; Bothun 1 1-4 4; Widener 6 1-1 13; Burdette 10 2-2 30; McIntyre 1 0-0 2; Kavanaugh 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 6-11 76.
Oshkosh North (72)—C. Giannopoulis 2 0-0 5; Laser 2 0-0 6; A. Giannopoulis 5 2-2 15; Seckar 0 2-2 2; Keago 9 5-6 24; Juegos 3 0-0 6; Clark 5 4-6 14. Totals 25 13-16 72.
Milton;43;33—76
Oshkosh North;35;37—72
3-point goals: M 12 (Burdette 8, Campion 2, Jordahl 1, Bothun 1); ON 7 (A. Giannopoulis 3, Laser 2, C. Giannopoulis 1, Keago 1). Total fouls: M 17; ON 16.
- Elkhorn 85, Union Grove 78--Senior guard Jordan Johnson scored 23 of his 34 points in the first half, when the visiting Elks pulled ahead 40-33.
Drew Davey had 16 of his 18 in the second half when Elkhorn (2-5, 2-3 Southern Lakes) held on, and Austin Bestul added 15 points.
Tyson Skalecki scored 28 points for Union Grove (5-6, 3-4).
ELKHORN 85, UNION GROVE 78
Elkhorn (85)--Johnson 11-6-34, Davey 8-1-18, Bestul 5-1-15, Ettem 2-1-5, Christensen 3-1-7, Franz 1-0-2, Nickelsen 0-2-2, Stebnitz 1-0-2. Totals: 31-12-85.
Union Grove (78)--Domagalski 3-0-7, Barber 1-0-2, Pfeffer 2-0-5, Delagrave 4-6-14, Skalecki 12-2-28, Katterhagen 1-0-3, Johnson 6-7-19. Totals: 29-15-78.
Elkhorn;40;45--85
Union Grove;33;45--78
3-point goals--E 11 (Johnson 6, Bestul 4, Davey), UG 5 (Skalecki 2, Domagalski, Pfeffer, Katterhagen). Free throws missed--E 7, UG 7. Total fouls--E 20, UG 17. Fouled out--Stebnitz.
- Brodhead 69, Wisconsin Heights 67--The host Cardinals made 13 3-pointers and needed every single one of them to hang on for a nonconference victory.
Connor Green made four 3s on his way to 15 points, Owen Leifker had three 3s and 17 points, Cade Walker had three 3s and 13 points, and Devon Anderson had three 3s and 11 points for Brodhead (5-5).
BRODHEAD 69, WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 67
Wisconsin Heights (67)--Buol 1-2-4, L. Parman 0-1-1, W. Parman 0-2-2, Bursness 7-8-22, Adler 0-1-1, Brabender 4-0-9, Kennedy 2-0-5, D. Brabender 7-1-15, Hosking 3-2-8. Totals: 24-17-67.
Brodhead (69)--Walker 5-0-13, Harnack 0-2-2, Green 5-1-15, Knuth 0-2-2, Engen 1-0-2, Leifker 5-4-17, Anderson 3-2-11, Boegli 2-2-6, Malkow 0-1-1. Totals: 21-14-69.
Wisconsin Heights;26;39--67
Brodhead;33;36--69
3-point goals--WH 2 (J. Brabender, Kennedy), B 13 (Green 4, Walker 3, Leifker 3, Anderson 3). Free throws missed--WH 8, B 8. Total fouls--WH 18, B 22.
GIRLS
- Edgerton 51, Lakeside Lutheran 41--Kate Gunderson scored 16 points Saturday, and Abby Blum had eight of her 14 during a first half in which the host Tide allowed just 11 to Lakeside.
Edgerton improved to 12-2 on the season.
EDGERTON 51, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 41
Lakeside Lutheran (41)--Heckman 1-0-3, Schuetz 5-7-17, Gnabasik 2-1-6, Shadoski 1-0-3, Uecker 2-0-6, Liddicoat 1-0-2, Neuberger 1-0-2, Nlsna 1-0-2. Totals: 14-8-41.
Edgerton (51)--Rebman 2-2-6, Blum 5-2-14, Gunderson 4-7-16, Fox 2-3-8, Rusch 2-1-5, Zeimet 0-2-2. Totals: 15-15-51.
Lakeside Lutheran;12;29--41
Edgerton;25;26--51
3-point goals--LL 5 (Uecker 2, Heckman, Gnabasik, Shadoski), E 4 (Blum 2, Gunderson, Fox). Free throws missed--LL 5, E 7. Total fouls--LL 22, E 16. Fouled out--Slonaker (LL), Gnabasik, Uecker.
- Badger 66, Burlington 25--Chloe Wright and Ava Schulz each scored 14 points for the visiting Badgers, who were up 40-15 by half.
Macie Todd added a dozen points for Badger (6-1, 6-0 SLC).
BADGER 66, BURLINGTON 25
Badger (66)--Todd 6-0-12, Welch 2-0-4, Johnson 0-1-1, Nurnberg 1-0-3, Yakubov 3-0-6, Wright 5-2-14, Fahey 4-1-9, Schulz 5-0-14, Bearder 1-1-3. Totals: 27-5-66.
Burlington (25)--Saneflippo 2-0-5, Reesman 1-1-3, Teberg 1-1-3, Busch 0-1-1, Clapp 1-0-3, Wright 3-0-6, Stoughton 1-0-2, Runkel 1-0-2. Totals: 10-3-25.
Lake Geneva Badger;40;26--66
Burlington;15;10--25
3-point goals--Bad 7 (Schulz 4, Wright 2, Nurnberg), Bur 2 (Sanfelippo, Clapp). Free throws missed--Bad 11, Bur 11. Total fouls--Bad 13, Bur 12.
- Dodgeville 55, Evansville 31--Olivia Argall scored 27 points to lead visiting Dodgeville past Evansville (3-7).
Maria Messling scored a team-high 11 points for the Blue Devils.
DODGEVILLE 55, EVANSVILLE 31
Dodgeville (55)--Phillips 2-0-5, Heimerl 2-0-5, White 4-0-8, Busch 4-0-9, Argall 10-1-27, Blume 0-1-1. Totals: 22-2-55.
Evansville (31)--Hermanson 1-2-4, Tofte 1-2-4, Hanson 1-0-3, Brandenburg 4-0-9, Messling 4-0-11. Totals: 11-4-31.
Dodgeville;31;24--55
Evansville;15;16--31
3-point goals--D 9 (Argau 6, Phillips, Heimerl, Busch), E 5 (Messling 3, Hanson, Brandenburg). Free throws missed--D 3, E 0. Total fouls--D 9, E 8.
Wilmot 49, Big Foot 26--McKenna Johnson outscored the Chiefs by herself, scoring 29 points in the Panthers' nonconference victory.
Lydia Larson scored nine points for Big Foot.
WILMOT 49, BIG FOOT 26
Wilmot (49)--Raymond 2-0-4, Peterson 1-0-2, Horton 1-0-2, Johnson 11-2-29, Grumbeck 3-0-6, Christiansen 1-1-3, Pittman 1-0-3. Totals: 20-3-49.
Big Foot (26)--Lueck 1-0-2, Harvey 1-1-3, Larson 3-1-9, Gillingham 0-2-2, Tracy 2-0-6, Wilson 2-0-4. Totals: 9-4-26.
Wilmot;25;24--49
Walworth Big Foot;18;8--26
3-point goals--W 5 (Johnson 5), BF 4 (Larson 2, Tracy 2). Free throws missed--W 3, BF 7. Total fouls--W 12, BF 11.
- Westosha 49, Delavan-Darien 38—The visiting Falcons outscored the Comets 28-10 in the first half on the way to a Southern Lakes Conference win Saturday.
Rylee Crull and McKenna Williams each had a dozen points for Delavan-Darien.
The Comets also lost Friday, 61-48, at Wilmot. A full box score from that game was not available.
WESTOSHA 49, DELAVAN-DARIEN 38
Westosha (49)—Parker 1-0-2, Witt 3-0-7, Reynolds 5-2-12, HInze 1-0-2, Adams 1-0-2, Kimpler 1-0-3, Rynberg 3-0-6, Spencer 2-0-5, Haubrich 2-1-5, Slutsky 1-1-3, Anderson 1-0-2. Totals: 21-4-49.
Delavan-Darien (37)—Ruesch 1-0-3, Crull 3-6-12, Rendon 2-0-5, Gonzalez 2-0-4, Williams 4-3-12, Quartucci 0-1-1. Totals: 12-10-37.
Westosha;28;21—49
Delavan-Darien;10;28—38
3-point goals—W 6 (Rynberg 3, Witt, Kimpler, Spencer), DD 3 (Ruesch, Rendon, Williams). Free throws missed—W 3, DD 7.