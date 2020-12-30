JANESVILLE
A turnover-plagued first half doomed Janesville Craig's boys basketball team Wednesday night.
The Cougars turned the ball over 12 times and buried themselves early in an 81-67 nonconference loss to Wilmot on Bob Suter Court.
Craig (2-7) cut a 17-point halftime deficit to seven with 4:28 to play, but Wilmot (3-4) made 12 of 15 free throws over the last three minutes to earn the road win.
Kevin Sandman and London Glass combined for 51 points to lead the Panthers.
Angelo Rizzo had a game-high 33 points to lead Craig, but a whopping 20 turnovers by the Cougars were the difference in the loss.
"That's by the far the most we've had all season," Craig coach Ben McCormick said of the turnovers. "We did not take care of the ball like we have this year. Turnovers have not been our problem.
"And our on-the-ball defense hurt us the first half. They really broke us down individually. But I thought the second half, we showed a lot of grit and came out and competed hard."
Craig took its only lead of the game at 4-3 with 16:17 left in the first half, but it was all Wilmot the rest of the half.
Leading 11-6, the Panthers went on a 16-4 run to seize control. The Cougars had turnovers on four of five possessions and eventually trailed 39-20 with 3:34 left in the half.
Rizzo had 16 points at half, but no other Cougar had more than three.
Craig whittled into the lead throughout the second half, but costly turnovers again stemmed any momentum it had.
Rizzo hit a 3-pointer with 4:28 left to cut the lead to 67-60, but the Panthers responded with a 9-2 run to seal it.
"There's always those critical possessions that you have to make the most of, and we had a couple of those tonight where we didn't capitalize," McCormick said. "We had the ball with a chance to cut it to five, but instead they score on their end, we turn it over, and they're quickly up 12 again.
"We had a number of those tonight that didn't go our way. Hopefully, we learn from that and get better."
Craig hosts Madison Edgewood on Tuesday night.
WILMOT 81, CRAIG 67
Wilmot (81)--Hoyt 5-0-11; Cummings 2-4-8; Kendall 1-0-3; Glass 7-7-23; Blattner 1-0-2; Turner 2-0-6; Sandman 9-8-28. Totals: 27-19-81
Craig (67)--Clark 1-0-3; DeValk 1-0-2; Harriel 3-1-7; Bertagnoli 1-2-4; Brown 1-0-2; DeGraaf 4-0-11; Halverson 2-0-5; Rizzo 14-2-33. Totals: 27-5-67
Wilmot;45;36--81
Janesville Craig;28;39--67
3-point goals--Wilmot 8 (Turner 2, Sandman 2, GLass 2, Kendall, Hoyt), Craig 8 (Rizzo 3, DeGraaf 3, Clark, Halverson). Free throws missed--Wilmot 6, Craig 5. Fouls--Wilmot 16, Craig 19. Fouled out--Harriel