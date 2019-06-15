Two of the heroes of Elkhorn's memorable run to the WIAA state boys basketball tournament ended their prep careers Saturday in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 2 All-Star Game.

Luke and Vince Umnus combined for eight points in the White team's 96-94 win over the Red team at JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.

All of Luke's points came on two 3-pointers. He was 2 of 5 from the field with three assists and two rebounds.

Vince totaled three rebounds, two points, two assists and two steals.

Menasha's Jacob Everson led the Red team with 21 points. The Red outscored the White team 37-24 in the fourth quarter to rally for the win.

The brothers will play basketball for Wisconsin Lutheran College.