A pair of top-four offenses in the Big Eight Conference tangled Saturday evening in Sun Prairie.

One lived up to its billing.

Brock Voigt scored 18 points and Delaware Hale added 15 as the Sun Prairie Cardinals bested the Janesville Craig Cougars 76-55 in a boys basketball game.

Sun Prairie (12-4 overall) won its sixth straight game and improved to 8-4 in conference play. Craig (8-9 overall) suffered its second straight loss and dropped to 5-8 in the Big Eight.

Jack Huml led the Cougars with 10 points. Jake Fieiras, Aaron Leverson and Jacob Lynch each had nine points.

The Cardinals (66.5 points per game) and Cougars (65.6 points per game) entered Saturday as the third- and fourth-ranked offensive teams in the conference, respectively.

Craig hosts Madison La Follette, the league’s top offensive team (79.2 points per game), next Saturday.

SUN PRAIRIE 76, JANESVILLE CRAIG 55

Craig (55)—Christiansen 0-1-1, Huml 4-0-10, Scoville 2-1-5, Bertagnoli 2-0-5, Rizzo 2-1-5, Fieiras 2-4-9, Leverson 4-1-9, Smith 0-2-2, Lynch 4-0-9. Totals: 20-10-55.

Sun Prairie (76)—Nelson 1-5-7, Williams 4-1-10, Wherley 2-0-4, Austin 1-0-2, B. Voigt 6-5-18, Hughes 2-2-7, Lyles 1-1-3, A. Voigt 4-2-10, Hale 7-0-15. Totals: 28-16-76.

Craig 21 34—55

Sun Prairie 33 43—76

3-point goals—Craig 5 (Huml 2, Bertagnoli 1, Fieiras 1, Lynch 1), Sun Prairie 4 (Williams 1, B. Voigt 1, Hughes 1, Hale 1). Free throws missed—Craig 4, Sun Prairie 9. Total fouls—Craig 16, Sun Prairie 17.