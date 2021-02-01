Waunakee hit just enough 3-pointers and free throws to get past host Janesville Parker in a boys basketball game Monday night.
The Vikings (13-7) led 31-25 at halftime, but the visitors had too much firepower down the stretch. The Warriors, who got off to a slow start due to COVID-19 pauses, improved to 10-4, including a victory over No. 3-rated Wauwatosa East this past weekend.
“They made seven 3s and 10 of 11 free throws in the second half,” Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. “They kept bringing guys off the bench. They have a great deal of size and length.
“And you aren’t going to beat good teams making nine of 18 free throws as we did,” Bredesen said. “It was a back-and-forth game until about the last three minutes.”
Brenden Weis led the Vikings with 24 points. Jacob Naber added 17 points, and Robert DeLong chipped in 12.
The Vikings play at Greendale Martin Luther tonight.
WAUNAKEE 69, PARKER 63
Waunakee (69)—Nelson, 3-2-10; Zibell, 5-3-15; Fuhremann, 3-2-10; Booker, 2-0-4; Dotzler, 3-0-7; Lavold, 2-0-5; Kruschek, 3-0-8; Keller, 5-0-10. Totals: 25-10-69.
Parker (63)—Thompson, 1-0-3; DeLong, 6-0-12; Conners, 1-0-2; Hartwig, 2-1-5; Naber, 7-3-17; Weis, 9-5-24. Totals: 26-9-63.
Waunakee 25 44—69
Parker 31 32—63
3-point goals—Waunakee 11 (Zibell 3, Nelson2, Fuhremann 2, Dotzler 1, Lavold 1, Kruschek 2), Parker 2 (Thompson, Weis). Free throws missed—W 3, Parker 9. Total fouls—W 14, P 15. Fouled out—Dotzler.