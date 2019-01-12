Verona guard Reagan Klawiter was 10-for-10 from the free throw line, with many of those coming in the final minutes, and the Wildcats pulled away from visiting Jansville Parker for a 48-37 Big Eight Conference boys basketball win Saturday night.
The Vikings trailed by just four points with just more than three minutes to play before Klawiter took over.
“It was a highly competitive game,” Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. “It was our best defensive effort all year.”
The Wildcats hit 13 3-pointers in a 71-48 win at Parker in the second game of the season.
Saturday night, the Vikings limited them to a pair—both by Klawiter, who finished with 16 points.
“We denied them very, very well,” Bredesen said
Sophomore Brenden Weis led Parker with12 points, including a 3-pointer. Tremar Curry added 10 points.
Verona improved to 3-7 in the Big Eight and 3-10 overall.
Parker, now 1-9 and 2-11, plays host to Janesville Craig on Friday night.
VERONA 48, PARKER 37
Parker (37)—Dahlke, 1-0-2; Biba, 1-2-4; AJ Thompson, 0-1-1; E. Thompson, 1-1-3; Kluge, 0-1-1; Weis, 5-1-12; Curry, 2-6-10; Hartwig, 2-0-4. Totals: 12-12-37.
Verona (48)—Anderson, 2-1-5; Klawiter, 2-10-16; Odetunde, 2-4-8; Slawek, 2-3-7; Van Handel, 6-0-12. Totals: 14-18-48.
Parker 17 20—37
Verona 18 30—48
Three-point goals—Parker 1 (Weis), Verona 2 (Klawiter). Free throws missed—Parker 7, Verona 5. Total fouls—Parker 19, Verona 18.
