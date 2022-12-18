Janesville Parker struggled to get its offense flowing in a 68-46 loss to Middleton on Saturday.
“Bottom line, we have work to do,” Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. “We have to keep getting better. We’ve been too inconsistent early in the season”
The Vikings only scored 13 points in the first half and struggled to adapt to an athletic Middleton defense.
“We didn’t shoot it very well today,” Bredesen said. “In the first half specifically, we took too many quick shots, which really hurt us. When you struggle to rebound and take quick shots, it leads to a potential deficit.”
On defense, the Vikings couldn’t slow down Middleton. Gavyn Hurley ran the show at point guard for the Cardinals and scored 18 points.
“We struggled with their size and length,” Bredesen said. “We got dominated on the glass, and that is somewhere we traditionally do very well.”
Tre Miller scored 16 points for Parker and J.J. Douglas scored 12.
Parker will play Marshfield at home on Dec. 28.
On Thursday, Douglas was selected as the Hometown Ticketing Athlete of the Week in a statewide vote.
Douglas was honored after his performances against Madison Memorial and Sun Prairie East.
Against Memorial, Douglas scored 19 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and swiped eight steals. Later that week, Douglas posted 24 points and 32 rebounds against East.
MIDDLETON 68, JANESVILLE PARKER 46
Middleton (68)—G. Hurley 9-0-18, J. Schwartz 0-1-1, I. Oliver 01-0-3, K. Fosdick 0-2-2, C. Kadow 1-1-3, O. Cooney 5-2-13, W. Garlock 6-2-14, A. Houden 2-2-6, D. Passelo 0-1-1, W. Comerford 1-2-5, T. Pettaway 0-2-2. Totals 25-15-68.
Parker (46)—K. Babbitt 2-0-5, P. Kim 2-0-4, T. Miller 6-3-16, G. Novak 2-0-4, J. Douglas 5-2-12, K. Skzrypchak 1-0-2, J. Rowin 1-1-3. Totals 19-5-46.
Halftime—Middleton 40, Parker 13. 3-point goals—Middleton 3 (Oliver, Cooney, Comerford), Parker 3 (Babbitt, Miller, Rowin). Missed free throws—Middleton 4, Parker 4. Team fouls—Middleton 14, Parker 19.
