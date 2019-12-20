BELOIT

AJ Vukovich and his band of merry shooters were simply too much for Beloit Turner to handle Friday night.

Vukovich, the Rock Valley Conference’s reigning Player of the Year, scored 20 of his game-high 26 points in the second half as East Troy pulled away for an 84-61 victory.

Both teams entered play with 4-0 records in RVC play, but it was East Troy who staked a claim as the favorite to repeat as conference champions.

While Vukovich’s overpowering second half certainly set the tone, the senior had plenty of help from his friends. East Troy hit 10 3-pointers and went a sterling 19-for-25 at the free throw line.

Turner coach Ken Watkins was disappointed with his team’s performance, which took place in front of a packed home crowd.

“I really thought we were going to come in and handle business tonight,” Watkins said. “We’ll get a wake-up call after a bad game, and be really good for a game, then we’ll go right back to the reset button of being somewhat complacent. After we played really well Tuesday at Jefferson, we had two very sub-par practices, and tonight we played exactly the way we practiced.”

Though the 23-point margin certainly wouldn’t seem so, the game was tight until the last five minutes. Turner led for the majority of the first half before East Troy hit 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions to take a 35-28 lead with 1:28 left in the half.

Turner scored the final four points of the half to cut the deficit to 35-32 at the break, with Jordan Majeed leading the way with 14 points for Turner.

East Troy began the second half on an 11-2 run to take a commanding 46-34 lead, but Turner fought back. Four times the home team cutthe East Troy lead to five points.

For each Turner run, however, there was an East Troy answer, in the form of a rugged inside bucket from Vukovich, or a trey from Ryan Nixon (19 points), Chase Cummings (17 points) or Quinten Lottig (11 points).

Turner was also hamstrung by foul trouble on their big men. Kenny Draeving and Dai`Vontrelle Strong each fouled out, while Alden Tinder was saddled with four fouls much of the second half.

“We knew AJ was going to score a bunch, but the problem tonight was that the other guys got theirs, too,” Watkins said. “I think every single one of their guys scored above their average, and that was the exact opposite of what we were trying to do. There’s no excuse for us not to be able to execute a game plan with a veteran team.”

Point guard DJ Wash said the team’s leadership needs to improve.

“And that starts with me,” Wash said. “I’ve got to do a better job there. Coach says we need 10 leaders out there. Well, I don’t know if we have even one leader right now. In the past, we’ve had guys like Alec Fruin and Steve Dillard to lead us. This year, I’ve got to step up and take that role.”

Majeed led Turner with 20 points, while Strong finished with 10 and Wash had nine.

EAST TROY 84, TURNER 61

East Troy;35;49--84

Turner;32;29--61

East Troy (84)--Nixon 6 6-8 19, Rosin 0 1-2 1, Lottig 4 0-0 11, Vukovich 10 5-7 26, Cummings 5 4-5 17, Calderon 1 0-0 3. Totals: 27 19-25 84.

Turner (61)--Wash 2 5-6 9, Strong 5 0-2 10, Majeed 8 3-4 20, Draeving 3 1-1 8. Heldt 1 2-2 5, Carter 2 0-0 6, Hoppe 1 1-2 3. Totals: 22 12-17 61.

3-pointers: East Troy 10: Nixon, Hart, Lottig 3, Vukovich, Cummings 3, Calderon). Turner 5 (Carter 2, Majeed, Draeving, Heldt).