BELOIT
The Big Foot Chiefs refused to go down quietly Tuesday night.
The Beloit Turner Trojans eventually put them to sleep anyway.
Turner defeated Big Foot 70-55 in the regional quarterfinals of the WIAA Division 3 tournament.
The Trojans advance to take on top-seeded Edgerton, which finished the regular season atop the Rock Valley Conference with a 20-4 overall record.
“We’re a much better team than our record indicates, and we’ve got a pretty high ceiling when we’re playing hard and communicating,” Turner head coach Ken Watkins said. “I’m happy to get the win.
“We never got that knockout punch, but you have to give Big Foot credit. They play really hard.”
Turner took a 39-25 halftime lead.
But, as they have done all season, the Chiefs rallied back early in the second half and made a game of it.
When Gus Foster nailed his second 3-point shot in two minutes, the Chiefs had trimmed the Turner advantage to 58-54 with a little over two minutes to play.
Danny Burrows worked his way into the lane and nailed a floater to kick the lead back up to six, and the Chiefs did not score from the field for the remainder of the game.
Turner was led by junior Donavhan Cain, who was terrific with 24 points and several critical blocks.
Like he did last year, senior guard David Heldt came up big when the Trojans needed him most, hitting four 3-pointers in the first half and ending the contest a perfect 6-for-6 at the line en route to 18 points. Grant Revels came off the bench to provide 11 points of scoring punch.
“I thought David played really well tonight,” Watkins said. “He was really our spark in the first half. One thing with David, he always plays so hard. You never have to question his effort level. He gives you whatever he’s got.”
In his first year of varsity ball, Cain continues to elevate his game.
“He gets better every time out there,” Watkins said. “He’s getting more comfortable and he’s just scratching the surface. He had a couple of monster dunks and a couple of monster blocks tonight. He’s an athletic freak.”
Heldt said the team Edgerton will face Friday night is different from the one they have beaten twice this year.
“We were right with them the last time we played them and felt like we should have won that one,” Heldt said. “And we’re so much better now than we were when we played them. We’re playing with more energy and we’re communicating better. It’s going to be a great game.”
Watkins said he believes his team can pull the upset if they play their best.
“We were up two with two minutes to go last time,” Watkins said. “But it’s going to be a tall order. They are a good team, they take care of the ball and play good defense.”
Big Foot was led by Foster’s 22 points. Tyler Wilson added 10. Chiefs head coach Hunter Price said the team had nothing to hang its head about.
“From the second that I got here last year and we talked about identity, this is what we landed on,” Price said. “Our identity is a team that fights super hard regardless of the circumstances. Through two years, that’s where we’re at. If you give everything you have for 36 minutes, regardless of the score, you’re going to walk off the court with your head high, and that’s what they did tonight.”
TURNER 70, BIG FOOT 55
Big Foot 25 30—55
Beloit Turner 39 31—70
BIG FOOT (fg ft-fta pts)—Torrez 1 2-4 5, Schmitz 3 0-0 9, Gerdes 3 1-2 9, Foster 7 6-6 22, Wilson 4 2-4 10. Totals: 18 11-16 55
TURNER—Revels 5 0-0 11, Burrows 3 2-4 9, Heldt 4 6-6 18, Giddley 2 2-2 7, Cain 9 5-8 24. Totals: 22 15-20 69
3-pointers: Big Foot 8 (Foster 2, Gerdes 2, Schmitz 3, Torrez) Turner 7 (Revels, Burrows, Heldt 4, Giddley, Cain)