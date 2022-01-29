Sorry, an error occurred.
The Verona High boys basketball team rallied for a Big Eight Conference win over Janesville Craig on Saturday.
Trailing by six points with 30 seconds left, the Wildcats scored the last six points in regulation to force overtime before winning 81-76 on Bob Suter Court.
Craig (5-11, 4-8) had a chance to win in regulation but turned the ball over late allowing Verona (10-6, 5-5) to get off the game-tying shot.
The Cougars scored only four points in overtime, while the Wildcats won it by making five of eight free throws.
Jonah Anderson and Drew Murphy combined for 49 points for Verona.
Luke DeGraaf had 21 points to lead Craig, with Da'Marcus DeValk adding 17.
VERONA 81, CRAIG 76 (OT)
Verona (81)—Mitchell 2-1-5; Anderson 8-10-26; Krantz 4-0-8; Farrell 1-0-3; Murphy 7-6-23; Deischer 3-1-9; Badger 2-3-7. Totals: 27-21-81.
Craig (76)—Clark 2-0-4; DeValk 5-6-17; McCormick 5-2-13; Bertagnoli 2-1-6; DeGraaf 7-4-21; Halverson 3-0-6; Tyler 4-1-9. Totals: 28-14-76.
Halftime—Verona 40, Craig 34. Regulation—Craig 72, Verona 72. 3-point goals—Verona 6 (Murphy 3, Deischer 2, Farrell), Craig 5 (DeGraaf 2, McCormick, Bertagnoli, DeValk). Free throws missed—Verona 13, Craig 7. Total fouls—Verona 18, Craig 29. Fouled out—Clark, Tyler.
