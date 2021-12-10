Janesville Parker's boys basketball team ran into a hot-shooting Verona team Friday night.
The Wildcats made 12 3-pointers en route to a 75-57 Big Eight Conference victory.
Verona (4-2, 2-2) saw a 10-point halftime lead shrink to six early in the second hal,f but quickly built it back up with 3-pointers on four of the next five possessions.
"They shot the ball really well, and we didn't recover very well on their shooters," Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. "And they were much more unselfish tonight than what I saw on film. They shared the ball really well.
"We didn't finish at the rim very well. We had a number of good looks but couldn't capitalize on them. If we do, it's a different game."
Parker (2-3, 1-3) got back-to-back 3 pointers from Tre Miller to start the second half but went cold after that.
Senior center Jake Naber had a game-high 24 points for Parker, while Miller added 13.
The Vikings host crosstown rival Janesville Craig (3-1, 3-0) on Tuesday night.
"Verona and Craig play very similar styles, so we're going to have to make some adjustments, especially on the defensive end," Bredesen said.
"But it's our first home game, and I know the guys are excited to get back home and play in our gym."
VERONA 75, PARKER 57
Parker (57)--Youderin 2-0-6; Ceesay 0-2-2; Miller 4-3-13; Bess 2-0-4; Douglas 3-1-7; Naber 9-6-24; Greer 0-1-1