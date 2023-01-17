Sun Prairie West 86, Janesville Parker 75 Vikings fall short in conference matchup against Wolves GAZETTE STAFF Jan 17, 2023 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tre Miller’s 28 points wasn’t enough to hold off Sun Prairie West in Janesville Parker’s 86-75 conference loss Tuesday.Coming off a huge win versus Madison La Follette, the Wolves (8-4 overall, 7-4 Big Eight) kept rolling against the Vikings.Parker was without forward Sam Bess. While his presence was missed, Kadin Babbitt stepped up in his absence. Babbitt hit four 3-pointers in the game and scored 14 points.Down 33-29 entering the second half, Parker changed its defense to zone.“Their was a stretch early in the second half where we went zone,” said Parker coach Matt Bredesen. “(It was) absolutely the wrong decision in hindsight, as West shot it great versus zone.”With a double-digit lead, the Wolves capitalized and on the Vikings’ trying to catch up.“Once they got up (by) 12 to 14 points, we got frantic against a team like West who thrives on speeding opponents up,” Bredesen said.Forward J.J. Douglas scored 17 points in the contest.Parker will travel to Verona on Friday at 7:15 p.m. for its next game.SUN PRAIRIE WEST 86, JANESVILLE PARKER 75West (86)—Davis Jr. 25, Chestnut 23, Haney 10, Crawford 6, D. Worrell 4, Bello 4, Swingen 4, W. Worrell 2, Yang 2, Weah 2, Jones 2, Wambach 2, Ackley 2.Parker (75)—Miller 28, Douglas 17, Babbitt 14, Kim 8, Rowin 5, Skrzypchak 2, Greer 1.Halftime—West 33, Parker 29. 3-point goals—West 4 (Davis 2, Chestnutt 2), Parker 5 (Babbitt 4, Miller). Missed free throws—West 7, Parker 12. Team fouls—West 24, Parker 23. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Social_feed Sports High School Sports Boys Basketball Janesville Parker Vikings Recommended for you Trending Now Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form