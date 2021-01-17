The Edgerton girls basketball team is riding its second six-game winning streak of the season.
Kate Gunderson scored 14 points, and the Crimson Tide's defense stifled host Brodhead in a 51-30 victory on Friday night.
Shannon Rusch added 12 points and Sylvia Fox 11 for Edgerton, which improved to 14-2 overall in beating a Brodhead team that hadn't suffered a loss until falling to Beloit Turner earlier in the week.
The Tide limited the Cardinals to just 13 points in building a 16-point lead by halftime, and they held Brodhead sophomore Abbie Dix, who was averaging 24 points per game, to just eight.
Madisyn Kail led Brodhead with 11 points.
EDGERTON 51, BRODHEAD 30
Edgerton;29;22—51
Brodhead;13;17—30
EDGERTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Rebman 4 0-0 8; Blum 1 0-0 2; Gunderson 5 2-2 14; Scharlau1 0-0 2; Delgado 1 0-0 2; Fox 4 0-0 11; Rusch 5 1-2 12. Totals 21 3-4 51.
BRODHEAD — Yates 1 0-0 2; Bevars 0 0-3 0; Oliver 1 0-0 2; Kail 3 5-8 11; Kammerer 2 0-0 4; Dix 4 1-4 9; Urnes 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 6-15 30.
3-point goals: E 6 (Fox 3, Gunderson 2, Rusch 1); B 0. Total fouls: E 16; B 11.
- Turner 62, Evansville 32--The Trojans' impressive return to the court continued Friday.
After pausing their season for multiple weeks, Turner handed Brodhead its first loss Tuesday and followed it up by breezing past Evansville to win its seventh consecutive game dating back to Dec. 11.
Presley Hasse scored 17 points and Tairyin Klossner added 13 for Turner, which built a double-digit lead in the first half and continued pulling away.
TURNER 62, EVANSVILLE 32
Evansville;17;15—32
Beloit Turner;30;32—62
EVANSVILLE — Hazard 2 2-2 7; Hermanson 1 0-1 2; Tofte 2 0-0 4; Dobbs 2 0-1 5; Brandenburg 3 2-2 9; Messling 2 0-0 5. Totals 12 4-9 32.
TURNER — Adams 2 0-1 5; Fitzgerald 3 0-0 6; Pres. Hasse 6 0-0 17; Martin 1 0-0 2; Fernandez 2 0-1 5; Klossner 4 1-2 13; Tinder 4 1-4 9; Pey. Hasse 2 1-4 5. Totals 24 3-12 62.
3-point goals: E 4 (Hazard 2, Dobbs 1, Brandenburg 1, Messling 1); BT 11 (Adams 1, Pres. Hasse 5, Fernandez 1, Klossner 4). Total fouls: E 14; BT 12.
- Whitewater 46, Big Foot 36--Kacie Carollo led three Whippets in double figures Friday with 16 points, and the hosts improved to 5-8 on the season.
Danielle DePorter scored a dozen points and Kindyl Kilar 11 for Whitewater (5-8).
Lydia Larson led Big Foot (1-11) with 17 points.
WHITEWATER 46, BIG FOOT 36
Walworth Big Foot;16;20--36
Whitewater;21;25--46
BIG FOOT -- Lueck 1 2-2 4, Harvey 2 2-4 6, Larson 5 6-9 17, Frederick 0 1-2 1, Tracy 1 2-2 4, Wilson 1 2-3 4. Totals: 10 15-22 36.
WHITEWATER -- Skindingsrude 0 0-2 0, Kilar 4 3-7 11, Carollo 6 2-6 16, Navejas 1 0-0 2, DePorter 4 1-1 12, Juoni 1 1-2 3, Linos 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 7-18 46.
3-point goals: BF 1 (Larson), W 5 (DePorter 3, Carollo 2). Total fouls: BF 13, W 15.
- East Troy 61, Clinton 47--Emma Scurek scored 24 points to lead the visiting Trojans (3-11) over the Cougars on Friday.
Olivia Roehl had 22 points for Clinton (2-8).
EAST TROY 61, CLINTON 47
East Troy;29;32--61
Clinton;22;25--47
EAST TROY -- Pluess 1 0-0 2, Aleckson 3 0-0 8, Lindow 4 0-1 10, Cesar 2 0-0 4, Scurek 9 6-8 24, Cherek 1 0-0 2, Nelson 2 0-0 5, Golabowski 3 0-0 6. Totals: 25 6-9 61.
CLINTON -- E. Teubert 2 0-1 4, F. Teubert 3 0-0 7, Nortier 4 0-0 8, Bobolz 1 0-0 2, Roehl 9 4-8 22, Peterson 2 0-0 4. Totals: 21 4-9 47.
3-point goals: ET 5 (Aleckson 2, Lindow 2, Nelson), C 1 (F. Teubert). Total fouls--ET 13, C 10.
- Badger 37, Elkhorn 27--The host Elks led the Badgers, who are unbeaten in the Southern Lakes Conference, by two points at halftime, but Badger limited Elkhorn to eight points after half Friday.
Ava Schulz scored 12 points and Chloe Wright 10 for Badger (9-1).
Dillyn Ivey scored 13 to pace Elkhorn (2-9).
BADGER 37, ELKHORN 27
Lake Geneva Badger;17;20--37
Elkhorn;19;8--27
BADGER -- Todd 2 1-2 5, Welch 1 2-4 5, Yakubov 1 0-0 2, Wright 4 1-1 10, Fahey 1 1-2 3, Schulz 3 4-4 12. Totals: 12 9-13 37.
ELKHORN -- Larson 1 0-0 3, Hardin 0 0-1 0, Ivey 5 3-9 13, Harlan 1 0-0 3, Grochowski 2 0-0 4, Champney 2 0-1 4. Totals: 11 3-11 27.
3-point goals--B 4 (Schulz 2, Welch, Wright), E 2 (Larson, Harlan). Total fouls--B 15, E 11. Fouled out--Todd.
- Westosha 45, Delavan-Darien 41--The visiting Comets led by three at halftime Friday, but the Falcons rallied for the Southern Lakes victory.
McKenna Williams led Delavan-Darien (1-6) with 12 points.
WESTOSHA 45, DELAVAN-DARIEN 41
Delavan-Darien;17;24--41
Westosha Central;14;31--45
DELAVAN-DARIEN -- A. Gonzalez 1-0-3, Ruesch 2-0-6, Crull 1-6-8, E. Gonzalez 2-4-8, Williams 2-8-12, Quartucci 1-2-4. Totals: 9-20-41.
WESTOSHA -- Leslie 1 00 2, Reynolds 4 2-3 11, Virre 1 0-0 2, Adams 1 1-4 3, Kimpler 1 0-0 3, Rynberg 4 1-2 9, Spencer 2 0-5 5, Haubrich 0 2-2 2, Anderson 4 0-0 8. Totals: 18 6-16 45.
3-point goals: DD 3 (Ruesch 2, A. Gonzalez), W 3 (Reynolds, Kimpler, Spencer).
- Monroe 65, Milton 47--Breanna Giasson scored 21 points to lead the visiting Cheesemakers (4-2) over the Red Hawks (1-4) on Saturday.
Saige Radke led Milton with a dozen points.
MONROE 65, MILTON 47
Monroe;31;34—65
Milton;19;28—47
MONROE — Benzschawel 8 2-3 18, Bobak 3 1-2 9, Maurer 0 2-2 2, Giasson 9 3-8 21, Updike 0 1-2 1, Jacobson 0 2-6 2, Ambrose 4 1-3 12. Totals 24 12-26 65.
MILTON — Hanuska 1 0-0 2, Jalozynski 2 2-2 6, Shaw 1 7-10 9, Quade 1 0-0 2, Radke 6 0-0 12, Kanable 2 5-8 9, Ferguson 1 0-0 3, Olson 0 2-2 2, La Coursier 1 0-0 2.
3-point goals: Mon 5 (Ambrose 3, Bobak 2); Mil 1 (Ferguson 1). Total fouls: Mon 16; Mil 20.
BOYS
- Elkhorn 66, Badger 56--Jordan Johnson poured in 37 points, including 24 in the second half, as the visiting Elks (4-6) fended off the Badgers on Friday.
Matt Franz added 13 points and Austin Bestul 10 for Elkhorn.
Ty McGreevy had 25 for the Badgers (0-13).
ELKHORN 66, BADGER 56
Elkhorn;34;32--66
Lake Geneva Badger;30;26--56
ELKHORN (fg ft-fta pts) -- Johnson 13 8-9 37, Bestul 3 2-2 10, Christiansen 1 0-0 2, Franz 4 2-2 13, Stebnitz 2 0-0 4. Totals: 23 12-13 66.
BADGER -- McGreevy 9 5-5 25, Giovingo 5 1-1 11, McCarron 1 0-0 3, Huber 2 0-0 5, Deleskiewicz 2 0-0 4, Slayton 3 2-5 8. Totals: 22 8-11 56.
3-point goals: E 8 (Johnson 3, Franz 3, Bestul 2), B 4 (McGreevy 2, McCarron, Huber). Total fouls: E 10, B 15. Fouled out--Giovingo, Huber.
- Milton 65, Whitewater 56--Junior guard Jack Campion scored 29 points to lead the Red Hawks (5-1) to a road win Saturday.
Campion has now scored at least 28 points in five of six games.
Mason Ratzburg added 10 points for Milton.
Jake Martin scored a game-high 33 points for the Whippets (2-6).
MILTON 65, WHITEWATER 56
Milton;34;31—65
Whitewater;23;33—56
MILTON — Campion 10 4-7 29, Burrows 2 2-2 6, Widener 1 0-0 2, Burdette 3 1-2 9, McIntyre 3 1-2 7, Ratzburg 3 4-7 10. Totals 22 12-20 65.
WHITEWATER — Martin 15 3-6 33, Grosinske 2 0-0 4, Zimdars 0 1-2 1, Aron 1 0-0 2, C. Brown 4 0-1 9, Wence 1 0-0 3, Nickels 1 1-2 4. Totals 24 5-11 56.
3-point goals: M 7 (Campion 5, Burdette 2); W 3 (C. Brown 1, Wence 1, Nickels 1). Total fouls: M 14; W 20.
- Evansville 52, Marshall 28--The host Blue Devils limited Marshall to just eight first-half points Saturday on the way to winning their ninth game in their last 10 outings.
Ryan Thompson scored 19 points for Evansville (9-2).
EVANSVILLE 52, MARSHALL 38
Marshall;8;30—38
Evansville;29;23—52
MARSHALL — Siedschlag 1 0-0 2; Collins 4 0-0 9; Lutz 2 0-0 4; Ward 2 0-0 6; Hornby 2 3-5 7; Grady 1 0-0 3; Truschinski 1 4-6 7. Totals 13 7-11 38.
EVANSVILLE —Maves 2 0-0 5; Bahrs 1 0-0 2; Miller 4 0-1 10; Bisch 1 4-4 6; Stencel 1 0-0 2; Heinzelman 1 0-0 2; Severson 3 0-0 6; Thompson 8 3-3 19. Totals 21 7-8 52.
3-point goals: M 5 (Collins 1, Ward 2, Grady 1, Truschinski 1); E 2 (Maves 1, Miller 1). Total fouls: M 17; E 10.
- DeForest 71, Edgerton 64--The Norskies (3-2) built a nine-point lead by haltime and held on from there to hand the Crimson Tide their second consecutive loss after winning 13 straight games to start the season.
Clayton Jenny scored 30 points in the loss for Edgerton.
DeFOREST 71, EDGERTON 64
DeForest;38;33—71
Edgerton;29;35—64
DeFOREST — NaHawk 6 0-1 12, Grundahl 8 0-3 17, Weisbrod 2 15-16 19, Jansen 2 1-1 5, Fredrickson 1 0-0 2, Magli 2 0-0 4, Vanooyen 1 0-0 2, Hartig 3 2-2 10. Totals 25 18-23 71.
EDGERTON — Knauf 3 2-3 8, Jenny 10 9-11 30, Hanson 0 0-1 0, Coombs 7 0-0 15, Krause 1 0-0 2, Fox 3 0-0 7, Norland 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 11-15 64.
3-point goals: D 3 (Hartig 2, Grundahl 1); E 3 (Jenny 1, Coombs 1, Fox 1). Total fouls: D 16; E 20. Fouled out: Fox, Knauf.
- Brodhead 84, Black Hawk 58--The host Cardinals made 14 3-pointers Saturday to improve to 7-6 on the season.
Owen Leifker made six 3s on the way to 32 points, and Connor Green added 20 and Cade Walker 14 for Brodhead.
BRODHEAD 84, BLACK HAWK 58
Black Hawk;32;26--58
Brodhead;40;44--84
BLACK HAWK--Figi 1 0-0 2, J. Stietz 2 0-0 5, Milz 3 1-6 7, C.Stietz 7 1-2 15, Gale 0 2-2 2, Payton 1 0-0 2, n/a 0 0-2 0, D. Schliem 4 0-0 10, T. Schliem 4 6-10 15. Totals: 22 10-22 58.
BRODHEAD--Walker 5 0-0 14, Harnack 0 1-2 1, Green 7 4-4 20, Engen 1 0-2 2, Leifker 12 2-2 32, Anderson 1 4-4 6, Boegli 0 1-2 1, Malkow 3 0-2 8. Totals: 29 12-20 84.
3-point goals: BH 4 (D. Schliem 2, T. Schliem, J. Stietz), Bro 14 (Leifker 6, Walker 4, Malkow 2, Green 2). Total fouls--BH 18. Bro 20.
- Wilmot 93, Big Foot 87--Gus Foster scored 35 points, but the Panthers topped the Chiefs on Saturday in a high-scoring thriller.
Tyler Wilson added 16 points, and Alex Schmitz had 13 for Big Foot (4-9).
WILMOT 93, BIG FOOT 87
Walworth Big Foot;40;47--87
Wilmot;45;48--93
BIG FOOT--Greco 1 1-2 3, Demco 2 0-0 5, Torrez 1 2-4 4, A. Schmitz 4 3-4 13, Gerdes 3 2-2 11, Foster 13 6-9 35, Wilson 7 2-4 16. Totals: 31 16-25 87.
WILMOT--Hoyt 6 0-0 15, Cummings 1 1-3 3, Kafar 2 1-2 6, Kendall 2 1-2 6, Glass 9 6-7 27, Sandman 9 8-14 29, Gendron 1 0-0 2. Totals: 31 17-28 93.
3-point goals: BF 9 (Gerdes 3, Foster 3, A. Schmitz 2, Demco), W 11 (Hoyt 3, Glass 3, Sandman 3, Kafar, Kendall). Total fouls: BF 20, W 22. Fouled out--Greco, Glass.
- Cambridge 77, Parkview 54--Connor Simonson scored 17 points and Tyler Oswald added 12 on Friday, but it was not enough as the visiting Vikings fell to 4-6.
CAMBRIDGE 77, PARKVIEW 54
Orfordville Parkview;33;21—54
Cambridge;38;39—77
PARKVIEW — Crecelius 1 0-0 2; Tr. Oswald 2 1-3 6; Ty. Oswald 4 2-3 12; Simonson 7 2-2 17; Flood-Elyafl 4 0-0 8; Schwartzlod 3 0-0 6; Klitzman 1 0-0 2; Brown 0 1-2 1. Totals 22 6-10 54.
CAMBRIDGE — Nikolay 4 2-2 13; Heth 5 0-0 13; Harrison 1 0-0 2; Horton 1 0-0 2; Stein 5 0-1 10; Buckman 1 0-0 2; Schroeder 6 1-2 14; Colts 4 1-2 10; Cozler 2 0-0 4; Frey 2 2-2 6. Totals 31 6-9 77.
3-point goals: OP 4 (Ty. Oswald 2, Tr. Oswald 1, Simonson 1); C 9 (Nikolay 3, Heth 3, Horton 1, Schroeder 1, Colts 1). Total fouls: OP 13; C 13.