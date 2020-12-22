Janesville Craig’s boys basketball team could not have asked for a better start on the road Tuesday night.
The Cougars scored 10 of the first 12 points in the opening five minutes of a nonconference game at Watertown.
It was all Goslings from that point forward.
They surged back to build a 10-point lead by halftime and extended it quickly to 20 in the second half on their way to a 76-53 victory.
“We scored 10 quick points in the opening minutes and then just 17 the rest of the way in the first half,” Craig coach Ben McCormick said. “Then they came out in the second half and just went boom, boom, boom. Two 3s and another bucket or two and the lead went from 10 to 20 in a heartbeat.”
Nate Gapinski scored 13 of his game-high 23 points in the second half for Watertown.
Da’Marcus DeValk led the Cougars (2-6) with 14 points.
“I thought we took a big step forward against Oconomowoc (an overtime win Saturday) but took one back tonight,” McCormick said. “There are some little things we can clean up to have teams going on runs like they have.”
Craig hosts Wilmot on Wednesday, Dec. 30.
WATERTOWN 76, CRAIG 53Craig (53)—DeValk 5-2-14, Harriel 2-0-4, Jahnke 1-0-3, Bertagnoli 1-1-3, Brown 3-0-6, DeGraaf 4-0-9, Halverson 1-0-3, Rizzo 4-2-11. Totals: 21-5-53.
Watertown (76)—Wehner 3-2-10, Meyers 5-0-13, Shelton 1-0-2, Lampe 2-0-5, Peirick 0-2-2, Sellnow 2-2-7, Gapinski 8-6-23, Clark 0-2-2, Martin 1-0-2, Roberts 5-0-10. Totals: 27-14-76.
Janesville Craig 27 26—53
Watertown 37 39—76
3-point goals—Craig 6 (DeValk 2, Jahnke, DeGraaf, Halverson, Rizzo), Watertown 8 (Meyers 3, Wehner 2, Lampe, Sellnow, Gapinski). Free throws missed—Craig 1, Watertown 4. Total fouls—Craig 20, W 11.